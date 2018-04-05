Malware Attack on Vendor To Blame for Delta and Sears Data Breach Affecting 'Hundreds of Thousands' of Customers (gizmodo.com) 13
Delta Air Lines and Sears Holding on Thursday disclosed a data breach that may have exposed the payment card details of hundreds of thousands of online customers. From a report: The breach originated at a software vendor called [24]7, which provides Sears, Delta, and other businesses with online chat services. Less than 100,000 Sears customers were supposedly impacted, according to Sears. A Delta spokesperson said hundreds of thousands of travelers are potentially exposed. Gizmodo has learned the breach was the result of a malware attack, and that the unauthorized access involved payment card numbers, CVV numbers, and expiration dates, in addition to customers' names and addresses.
In a statement, [24]7 said the breach occurred on September 27th of last year and was contained roughly two weeks later. In a statement, Sears said it was first notified about the breach in mid-March. Credit card companies have been notified, and law enforcement is likewise investigating the incident. "Customers using a Sears-branded credit card were not impacted," Sears said. "In addition, there is no evidence that our stores were compromised or that any internal Sears systems were accessed by those responsible."
I didn't know Sears still had 100,000 customers.
I was on the Sears site today and it served up a malware ad. So now we know how much they really care about security.
We understand malware present in [24]7.ai's software between Sept. 26 and Oct. 12, 2017 made unauthorized access possible for the following fields of information; name, address, payment card number, CVV number, and expiration date during their purchase process if this information was manually entered by the customer and the customer completed the purchase transaction.
Why did it take 5 months to disclose? As a simple hypothesis, I would suggest its because disclosure in November may have had an impact on Deltas ability to generate anticipated levels of revenue in December, a major holiday travel season.
This affected Delta and Sears websites where users entered data on the website to complete a transaction.
Well, right now it's only a month or 2 away from another, longer major travel season: summer
So it sounds like the ad was scraping the form fields, or doing a kind of man-in-the-middle attack on the form page? It's the acceptance of active advertising that opened the door for this type of behavior. The promise of highly targeted advertising based on tracking users across not only your site but the whole of the internet, gets content providers salivating at higher ad rates and willing to let XYZ ad network to run whatever scripts they want on their site.
