There's Growing Evidence Tesla's Autopilot Handles Lane Dividers Poorly (arstechnica.com) 52
An anonymous reader writes: Within the past week, two Tesla crashes have been reported while Autopilot was engaged, and both involved a Tesla vehicle slamming into a highway divider. One of the crashes resulted in the death of Walter Huang, a Tesla customer with a Model X. The other crash resulted in minor injuries to the driver, thanks largely to a working highway safety barrier in front of the concrete divider. Ars Technica reports on the growing evidence that Tesla's Autopilot handles lane dividers poorly: "The September crash isn't the only evidence that has emerged that Tesla's Autopilot feature doesn't deal well with highway lane dividers. At least two people have uploaded videos to YouTube showing their Tesla vehicles steering toward concrete barriers. One driver grabbed the wheel to prevent a collision, while the other slammed on the brakes. Tesla argues that this issue doesn't necessarily mean that Autopilot is unsafe. 'Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver,' a Tesla spokesperson told KGO-TV. Tesla argues that Autopilot can't prevent all accidents but that it makes accidents less likely. There's some data to back this up. A 2017 study by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that the rate of accidents dropped by 40 percent after the introduction of Autopilot. And Tesla argues that Autopilot-equipped Tesla cars have gone 320 million miles per fatality, much better than the 86 million miles for the average car. These figures don't necessarily settle the debate. That NHTSA figure doesn't break down the severity of crashes -- it's possible that Autopilot prevents relatively minor crashes but is less effective at preventing the most serious crashes. And as some Ars commenters have pointed out, luxury cars generally have fewer fatalities than the average vehicle. So it's possible that Tesla cars' low crash rates have more to do with its wealthy customer base than its Autopilot technology. What we can say, at a minimum, is that there's little evidence that Autopilot makes Tesla drivers less safe. And we can expect Tesla to steadily improve the car's capabilities over time."
wrong statistic (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Given that all cars in the 320 million miles/fatality are modern 5 star safety rated and the cars in the 86 million miles/fatality are average cars, you can't make the the assumption that the correlation between incidents and fatalities are the same for both groups.
If you want to compare Autopilot cars with non-autopilot cars, the cars you compare it to also should have the same standard safety features:
automatic emergency braking
a dozen or so air bags
stability control
abs
5 star impact rating
front and side c
Re: (Score:2)
The Tesla safety record compared to high end sedans driving on highways in good conditions (where AP is supposed to be limited to), not rain, snow, fog, etc, is not better from any data that is available.
htt [bestride.com]
Re: (Score:2)
What we can say, at a minimum, is that there's little evidence that Autopilot makes Tesla drivers less safe.
No, data as to relative safety doesn't appear to be available.
It does 'seem' like when there is a Tesla highway death, the investigation shows AP was being used. So there might be a statistic that shows more Tesla highway deaths happen with AP on, but of course most drivers probably use it most of the time they are on highways, so the number of non-AP highway deaths might not be statistically significant yet.
The necessary data is not easy to obtain unfortunately. So everyone is assuming.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't want to know how many accidents there were in cars with autopilot, that doesn't matter. What you want to know is miles per accident *with autopilot engaged.* Using the other number is highly misleading.
It's one of several statistics you're interested in.
Over time, frequent users of the autopilot may become worse drivers as their skills grow rusty (or they may get better as they become less complacent during their limited driving time).
And even then, what kind of conditions does the auto-pilot work in vs regular driving, how does it affect other drivers on the road, how do pedestrians and other drivers adjust their behaviour when the cars start to become ubiquitous, etc, etc.
Without overwhelming evidence o
Sigh, I just don't get it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What is the point to an autopilot if I have to be fully attentive and ready to take over?
Mainly, that is just unfortunate lawyer CYA language so they have an easy cop out for situations like this.
"Oh, our ridiculously named system soiled the bed? That's YOUR fault."
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
If you have to pay attention then autopilot is less than useless. The fact it is in control makes it much more likely you will not be paying attention.
Re: (Score:2)
What is the point to an autopilot if I have to be fully attentive and ready to take over?
1. Safety. Despite the alarmism in TFA, you are safer using Autopilot than driving yourself.
2. This is a bridge technology. Tesla has said that their current cars have all the hardware for full self-driving, which will eventually be available with just a software upgrade. Progress requires guinea pigs.
Re: (Score:3)
1. Safety. Despite the alarmism in TFA, you are safer using Autopilot than driving yourself.
Why do people keep claiming this as some kind of fact when they don't have any data to back it up? We've been through the flaws of using the "40%" study, which was supposed to compare before AP vs after AP but 2/3 of the cars in the study didn't have any 'before AP' miles. Not to mention other control features were never accounted for such as Auto Steer.
Tesla with AP may be a lot safer, but we don't have the data to make that declaration. So please stop abusing statistics.
Re: (Score:2)
1. Safety. Despite the alarmism in TFA, you are safer using Autopilot than driving yourself.
You might think so, but there are often unintended consequences.
It was either anti-lock brakes or all wheel drive that was supposed to decrease accident rates but actually increased them, at least for a while. It was because drivers expected them to work in situations where they weren't going to and they took greater risks because they were "safer".
I would expect that "autopilot" has the same consequence. "I've put it in autopilot mode, I can now safely text everyone about my wonderful experience while r
Sounds like a philosophy 101 question (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Reminds me of those "push this button and ten people with terminal cancer get cured but two other random people die from a meteor strike" questions taught in philosophy classes with the intent of humbling people who might otherwise believe they can quantify their way through every obstacle.
I don't get it. Is that supposed to be a difficult question to answer? I'd push that button until no one had terminal cancer. Then I'd come back and push that button again every time there were at least 10 people with terminal cancer. Hell, I'd probably push it even if there were just 3 people left with terminal cancer -- but I'd try to maximize the collective payoff wherever possible.
Re: (Score:1)
No, I probably wouldn't push it if I knew one of the 2 people would definitely be me because I have a survival instinct and a strong personal bias towards myself and my loved ones.
On the second question, I would be horrified, but I wouldn't call it unjust.
Re: (Score:1)
The intentionally misnamed "autopilot"
I don't know why you think it is misnamed. It is named exactly the same way that aircraft autopilots are. Aircraft autopilots also require an attentive pilot ready to take over, because aircraft autopilots will happily fly the airplane into obstructions, or can fail in a large number of other ways. In fact, "can disable autopilot" is a standard pilot checklist item, and it can be done in half a dozen different ways.
Seems like the Tesla "autopilot" is named just right.
Re: (Score:2)
The intentionally misnamed "autopilot"
I don't know why you think it is misnamed. It is named exactly the same way that aircraft autopilots are. Aircraft autopilots also require an attentive pilot ready to take over, because aircraft autopilots will happily fly the airplane into obstructions, or can fail in a large number of other ways. In fact, "can disable autopilot" is a standard pilot checklist item, and it can be done in half a dozen different ways.
Seems like the Tesla "autopilot" is named just right.
I take it you've never flown as a pilot before. No really, it's ok because most people aren't pilots
:P
My roadway is as big as the horizon. My fellow pilots in other planes are several hundred meters if not kilometers away.
In my car, my fellow drivers are 1.5-2 meters away and my roadway is as big as the city planners decide to make it.
On larger jets, they have systems that monitor you with transponders and much more. If you're aiming to the ground, the system will shout at you in a Skybus or Boeing jet.
A f
Obviously (Score:1)
All those safe miles are due to autopilot, all those crashes are user error. Autopilot is perfection.
To be fair... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And the driver who destroyed said barrier was not on autopilot. Normal human error.
Check out the intersection on Google Maps and you can see what went wrong, both for the human, and for autopilot. The left line is quite distinct. The right line is rather worn. There is no visible crosshatching at all between them. Once a vehicle crosses the fading line, what looks like a "lane" forms around them, seemingly reinforcing that this is an acceptable place to drive. This happens only seconds before the barr
Re: (Score:1)
Agreed, and their stupid marketing ploy is killing people.
FFS change the name! (Score:1)
'Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver'
Your stupid marketing decision is killing people. Seriously.
Re: (Score:1)
Different cars have different breaking distances,
My Subaru has gone more than 100,000 miles without any significant breaking.
Re: (Score:1)
What the hell does any of that have to do with purposely naming a feature in such a way that it lulls people into a false sense of security???
Re: (Score:2)
Except you learn when not to use Autopilot after Autopilot fails and you crash.
Tesla's navigated past the crash barrier that killed the man thousands of times before. The first time it failed, the driver died. How do you learn from that?
The guy who died probably drove past it hundreds of times using Autopilot, it was part of his daily commute.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm not saying it is a bad feature that should be removed. I'm saying their purposely chosen name for the feature is needlessly dangerous. I guess "Driver Assist" just wasn't sexy enough?
Ad nauseum (Score:1)
Again, why is anyone surprised? Fully autonomous tech will likely never be a thing. True AI will never be a thing. You can't break the laws of math, and math is all an algorithm will ever know or be able to process. Data is not the issue, the flawed premise is. How much more money will be flushed down the toilet in pusuit of this hype train?
Re: (Score:1)
You are wrong. Before this century is out, virtually all transportation will be fully automated and the robots will do a far better job of it than we ever did or could.
If they can't spot a narrow divider... (Score:3)
what about motorcycles? I know BMW's Traffic Jam Assistant doesn't do well with that since I had a BMW 750 rear-end me at about 10 MPH. The guy that hit me says it usually does a great job of going the correct speed in 0-30 MPH traffic here on I-5 in Seattle. I think it didn't see me, but instead saw the dump truck in front of me and then tried to drive through me.
Poor comparison (Score:2)
Recalculate the miles per fatality after you remove all the other cars without the other safety systems the Tesla has.
It would be interesting to see the miles per fatality when the cars counted all have stability control, crumple zones, a dozen or so airbags, side impact beams, etc.
Unless you're comparing 5 star crash rating cars with other 5 star crash rating cars, it's not even a remotely fair comparison of Autopilot.
Minor crashes (Score:2)
I find the skewed submitter's view of "minor crashes" a bit odd.
The comparison is for fatalities per mile. I'd have a hard time expecting that there would be
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.iihs.org/iihs/sr/st... [iihs.org]