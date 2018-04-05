Microsoft Will Bring 64-Bit App Support To ARM-Based PCs In May (engadget.com) 21
Microsoft's general manager for Windows, Erin Chappie, told Engadget today that an SDK for ARM64 apps will be announced at the upcoming Build developer's conference in May. From the report: With the new SDK, developers would be able to natively recompile their apps to run in 64-bit on ARM-based PCs like the ASUS NovaGo. This opens up app support for the platform, which previously only supported 32-bit apps. The potentially greater app compatibility is welcome, since this was one of the biggest drawbacks of Windows on Snapdragon devices. But whether you'll get the higher performance that you'd typically expect out of 64-bit apps will depend on the Snapdragon 835 CPU that powers the current generation of the PCs in question. Connected PCs ship with Windows 10 S, but Microsoft has been offering free upgrades to Windows 10 Pro through 2019, making the OS more familiar and versatile. The ARM 64 SDK will be available for both Store apps and desktop versions (.exes). Ultimately, it'll be up to developers to decide whether they want to go to the trouble of recompiling their apps for Windows on Snapdragon, but Microsoft at least appears to be making strides in creating as open and useful a platform as possible.
Major caveat: Windows Store only (Score:2)
They're talking about Windows Store only here, which if you don't want to pay Microsoft 30% of your revenue, or don't want to have to use their application patching system, is bad.
Visual Studio 2017 does support making ARM64 desktop applications with a bit of hackery, but you'll face an uphill battle, and it definitely won't be supported. As an example of the issues you face, MFC for ARM64 is not provided.
With Microsoft's great security record, there will likely be ways to work around the store mandate.
(And yes, Apple/Jobs were pieces of cr@p for pioneering the walled-garden/computer-as-Alcatraz model of computing.)
To be fair, Steam also takes 30%, so it makes little difference for game developers. Sure, you can distribute through other digital game stores, but the ones that don't also take 30% aren't nearly as popular as Steam. If you're Notch, and invented a new game genre with no competitors, and are riding the wave of a new way to experience games (Let's Plays narrated by Youtube personalities) then you can sell the game exclusively through your own website, with a processor that takes only 3%, and still become a
I don't use windows so I don't really care. This is what I imagine is the reason.
Citation? The last I looked I saw ARM on the SDKs during a Visual Studio 2017 not to mention MS wanted Windows Phone to take off.
Already have 64bit apps. (Score:2)
Intel in Deep Shit (Score:2)
Between this, and Macs moving away from Intel CPUs (and reportedly to ARM as well), Intel is in deep trouble, their low-power CPUs in particular. Pretty much anything open-source will be recompiled for Windows on ARM, legacy proprietary apps will be about the only thing propping up x86, and emulation will serve for anything not performance-critical. The latest ARM chips are on a smaller node than the latest Intel chips, and have been for a while, so Intel no longer has a process advantage compared to the AR
Intel is going NOWHERE. I am an old 41 year old far. I have seen the rise and fall of PowerPC, Risk Alpha, original Macs, PowerMacs ala modern Mac osx macs, smart phones, smart terminals, network computers, java, Itanium, even Linux.
Guess what? Every competitor has failed or not taken away the marketshare away from Windows and Intel. x86 is here to stay as long as corporations need their applications.
Clever Marketing (Score:2)
Guess itâ(TM)ll be no problem to boot camp on (Score:2)
After they switch to Arm, after all!
Here we go again (Score:2)
Intel and Asus were at least smart enough to discontinue the ATOM and Android for x86.
People do not run Windows to run Windows. People do not use Android to use Android. People use Windows/x86 to run their desktop apps. People run Android/ARM to run their Android apps.
The only way I can see a Microsoft OS on ARM is on the server for a low power blade in a cloud somewhere. Maybe an IIS or Domain controller or file share server where I/O and latency are the bottlenecks where no x86 apps are required are the o