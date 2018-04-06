Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Social Networks Businesses Facebook Privacy

Sheryl Sandberg: Users Would Have To Pay To Opt Out of Facebook Ads (fastcompany.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the captain-obvious dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: In an interview with Today airing Friday morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg insisted that Facebook does not sell or give away user information, but made clear that Facebook's entire model is based on being able to share user data with advertisers. If Facebook users don't like its ad-based model, the only other option would be to have users pay for the service so they could keep their data to themselves. As Sandberg told Today: "Our service depends on your data, [so] we don't have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product."

  • Users of facebook are the product. Don't like it, do what I did 8 years ago, and leave it

    • Seems reasonable to me. Pay with cash or pay with your privacy. Facebook is a business not a charity. No one forces you to use them.

      • Actually some websites do try to force it's use. And there are even employers who strongly suggest getting a linkedin or facebook account. I have one of those, but I'm not complying with their "wishes".

  • Just give Facebook a big middle finger. Or use it as a trash bin - it's good for that, as the ads go, by definition, straight to the trash bin.
  • For better or worse, this was the choice that consumers made back in the 1990s and early 2000s with regards to Internet services. Services gave different models, paid subscription or free with advertising, and most consumers, perhaps in ignorance of the risk (or simply not caring), chose the latter.

  • No Sheryl. Another alternative is to opt out of Facebook.

    IMHO, it is the best option.

    • Another alternative is to opt out of Facebook

      . . .not really . . . as long as Kevin Bacon is still using Facebook, they are merely six degrees away from you.

      For folks who signed up and use Facebook, well, they gave their data away.

      But for folks who won't touch Facebook with your dick, but Facebook collects data on them anyway, because they are "real friends" with a Facebook user . . . that is quite nasty.

      If your name and telephone number is on the phone of a WhatsApp user . . . they've got you.

    • opt out of Facebook

      You can't. Besides, it's not just facebook. Besides that, they're probably just following orders, you know, the secret ones...

  • #DeleteFacebook

    "But, we need to do X because money."

    #DeleteFacebook

    "But we really don't do X."

    #DeleteFacebook
  • Payment would actually be worse, since it would allow FB accounts to be tied to a real identity via a credit card or Paypal account.

    • Payment would actually be worse, since it would allow FB accounts to be tied to a real identity via a credit card or Paypal account.

      if only there was a way to send money digitally but wallets cannot be tracked/easily hacked... oh wait, cryptocurrencies are useless and slashdot hates it

  • Unless you need to pretend you are more than your real self.

  • Nice privacy you got here, shame if something happened to it.

    What she doesn't say that you will have to continue paying for privacy in perpetuity for anything you share with FB.

  • They don't "sell or give away" your information, they merely "share it [sic]" ( with companies that pay them ) . See, that's clearly different. /s

  • Well then fuck Facebook!

  • ... Facebook does not sell or give away user information, but made clear that Facebook's entire model is based on being able to share user data with advertisers.

    And by "data" they mean "information" and by "share" they mean "sell" -- if that wasn't actually clear. So, that settles that. Thanks Sheryl.

