Sheryl Sandberg: Users Would Have To Pay To Opt Out of Facebook Ads (fastcompany.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares a report: In an interview with Today airing Friday morning, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg insisted that Facebook does not sell or give away user information, but made clear that Facebook's entire model is based on being able to share user data with advertisers. If Facebook users don't like its ad-based model, the only other option would be to have users pay for the service so they could keep their data to themselves. As Sandberg told Today: "Our service depends on your data, [so] we don't have an opt-out at the highest level. That would be a paid product."
Users of facebook are the product. Don't like it, do what I did 8 years ago, and leave it
Seems reasonable to me. Pay with cash or pay with your privacy. Facebook is a business not a charity. No one forces you to use them.
Actually some websites do try to force it's use. And there are even employers who strongly suggest getting a linkedin or facebook account. I have one of those, but I'm not complying with their "wishes".
that's the seventh time you've posted something like that. do you have an obsessive-compulsive disorder?
But I'm not cool, I didn't give up linkedin until Microsoft impending acquisition was announced, and that was quite recent. I filled my profile with garbage at that time, so the system would have a few weeks to have backups of and propagate utter bullshit about myself. Hint: the Vatican was one of the possible countries in the drop-down for experience.
No Sheryl. Another alternative is to opt out of Facebook.
IMHO, it is the best option.
Another alternative is to opt out of Facebook
.not really . . . as long as Kevin Bacon is still using Facebook, they are merely six degrees away from you.
For folks who signed up and use Facebook, well, they gave their data away.
But for folks who won't touch Facebook with your dick, but Facebook collects data on them anyway, because they are "real friends" with a Facebook user . . . that is quite nasty.
If your name and telephone number is on the phone of a WhatsApp user . . . they've got you.
opt out of Facebook
You can't. Besides, it's not just facebook. Besides that, they're probably just following orders, you know, the secret ones...
Payment would actually be worse, since it would allow FB accounts to be tied to a real identity via a credit card or Paypal account.
if only there was a way to send money digitally but wallets cannot be tracked/easily hacked... oh wait, cryptocurrencies are useless and slashdot hates it
What she doesn't say that you will have to continue paying for privacy in perpetuity for anything you share with FB.
They don't "sell or give away" your information, they merely "share it [sic]" ( with companies that pay them ) . See, that's clearly different.
/s
... Facebook does not sell or give away user information, but made clear that Facebook's entire model is based on being able to share user data with advertisers.
And by "data" they mean "information" and by "share" they mean "sell" -- if that wasn't actually clear. So, that settles that. Thanks Sheryl.