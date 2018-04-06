Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


FBI Seizes Backpage.com, a Site Criticized For Sex-Related Ads (reuters.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the under-control dept.
The FBI has reportedly seized the sex marketplace website Backpage.com, according to a posting on its website on Friday. "The posting said the U.S. Justice Department would provide more information at 6 p.m. EDT," reports Reuters. "It said U.S. attorneys in Arizona and California, as well as the Justice Department's section on child exploitation and obscenity and the California and Texas attorneys general had supported the work in shutting down the website." From the report: Lawmakers and enforcement officials have been working to crack down on the site, the second largest classified ad service in the country after Craigslist that is used primarily to sell sex. The U.S. Senate passed legislation last month making it easier for state prosecutors and sex-trafficking victims to sue social media networks, advertisers and others that fail to keep sex trafficking and other exploitative materials off their platforms. The Supreme Court in January 2017 refused to consider reviving a lawsuit against backpage.com filed by three young women alleging the site facilitated their forced prostitution. But the site has since then faced a slew of other lawsuits alleging child sex trafficking. According to AZCentral, local FBI officials have confirmed "law enforcement activity" Friday morning at the Sedona-area home of Michael Lacey, a co-founder of Backpage.com. The raid comes amid what appears to be a shut-down of the website.

  • When does google.com get seized for the same thing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by iamhassi ( 659463 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @05:26PM (#56395075) Journal
    Backpage had plenty of legitimate advertising, when does google and twitter and Facebook get shut down for the same reasons?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When they no longer feed their congress critters money.

  • sex is bad (Score:3)

    by mSparks43 ( 757109 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @05:27PM (#56395081) Homepage Journal

    Americans need to learn sex is bad, if you have sex you will have babies, and no one wants americans to have babies.

    • No, according to the Christian Right, sex should be ONLY for making babies, no enjoyment permitted. Only politicians and CEOs get to boink pr0n stars for fun, since the rules don't apply to them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        The Christian Right thinks the only thing that is allowed to be fun is prayer. It does not get much more evil than they are.

        • They're basically the "light" version of the Saudi and Iranian theocracies. Screw all religion in government -- the French have the right idea. Laicite'. Not only are church and state separate, but it's considered very uncouth for politicians to run on the basis of their religion or throw it in people's faces via legislation.

  • Not signed yet (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    SESTA isn't in effect yet. It hasn't been signed into law yet.
    They've stated this siezure is the result of prior laws, they have been investigating this under already existing legislation for a while now.
    Which means SESTA wasn't even necessary to begin with.

  • "sex marketplace website"?? Really?? (Score:3)

    by iamhassi ( 659463 ) on Friday April 06, 2018 @05:32PM (#56395107) Journal
    "sex marketplace website"?? Really?? That's likes saying "Google, the pedophile search engine". Just because someone posted something inappropriate does not mean the entire website is devoted to only that.

  • Slippery Slope (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This makes me uneasy at some level, just due to the nature of overreach. Nor does it necessarily deal with the root problem—those that seek to exploit children. Although I suppose it makes the "shopping" portion of that transaction harder.

    Also, I just had such a massive shart that I'm probably going to have to throw these pants away. Which sucks because they're my favorite jeans.

  • Think of the children! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Corrupt FBI won't investigate people threatening to shoot up kids in school, but they will spend all this effort on a "sex marketplace website". Not even sure why I'm surprised the FBI is so worthless.

  • Because (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Because FREEDOM........

  • This is about punishing adult prostitution full stop. And it's going to make both providers and clients less safe (as every organization actually representing sex workers makes clear), and make it harder to track down the very small number of coerced women and slightly underage teenagers (they deliberately use language to make you think of actual children, not the 16-17 year olds doing it themselves, who are already legal for non-paid sex in 31 states, that make up 99.9999% of 'child sex trafficking victims

