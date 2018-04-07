Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Transportation AI

California Police Ticket A Self-Driving Car (cbslocal.com) 76

Posted by EditorDavid from the self-moving-violations dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Ichijo writes: A self-driving car was slapped with a ticket after police said it got too close to a pedestrian on a San Francisco street.

The self-driving car owned by San Francisco-based Cruise was pulled over for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Cruise says its data shows the person was far away enough from the vehicle and the car did nothing wrong.... According to data collected by Cruise, the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car when, while the car was in self-driving mode, it began to continue down Harrison at 14th St."

The person in the crosswalk was not injured.

  • Specifically: How does a cop pull over a self-driving car? I mean, exactly how does that happen logistically?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zocalo ( 252965 )
      Accordining to TFS there was (as is usually the case with most autonomous vehicles being tested) a human driver present who was able to intervene and bring the car to a halt; The company claims the human test driver did everything right but is now responsible for the citation, so presumably sucks to be him/her. Having made that statement I would hope that Cruise will now cover any costs arising from the almost inevitable legal challenge to the citation though.

      That said, I am curious what the current sta
      • There was a whole discussion under the highway accident about how it is too dangerous for a self driving car to slow down and pull over on the highway. You think they would be capable of that in city traffic? Where half the cars must drive into the intersection to make room for the emergency vehicle? Forget it. Pulling over on the highway is easy.
        • There will be problems during the transition. But once they're all autos and talking to each other that type of problem goes away. My guess is that once people become comfortable with them that will happen quickly. The advantages are too compelling.

    • Specifically: How does a cop pull over a self-driving car? I mean, exactly how does that happen logistically?

      They use Robocop.

  • Stop digging you dummies.

    According to data collected by Cruise, the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car...

    Yeah okay, but if their foot was in the crosswalk it doesn't matter if you were one foot or 20. Just because a lot of people skate by unnoticed doesn't make it legal. I'm sure the prosecutor is grateful for the data though.

    • Yep. I read that as an admission of guilt too.

    • I'm not sure that's the case. Does CA law require completely clear crosswalks?

      Also, depending on the order of entry, a pedestrian may have an obligation to yield the crosswalk to a vehicle, even when granted a signal to cross (e.g. clearing of intersection).

      I'd love to know what the caselaw is on this. The relevant statute is below:

      21950.
      (a) The driver of a vehicle shall yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersect

  • Well, the people in charge of the police better start thinking about the future. With self-driving cars, they might lose an important stream of revenue. Because lots of stuff in traffic is a question of opinion, I bet a cop can simply observe you and hand you a ticket for what you consider decent driving.

    However with self-driving cars, the companies behind them will probably not stand for such random punishments. I mean, look at how fast Tesla comes with a statement whenever there was an accident with a mod

    • Sure, handing out tickets is fun. You don't understand some cops' mentality -- it's an excuse to exercise power over "civilians." And maybe find some "drugs" in the process, haul the person to jail, only to find out two weeks later that they were donut frosting crumbs. Yep, really happened in Florida.

  • 10.8 feet (Score:5, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Saturday April 07, 2018 @02:49PM (#56398343)
    10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rossz ( 67331 )

      When driving in San Francisco, it's damn near impossible to NOT get that close to pedestrians. They ignore traffic signals, they don't bother to use crosswalks, they'll walk right into traffic and expect YOU to slam on your brakes or try to violate the laws of physics.

      • Generic Morons (Cruise) can afford the ticket. Not much sympathy for a mega-corp having to pay up like any other working Joe.

      • Sounds like driving in the University District in Seattle. Of course, the problem there is exacerbated by 35000 college-age kids who believe they’re immortal and invincible...

      • People are kind of missing the point. What is important is what the law says. Does the law say 10 feet clearance is the closest you can drive to a pedestrian? Than 10.8 feet should be fine. 11 feet? Then the company has no leg to stand on. Is it up to the cop's discretion? Then the company has no leg to stand on.

    • 10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.

      Nonsense. If a pedestrian is walking down a sidewalk and I'm driving down the road in the lane closest to the sidewalk, I'll pass the pedestrian at a distance of closest approach of less than 10.8 feet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.

      Well, it appears to be a pedestrian crossing and the self driving car was apparently stopped before the crossing and accelerated through it so I image that means the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away roughly perpendicular to the car. That means it's the pedestrian would have to move almost 11 feet and 7 mph would be a guy running straight into traffic, not sure where you got that number from as I don't see it any of the news stories. Preferred walking speed is around 4.6 ft/s so 2.35 seconds and that's if the g

    • Lucky, I do not live in a country where I could get a ticket for coming "to close" to a pedestrian.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.

      7 mph is running speed, and it's a crosswalk. Walking speed is 2.5 seconds away. You're also assuming that the pedestrian is walking toward the vehicle when the article strongly implies that the pedestrian was walking away from the vehicle.

      According to data collected by Cruise, the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car when, while the car was in self-driving mode, it began to continue down Harrison at 14th St. Shortly

  • Cruise says its data shows the person was far away enough from the vehicle and the car did nothing wrong....

    Sounds like Cruise is finding out the imbalance of power that human motorists have to deal with apply to their cars, too. Doesn't really matter what happened, if the cop says you were doing something you're gonna get ticketed. And the courts will take his word above yours.

    • Sounds like Cruise is finding out the imbalance of power that human motorists have to deal with apply to their cars, too. Doesn't really matter what happened, if the cop says you were doing something you're gonna get ticketed. And the courts will take his word above yours.

      Occasionally some engineering nerd will contest a ticket on the basis of data he collected himself, mainly by going out to the place where the ticket was issued and taking measurements, photos of lines of sight, etc. that he deems to be exculpatory.

      But now every ticket written against self-driving cars will be contested by defense data and video collected at the time, by high;y [aid engineers working on that specific task. Small-town traffic traps are going to need better judges.

  • crosswalks.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    here, a car must stop and wait for the pedestrian to make it all the way across the street (or to a median dividing lanes of traffic) before proceeding. being "far enough away" or clear of the car's own lane is not enough. so, sounds like may be a nit-picking cop, but still a valid ticket nonetheless.

    self driving cars in gatlinburg, tennessee (or other jurisdictions where jaywalking, basically, is legal -- encouraged, even -- and cars must stop for them, no exceptions.. except active first responders), will

  • a self driving car will probably have GB of data and video to prove it's innocence (unless it's an Uber killbot)

    On the other hand, if I had a self driving car, you could bet there would be some additional programming that kicks in when needed called "High Speed Chase" if a cop tries to pull me over.

  • The actual cross-walk rules (Score:5, Insightful)

    by doom ( 14564 ) <doom@kzsu.stanford.edu> on Saturday April 07, 2018 @03:00PM (#56398393) Homepage Journal

    The company in this case is making up a rule about the distance from the pedestrian being critical (and asking us to trust it's assessment that the ped was 10 feet away). The actually rules have nothing to do with distance:

    https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/... [ca.gov]

    Respect the right-of-way of pedestrians. Always stop for any pedestrian crossing at corners or other crosswalks, even if the crosswalk is in the middle of the block, a [...] Remember, if a pedestrian makes eye contact with you, they are ready to cross the street. Yield to the pedestrian.

    Can't their AI tell when someone is making eye-contact? Japanese photo-booths have been able to find human eyes for years now.

    • I think the question is how does the pedestrian know that the car made "eye" contact with them? Is there a reason not to have a little light or something that can point at pedestrians to let them know that the car "sees" them?

    • The company in this case is making up a rule about the distance
      from the pedestrian being critical (and asking us to trust it's
      assessment that the ped was 10 feet away). The actually rules
      have nothing to do with distance:

      https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/... [ca.gov]

      Respect the right-of-way of pedestrians. Always stop for any pedestrian crossing at corners or other crosswalks, even if the crosswalk is in the middle of the block, a
      [...]
      Remember, if a pedestrian makes eye contact with you, they are ready to cross the street. Yield to the pedestrian.

      At this point we don't really have enough information to know if the car was doing something an average human would recognize as wrong, or if it was a fairly typical scenario but the officer in question thought it would be cool to ticket a self-driving car so they actually applied the rule for once.

      Can't their AI tell when someone is making eye-contact?
      Japanese photo-booths have been able to find human eyes for years now.

      This is something that hasn't been discussed much but as a pedestrian and driver I extract a lot of information with eye contact and body language.

      I think self-driving cars are going to need some mechanism for te

  • I think Cruise is a menace that drives like a lost drunk senior citizen, but they may not be at fault in this case. The rules governing crosswalks in California are *mostly* clear, though the responsibility to yield to pedestrians does not make clear whether yielding requires mere allowance for unimpeded progress or full affordance of the crosswalk to the pedestrian when the crosswalk is lawfully occupied.

    Any California traffic attorneys want to chime in?

