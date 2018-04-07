California Police Ticket A Self-Driving Car (cbslocal.com) 76
Long-time Slashdot reader Ichijo writes: A self-driving car was slapped with a ticket after police said it got too close to a pedestrian on a San Francisco street.
The self-driving car owned by San Francisco-based Cruise was pulled over for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Cruise says its data shows the person was far away enough from the vehicle and the car did nothing wrong.... According to data collected by Cruise, the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car when, while the car was in self-driving mode, it began to continue down Harrison at 14th St."
The person in the crosswalk was not injured.
Specifically: How does a cop pull over a self-driving car? I mean, exactly how does that happen logistically?
How does the sleeping and/or drunk passenger know that the police are signalling?
The spike strips will wake him up.
I'm pretty sure I saw a video of a Google car out on its own.
Police lights need to trigger a self driving car to get right and stood anyway, it seems like they would respond to being pulled over the same way.
Stopping for police is one of the things that doesn't really need to be automated.
It will eventually, since in the future they won't need any passengers and sending them places on their own would be useful.
Specifically: How does a cop pull over a self-driving car? I mean, exactly how does that happen logistically?
They use Robocop.
I wonder if they use an AI to come up with their excuses.
No need. Bullshit excuses are as old as time itself.
A bullshit made-up story is quite a bit different than several sensors and cameras actively recording the event and presented as evidence in a case.
A bullshit made-up story is quite a bit different than several sensors and cameras actively recording the event and presented as evidence in a case.
How is it evidence, really? What guarantee can the company give that the data it might provide hasn’t been tampered with? Did they work right with law enforcement or some legal entity ahead of time to make sure all data collection follows legal rules pertaining to evidence?
A sworn affidavit and someone familiar with the system testifying that it is a record kept in the normal course of business.
Rules of evidence can be complex, but this is not one of those cases.
So, your expert testimony is that a corporation would totally never lie when their business is involved?
Noted. You may step down.
The same way the cop saying he saw something is considered "evidence". What guarantee can the cop give that his testimony isn't a complete lie for whatever purpose he might do so (prejudice, bored, envy, revenue, shorting stock)?
It's "presented as evidence" and the judge (or jury) decides based on the evidence what he believes really happened. The prosecution will also get a chance to argue that the data may have been altered, shot with some weird lenses that distort perspective, etc if they so choose, an
People have gotten off on tickets with dashcam footage. I bet the car in question has that and more
We've seen what kind of dashcam footage self-driving car companies use. The kind that is doctored to try to show no culpability on the part of their vehicle.
Seeing how insane cyclists tend to be, I'd be all for that. The most dangerous drivers on the road in the city are the bikers.
I could make that same argument for a car. I just stupid to be a blind rule-following robot and stop at every red light when you are moving 5-10 mph and can plainly see no cross traffic.
The issue most of us have with cyclists is that there is a significant number of them that really want maximum penalties applied to cars, but don't want the rules to apply to them at all.
I'll be using this quote the next time I argue why cycling should be banned in cities. Thanks!
Go for it, raving maniacs on street corners are good entertainment.
Look at what we're missing out on by not riding bikes more...
Cyclists in San Francisco regularly run four way stops, causing panic braking, and I had to swerve to avoid a trio riding the wrong way on a divided street (Dolores) on Thursday.
San Francisco cyclists regularly put the burden for their survival on other users of the road (pedestrians, drivers, other cyclists). There absolutely should be more ticketed cyclists in San Francisco, but it should not be driven by a revenue motive.
I say this as a cyclist, skater, pedestrian, and driver.
Word, but also pedestrians. A pet peeve is when they are walking the wrong way down the road. Combine this with the modern 'ignore the traffic' mindset of the current generation for bonus effect.
There's a (~$100) ticket on the books for it, but they never bother enforcing it. Be nice if they would.
Cops probably enforce it
... but only when people walk while the wrong age, wrong color, wearing the wrong clothes, or at the wrong time of day. Most ticketing is an excuse to fish for other moral "crimes" like having a bag of weed in one's pocket. If cops were taken off traffic, vice, etc enforcement and required to concentrate on crimes that actually harmed others, the US would be a better place to live.
Also, if there's no sidewalk, walking the "wrong way" (facing traffic) is likely correct and safer.
Pedestrians are supposed to walk ginst traffic though. At least that's what I was taught.
pedestrians? I will just tell the cop DO I need an walking licensee now?
First rule when you find yourself in a hole - (Score:1)
According to data collected by Cruise, the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away from the car...
Yeah okay, but if their foot was in the crosswalk it doesn't matter if you were one foot or 20. Just because a lot of people skate by unnoticed doesn't make it legal. I'm sure the prosecutor is grateful for the data though.
I'm not sure that's the case. Does CA law require completely clear crosswalks?
Also, depending on the order of entry, a pedestrian may have an obligation to yield the crosswalk to a vehicle, even when granted a signal to cross (e.g. clearing of intersection).
I'd love to know what the caselaw is on this. The relevant statute is below:
21950.
Losing an important stream of revenue (Score:2)
Well, the people in charge of the police better start thinking about the future. With self-driving cars, they might lose an important stream of revenue. Because lots of stuff in traffic is a question of opinion, I bet a cop can simply observe you and hand you a ticket for what you consider decent driving.
10.8 feet (Score:5, Insightful)
When driving in San Francisco, it's damn near impossible to NOT get that close to pedestrians. They ignore traffic signals, they don't bother to use crosswalks, they'll walk right into traffic and expect YOU to slam on your brakes or try to violate the laws of physics.
Sounds like driving in the University District in Seattle. Of course, the problem there is exacerbated by 35000 college-age kids who believe they’re immortal and invincible...
10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.
Nonsense. If a pedestrian is walking down a sidewalk and I'm driving down the road in the lane closest to the sidewalk, I'll pass the pedestrian at a distance of closest approach of less than 10.8 feet.
10.8 feet is one second away at 7 mph. Too damn close -- company deserves a ticket.
Well, it appears to be a pedestrian crossing and the self driving car was apparently stopped before the crossing and accelerated through it so I image that means the pedestrian was 10.8 feet away roughly perpendicular to the car. That means it's the pedestrian would have to move almost 11 feet and 7 mph would be a guy running straight into traffic, not sure where you got that number from as I don't see it any of the news stories. Preferred walking speed is around 4.6 ft/s so 2.35 seconds and that's if the g
Lucky, I do not live in a country where I could get a ticket for coming "to close" to a pedestrian.
7 mph is running speed, and it's a crosswalk. Walking speed is 2.5 seconds away. You're also assuming that the pedestrian is walking toward the vehicle when the article strongly implies that the pedestrian was walking away from the vehicle.
It sounds like the car was driving behind.
Car stopped, pedestrian crosses, car drives with pedestrian out of the way, but not clear of sidewalk.
Depending the relative traffic (foot, vs street, vs cross), this seems pretty reasonable.
The way the world works... (Score:2)
Cruise says its data shows the person was far away enough from the vehicle and the car did nothing wrong....
Sounds like Cruise is finding out the imbalance of power that human motorists have to deal with apply to their cars, too. Doesn't really matter what happened, if the cop says you were doing something you're gonna get ticketed. And the courts will take his word above yours.
Sounds like Cruise is finding out the imbalance of power that human motorists have to deal with apply to their cars, too. Doesn't really matter what happened, if the cop says you were doing something you're gonna get ticketed. And the courts will take his word above yours.
Occasionally some engineering nerd will contest a ticket on the basis of data he collected himself, mainly by going out to the place where the ticket was issued and taking measurements, photos of lines of sight, etc. that he deems to be exculpatory.
But now every ticket written against self-driving cars will be contested by defense data and video collected at the time, by high;y [aid engineers working on that specific task. Small-town traffic traps are going to need better judges.
crosswalks.. (Score:1)
here, a car must stop and wait for the pedestrian to make it all the way across the street (or to a median dividing lanes of traffic) before proceeding. being "far enough away" or clear of the car's own lane is not enough. so, sounds like may be a nit-picking cop, but still a valid ticket nonetheless.
Once in court (Score:2)
a self driving car will probably have GB of data and video to prove it's innocence (unless it's an Uber killbot)
On the other hand, if I had a self driving car, you could bet there would be some additional programming that kicks in when needed called "High Speed Chase" if a cop tries to pull me over.
There is certainly someone in there, however there's much lower *risk* than a random vehicle as that person is at work on the clock, which potentially makes them a more attractive target.
This just means they'll have to adjust the laws to be less subjective.
The actual cross-walk rules (Score:5, Insightful)
The company in this case is making up a rule about the distance from the pedestrian being critical (and asking us to trust it's assessment that the ped was 10 feet away). The actually rules have nothing to do with distance:
https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/... [ca.gov]
Can't their AI tell when someone is making eye-contact? Japanese photo-booths have been able to find human eyes for years now.
Re: (Score:2)
Right of way means you don't interfere with them, it doesn't say anything about distance.
The company in this case is making up a rule about the distance
from the pedestrian being critical (and asking us to trust it's
assessment that the ped was 10 feet away). The actually rules
have nothing to do with distance:
https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/... [ca.gov]
At this point we don't really have enough information to know if the car was doing something an average human would recognize as wrong, or if it was a fairly typical scenario but the officer in question thought it would be cool to ticket a self-driving car so they actually applied the rule for once.
Can't their AI tell when someone is making eye-contact?
Japanese photo-booths have been able to find human eyes for years now.
This is something that hasn't been discussed much but as a pedestrian and driver I extract a lot of information with eye contact and body language.
I think self-driving cars are going to need some mechanism for te
Well... (Score:1)
I think Cruise is a menace that drives like a lost drunk senior citizen, but they may not be at fault in this case. The rules governing crosswalks in California are *mostly* clear, though the responsibility to yield to pedestrians does not make clear whether yielding requires mere allowance for unimpeded progress or full affordance of the crosswalk to the pedestrian when the crosswalk is lawfully occupied.
Any California traffic attorneys want to chime in?