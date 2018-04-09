Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Firm After CNBC Discovers It Was Using Tactics like Cambridge Analytica (cnbc.com) 39
Facebook suspended a company from its site over the weekend while it investigates claims it harvested user information under the guise of academic research, in a case with echoes of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. From a report: Facebook is suspending a data analytics firm called CubeYou from the platform after CNBC notified the company that CubeYou was collecting information about users through quizzes. CubeYou misleadingly labeled its quizzes "for non-profit academic research," then shared user information with marketers. The scenario is eerily similar to how Cambridge Analytica received unauthorized access to data from as many as 87 million Facebook user accounts to target political marketing. CubeYou, whose CEO denies any deception, sold data that had been collected by researchers working with the Psychometrics Lab at Cambridge University, similar to how Cambridge Analytica used information it obtained from other professors at the school for political marketing.
Re: (Score:2)
Zuckberg/Zuckerberg in 2020.
The issue here isn't... (Score:4, Insightful)
That there was another one. The issue is that a news organization needed to point it out, instead of Facebook discovering this through the analysis of their access patterns from these firms. After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.
Re: (Score:2)
Journalists are trained to dig and find this information. Being that they have the First Amendment behind them, it gives them additional freedom to dig further then what Facebook may be able to legally do. Say you had a Facebook App that collected data on a user, lets say is was just an honest thing. Now Facebook demands that they audit your application and your business. You as the Small Business owner would be annoyed, and may hire a lawer(s) to push back.
The Journalist who may be hunting breadcrumbs wo
Re: (Score:2)
Being that they have the First Amendment behind them, it gives them additional freedom to dig further then what Facebook may be able to legally do.
The first amendment does not give journalists access to private companies' data.
Re: (Score:2)
After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.
It's Facebook showing their sincerity to their user base by punishing the assholes that embarrassed them and threatened their only viable revenue stream.
Re: (Score:2)
That there was another one. The issue is that a news organization needed to point it out, instead of Facebook discovering this through the analysis of their access patterns from these firms. After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.
How do you know they weren't already aware and just keeping it under wraps until CNBC forced their hand? It's pretty clear that FB, facing withering criticism, regulation, and potential legislative action, isn't motivated to be open about what it knows or does.
Re:Unauthorized? (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems the problem is the following:
* Facebook's business model is aggregating user data in order to allow marketers to "micro-target" ads at people with stuff they are most likely to click on
* Facebook is upset when other people use their APIs to get access to data of a subset of users, and then do their own analytics, presumably to allow them to buy ads at a cheaper rate.
* People are upset because a company associated, with some degrees of separation, with Trump, used the technique to find people to "target," and this is some how a "data breach" and "interference in democracy," but when Facebook gave the same type of data to the Obama or Clinton campaigns, it was "the campaign tactics of the future" and "an excellent use of technology and analytics".
So, from what I gather, the controversy is almost entirely to do with people discovering that Facebook isn't on their "side", that they're a company that exists to make money off of data about people, and that, worst of all, not just Democrats no how to do something with data. Even worse, one of the people involved as a Russian name, and that means that Putin did it with "z0mg h4x0rz" or something.
Critically, let us think -- anyone that was targeted with ads had it done because analysis of their data suggested that they were receptive, probably due to already agreeing. Therefor, what the hell difference did it make? Probably none.
Re: (Score:2)
Probably because the Obama campaign didn't use said tools to spread propaganda and blatant lies. And it wasn't a superPAC hiding the financial backing, meaning that if they got caught in a lie, it'd lead right back to them. It's a great argument for overturning Citizens United.
He did but they were lies you believe so they don't seem like lies and he most definitely did use SuperPACs
Re: (Score:2)
Users are idiots for truthfully filling out all of these damned questionnaires on Facebook.
Otherwise, it would be a lot of fun.
Re: (Score:1)
Think of it this way. I'm quite open with my EV usage and patterns when it comes to my Hydro (Electricity) company asking me questions because I want them to use the data to anticipate electricity demand so we don't have brown-outs or they can advocate installing new infrastructure to support more chargers. I'm quite happy to give
Shocked, shocked! (Score:2)
Is anybody?
So ... (Score:3)
It's a feature, not a bug (Score:1)
Facebook Knew (Score:2)
It is impossible to believe the Facebook did not know what was happening. They have every bit of data around their users including the variety of tracking methods which they employ so they can analyze what they get and identify what places these various users visit, where they are most likely located, etc. They could easily have stopped the Russian trolls, CA, and many others who were abusing the data which Facebook offers and the platform for communicating with others.
It's staggering to see companies so wi
Any data you put on the web will be abused. (Score:1)
Any information you share on the internet will be used incorrectly. or at least in a way most people would disagree with.
Anyone who collects the data is a target for thieves wanting it. or they sell it. or they share it. then the people they share or sell it to become the next level of target or seller. Even the good old USofA can't secure our data. Think IRS and OPM.
Personal information will simply become another untrusted form of identification and information. The act of collecting it is the real p
I don't know (Score:2)
Well, if doing a sociological experiment on people, to see if you can get them to elect an orange moron as president is not 'academic research', then what is it?