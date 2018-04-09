Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Privacy

Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Firm After CNBC Discovers It Was Using Tactics like Cambridge Analytica (cnbc.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the gift-that-keeps-giving dept.
Facebook suspended a company from its site over the weekend while it investigates claims it harvested user information under the guise of academic research, in a case with echoes of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. From a report: Facebook is suspending a data analytics firm called CubeYou from the platform after CNBC notified the company that CubeYou was collecting information about users through quizzes. CubeYou misleadingly labeled its quizzes "for non-profit academic research," then shared user information with marketers. The scenario is eerily similar to how Cambridge Analytica received unauthorized access to data from as many as 87 million Facebook user accounts to target political marketing. CubeYou, whose CEO denies any deception, sold data that had been collected by researchers working with the Psychometrics Lab at Cambridge University, similar to how Cambridge Analytica used information it obtained from other professors at the school for political marketing.

Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Firm After CNBC Discovers It Was Using Tactics like Cambridge Analytica More | Reply

Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Firm After CNBC Discovers It Was Using Tactics like Cambridge Analytica

Comments Filter:

  • The issue here isn't... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ebrandsberg ( 75344 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @10:47AM (#56406177)

    That there was another one. The issue is that a news organization needed to point it out, instead of Facebook discovering this through the analysis of their access patterns from these firms. After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.

    • Journalists are trained to dig and find this information. Being that they have the First Amendment behind them, it gives them additional freedom to dig further then what Facebook may be able to legally do. Say you had a Facebook App that collected data on a user, lets say is was just an honest thing. Now Facebook demands that they audit your application and your business. You as the Small Business owner would be annoyed, and may hire a lawer(s) to push back.

      The Journalist who may be hunting breadcrumbs wo

      • Being that they have the First Amendment behind them, it gives them additional freedom to dig further then what Facebook may be able to legally do.

        The first amendment does not give journalists access to private companies' data.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrKaos ( 858439 )

      After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.

      It's Facebook showing their sincerity to their user base by punishing the assholes that embarrassed them and threatened their only viable revenue stream.

    • That there was another one. The issue is that a news organization needed to point it out, instead of Facebook discovering this through the analysis of their access patterns from these firms. After they realized that one was doing this, they should have been analyzing to find others immediately.

      How do you know they weren't already aware and just keeping it under wraps until CNBC forced their hand? It's pretty clear that FB, facing withering criticism, regulation, and potential legislative action, isn't motivated to be open about what it knows or does.

  • Is anybody?

  • So ... (Score:3)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @11:04AM (#56406291)
    ... taking random quizzes on the internet isn't secure, is that what you are trying to tell me??
  • The problem here is that this isn't a problem. You can't fix this because this is how the product and business model were designed. The goal in mind is to suck as much information out of the population as possible and to slice our social groups into manageable and manipulatable chunks so as to maximize ad revenues. "I'm shocked, shocked to find that abuses of privacy on a global scale is going on here!" This model is most definitely not in the best interest of fostering healthy societies and social constr

  • It is impossible to believe the Facebook did not know what was happening. They have every bit of data around their users including the variety of tracking methods which they employ so they can analyze what they get and identify what places these various users visit, where they are most likely located, etc. They could easily have stopped the Russian trolls, CA, and many others who were abusing the data which Facebook offers and the platform for communicating with others.
    It's staggering to see companies so wi

  • Any information you share on the internet will be used incorrectly. or at least in a way most people would disagree with.

    Anyone who collects the data is a target for thieves wanting it. or they sell it. or they share it. then the people they share or sell it to become the next level of target or seller. Even the good old USofA can't secure our data. Think IRS and OPM.

    Personal information will simply become another untrusted form of identification and information. The act of collecting it is the real p

  • Well, if doing a sociological experiment on people, to see if you can get them to elect an orange moron as president is not 'academic research', then what is it?

Slashdot Top Deals

Have you reconsidered a computer career?

Close