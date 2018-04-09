Zuckerberg Gets a Crash Course in Charm. Will Congress Care? (bgr.com) 59
An anonymous reader writes: It goes without saying that no tech CEO ever wants to make the trek down to Washington D.C. and appear before congress. And Zuckerberg -- at a surface level -- seems particularly ill-suited for the task. Though clearly an incredible mind, remember that Zuckerberg is a tech-minded programmer and far from a savvy and political operator. That being the case, many people are curious as to how the Facebook founder, who it's worth noting is just 33 years old, will fare when confronted with hard hitting questions from politicians.
In an effort to ensure that everything runs smoothly and that Zuckerberg's appearance goes off without a hitch, The New York Times is reporting that Facebook recently hired a team of experts and coaches tasked with ensuring that Zuckerberg has the tools to deftly navigate the potentially deep waters of Congress. Of particular interest is that Zuckerberg has been learning how to be charming and exhibit humility in the face of heavy-handed and probing questions. The report says, "It [ Facebook] has also hired a team of experts, including a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, to put Mr. Zuckerberg, 33, a cerebral coder who is uncomfortable speaking in public, through a crash course in humility and charm. The plan is that when he sits down before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees on Tuesday, Mr. Zuckerberg will have concrete changes to talk about, and no questions he can't handle."
Zuckerberg for President in 2020 (Score:1)
2020: Mark Zuckerberg is installed as next president.
2021: After watching The Circle [imdb.com], president Zuckerberg makes having a Facebook account mandatory for everyone in the country.
And he may be able to get it considering the amount of people paid off one way or another by Facebook.
Is Facebook "Too big to fail" on the internet?
2018: Mark Zuckerberg makes first address to Congress.
2020: Mark Zuckerberg is installed as next president.
Well, he's already putting politicians in his pocket to get there...
Of the 55 members on the Energy and Commerce Committee this year, all but nine have received Facebook contributions in the past decade.
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/05/facebook-big-contributor-to-committees-in-congress-questioning-zuckerberg.html
Zuckerberg's tentacles are fewer and shorter than Google's. They're also receding like an old man's hair. He's just far too arrogant to accept that.
45 out of 55 congress members got FB donations (Score:2)
Remains to be see how "hard hitting" the questioning is when the members of congress received substantial donations from Facebook and associates.
What do you call a person who learns to interact socially but doesn't feel the emotions and empathy that drive normal people to be sociable? The ones who have to study social interaction like they study coding, sometimes with people to teach them, rather than intuiting it...
you cant polish a turd
Incorrect, sir. You can polish a turd. Evidence: Mythbusters Polishing a Turd [youtube.com]
I've seen that video. I call bullshit.
Impact on voters (Score:2)
Question Facebook should be asking itself:
If the US government puts Facebook out of business, that will be bad for Facebook employees and investors. How many US congressional districts do Facebook employees live in? What percentage of Facebook employees are citizens eligible to vote in the US?
Depends on how you're using the word "Charm" ... (Score:3)
If "Charm" is being used as a euphemism for donations, they'll care all right.
Well, he has already donated to 80% of the people "interogating" him. Then again if they actually wanted to know something they wouldn't invite a clueless CEO but someone with expertise, these hearings are always mostly show.
If "Charm" is being used as a euphemism for donations, they'll care all right.
I picture his appearance,
MZ walks in to testify, two huge bodyguards lugging multiple cases behind them.
As he is sworn in, MZ opens the cases and throws millions of dollars into the air, as congress critters scurry on their hands and knees, scooping up money and tucking it into their clothes, and interns pockets.
MZ does a mike drop and walk out, testimony ended.
Though clearly an incredible mind, (Score:1)
"Though clearly an incredible mind,"?
I see no evidence of that.
It takes an incredible mind, to turn around and have people in the company you operate go out of their way to violate HIPAA [cnbc.com], then try to claim that it was perfectly okay to do it.
At this point, I'm pretty sure that FB has some serious problems and I wouldn't be surprised if Zuckerburg tries to flee the US sometime in the near future.
Have a little more kool-aid then.
Re: Though clearly an incredible mind, (Score:2)
"clearly an incredible mind"..."just 33 years old" (Score:2)
noting is just 33 years old, will fare when confronted with hard hitting questions from politicians.
So buaby is gonna be asked 'tough' questions by those mean adults.....?
Is he getting the right kind of prep? (Score:3, Interesting)
No Questions He Can't Handle? (Score:1)
"That doesn't look like anything to me."
Like any question-title post (Score:2)
....the answer is almost always "NO".
The value of such consultants is mostly to try to avert some sort of colossal fuck up in front of the cameras. It's only to avoid LOSING points, it will gain him nothing because congresscreatures *swim* the in cesspool of disingenuousness and smarmy, tv-polished bullshittery 24/7. If he's not up to their level of unctuousness he can only lose.
In fact, releasing that he's being coached like this (which is, clearly, a completely STANDARD practice for those not usually in
worth noting? (Score:2)
Depending on how you define worth, I think this is a better fit.
He's been gearing up for a political career (Score:2)
Discount Congressional Coaching (Score:2)
Congress critter: "Were you aware that user data was accessible by third parties and open to abuse?"
Zuckerberg: "I do not recall."
Congress critter: "How much of Facebook's income is derived from providing user data to third parties?"
Zuckerberg: "I do not recall."
Congress critter: "Does Facebook store or monetize deleted data, data from users that have deleted their accounts, or data collected on people who do not have Facebook accounts?"
Zuckerb
Matbe a crash course in ... (Score:2)
... telling the truth?
Zuck is a programmer and has no strength on the business side.
His dilemma is that he's been elevated to a position far above his competency level.
He's learning all this data leak shit at the same time we are.
Shareholders fon't give a flying rat's ass about anything except stock prices.
Congress has called upon the wrong Facebook rep.
Why wake up the lion? (Score:2)
Zuckerberg has probably more data about most members of congress and their particular habits (that the general public might not necessarily be aware of) than congress has about him. Remember that you don't have to be on Facebook to be tracked by Facebook. All the websites that very helpfully add "Like" buttons to their articles and pages leave a solid trail, too.
Maybe the questions will not be "hitting too hard", lest some politician's browsing habits might find their way to the press. My guess is that ther
Questioned by the 'people' you paid? Meaningless (Score:2)
Just read this [cnbc.com] and it's essentially case closed, is it not?
Everyone is painting Zuckerberg as the incredible mind that he is, and rightfully so he is. I will say then that when you're that incredible, then you're not naive, either, and you're going to make sure you're uber prepared and 20 steps ahead. You don't become Zuckerberg of the world by being naive and clueless, ladies and gentlemen.
It's all meaningless when you've paid the same people who are questioning you. This is just dog-and-pony public sho
Though clearly an incredible mind (Score:2)
Facebook donated to 46 of 55 members of the comtte (Score:1)
Witch Hunt. (Score:2)
When one is called to appear in front of congress. The Congress isn't interested in the Truth, they will just try to trick you into saying something criminal.
Their constituents are pissed about this. So I think both sides will be hard on him. The Democrats don't like the idea that Facebook slandered Clinton. The republicans like the fact they can distract the Russian meddling investigation to Facebook and away from the folks in the White House (Granted they are separate investigations) to a Liberal Califor