Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Social Networks

Two-Thirds of Tweeted Links Come From Bots, Report Says (cnet.com) 19

Posted by msmash from the it's-a-bot-world dept.
We already know bots have a significant presence on Twitter. But a report published Monday by the Pew Research Center suggests automated accounts are more prevalent than we may previously have thought. From a report: Pew estimates that two-thirds, or about 66 percent, of the links shared on Twitter come from bots rather than people. The research specifically focused on the 2,315 most popular websites and over 1 million tweets sent between July 27 and Sept. 11, 2017.

Two-Thirds of Tweeted Links Come From Bots, Report Says More | Reply

Two-Thirds of Tweeted Links Come From Bots, Report Says

Comments Filter:

  • These sites have algorithms that benefit higher users. So a Bot will just post stuff, and perhaps get the usage that benefits them.

    • These sites have algorithms that benefit higher users. So a Bot will just post stuff, and perhaps get the usage that benefits them.

      I never joined twitter, but I'm pretty sure there are bots with more followers than anyone who isn't posting nudes or bikini pics.

      • Nah. There are lots of famous people who don't post nudes who have tons of followers. Obama, for example, has 102 million followers and I'm quite sure he's never posted nudes.

        • Nah. There are lots of famous people who don't post nudes who have tons of followers. Obama, for example, has 102 million followers and I'm quite sure he's never posted nudes.

          You have to wonder how many of those followers are democratic party bots?

          There are famous people on twitter, some (maybe most) of them aren't the actual people, just their PR teams, or interns...

  • No Shit (Score:3)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @12:39PM (#56406855) Homepage

    Just file this one under "NO FUCKING SHIT" - Twitter is the modern day RSS feed. Slashdot has a "bot" account as well. Every new article posted to the front page is shared w/ link to their Twitter feed. Cross-posting tools do the same, too (such as Facebook, Instagram, and anything that shared an image before Twitter allowed images directly)

  • It's OK! (Score:3)

    by Kludge ( 13653 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @12:42PM (#56406883)

    That is fine, because only bots subscribe and read those feeds anyway.

  • Twitter these days is such a mess, they should have the tagline, "For Bots, By Bots". I'm at a loss on how to fix it (if it can be saved), but Twitter is in need of real help.

  • Many of the traditional news outlets cover things that are trending on twitter. This means that trending twitter subjects leads to news coverage. If twitter is mostly bots, trending on twitter is meaningless and news is doing us a disservice by covering it.

    Why do the news organizations rely on twitter? One reason is that it a great way to get quotes on a subject. John Jones "calls for more investigation". Previously, it could take many phone calls to get a good quote. With twitter you can sort through hund

  • twitter, youtube and facebook all suffer the same malaise: cooking the books when it comes to interactivity numbers. Likes, subscribes, and similar artifacts of user interaction have no incentive to be properly vetted by either consumers or the platforms owner. For example: Fandango doesnt need you questioning the number of absurdly high likes for the upcoming Marvel trailer because that number drives revenue for them outside the platform. more likes means more user interest, a better chance to arrive

Slashdot Top Deals

If all else fails, lower your standards.

Close