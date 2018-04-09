Two-Thirds of Tweeted Links Come From Bots, Report Says (cnet.com) 19
We already know bots have a significant presence on Twitter. But a report published Monday by the Pew Research Center suggests automated accounts are more prevalent than we may previously have thought. From a report: Pew estimates that two-thirds, or about 66 percent, of the links shared on Twitter come from bots rather than people. The research specifically focused on the 2,315 most popular websites and over 1 million tweets sent between July 27 and Sept. 11, 2017.
These sites have algorithms that benefit higher users. So a Bot will just post stuff, and perhaps get the usage that benefits them.
I never joined twitter, but I'm pretty sure there are bots with more followers than anyone who isn't posting nudes or bikini pics.
Nah. There are lots of famous people who don't post nudes who have tons of followers. Obama, for example, has 102 million followers and I'm quite sure he's never posted nudes.
You have to wonder how many of those followers are democratic party bots?
There are famous people on twitter, some (maybe most) of them aren't the actual people, just their PR teams, or interns...
Just file this one under "NO FUCKING SHIT" - Twitter is the modern day RSS feed. Slashdot has a "bot" account as well. Every new article posted to the front page is shared w/ link to their Twitter feed. Cross-posting tools do the same, too (such as Facebook, Instagram, and anything that shared an image before Twitter allowed images directly)
That is fine, because only bots subscribe and read those feeds anyway.
Many of the traditional news outlets cover things that are trending on twitter. This means that trending twitter subjects leads to news coverage. If twitter is mostly bots, trending on twitter is meaningless and news is doing us a disservice by covering it.
Why do the news organizations rely on twitter? One reason is that it a great way to get quotes on a subject. John Jones "calls for more investigation". Previously, it could take many phone calls to get a good quote. With twitter you can sort through hund
