Amazon Spent Close To $23B on R&D in 2017, Outpacing Fellow Tech Giants
Amazon powered its prolific 2017, which saw the release of a cavalcade of new products and services, with $22.6 billion in spending on research and development, tops among U.S. companies. From a report: According to data from FactSet, Google parent Alphabet came in second in R&D spending in 2017 at $16.6 billion, followed by Intel at $13.1 billion, Microsoft at $12.3 billion and Apple at $11.6 billion. Facebook jumped into the top 10, spending $7.8 billion in 2017. One of Amazon's biggest R&D efforts in recent years has been the cashier-less grocery store concept Amazon Go. The company spent 2017 getting the technology, first announced in December 2016, ready for prime time before opening the first location in January. Amazon has invested heavily in its market-leading cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services. AWS juiced Amazon.
Interesting that the USAF only spends $4B on R&D within its own laboratory (actually $3B of that might be outsourced.) Maybe all those academics ought to be going for Amazon or Microsoft grants instead of USAF grants.
AWS squeezed Amazon to release goodness in liquid form and left behind a husk? Odd that "juiced" has come to mean what it has...