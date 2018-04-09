Steve Wozniak Drops Facebook: 'The Profits Are All Based On the User's Info' (arstechnica.com) 140
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has formally deactivated his Facebook account. In an email interview with USA Today, Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data. "The profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back," he wrote. "Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product." Ars Technica reports: His Sunday announcement to his Facebook followers came just ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's scheduled testimony before Congress on Tuesday. The CEO is also reportedly set to meet with members of Congress privately on Monday. Wozniak wrote that Facebook had "brought me more negatives than positives." Still, when Wozniak tried to change some of his privacy settings in the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica, he said he was "surprised" to find out how many categories for ads he had to remove. "I did not feel that this is what people want done to them," added Wozniak. "Ads and spam are bad things these days and there are no controls over them. Or transparency."
Hey Steve (Score:5, Funny)
Welcome to 2007!
Re: (Score:3)
Apple was biggest FB client for years, apple phone add on every second FB page. FU Wozniak
Before all this recent FB Kerfluffel, Apple REMOVED both FB and Twitter integration from iOS 11.
So they do put their money where their mouth is.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Today's Headline:
A guy who has been irrelevant for 35 years jumps on the I Hate Facebook bandwagon.
Re: Hey Steve (Score:5, Funny)
Says the guy who has never been relevant.
Re: (Score:2)
Says the guy who has never been relevant.
Facebook employed detected.
Re: (Score:3)
Says the guy who has never been relevant.
Sez the guy too Cowardly to even LOG IN...
AOL (Score:4, Insightful)
I figured Facebook would go the way of AOL eventually. But not this way.
AOL suffered a long, painful, pathetic death. Looks like FaceBook will be put down pretty soon compared to AOL.
Re: AOL (Score:1)
Thats sarcasm, right? Most people either dont know about the scandal or dont care.
Re: AOL (Score:1)
AOL failed because its core service was obsolete. FB sucks, and everyone here wants them to fall, but their core service is still valuable and relevant for a ton of people.
Re: (Score:2)
AOL [slashdot.org] failed because
...
Re: (Score:2)
AOL [slashdot.org] failed because
...
Will Rogers never met Donald Trump.
That makes an odd kind of sense when you think about it.
Re: AOL (Score:1)
Yeah. Because not neing able to talk back on political posts is exactly what I've got a need for.
Facebook is non-free and as such pretty useless as an Internet service.
Re: (Score:2)
I figured Facebook would go the way of AOL eventually. But not this way.
AOL suffered a long, painful, pathetic death. Looks like FaceBook will be put down pretty soon compared to AOL.
Yay!
Maybe it'll start a trend...
good luck with that, comrade (Score:1)
My facebook page is under a ficticious name and I was born in 1901 and I work at Initech. Have fun scraping useful data from me.
Re: (Score:1)
One time I got an unsolicited Facebook IM to go chat on Skype (ie. sex cam) because "she" thought I looked so handsome. Except my Facebook photo is that of a cartoon character.
That spam experience led me to make my privacy settings stricter since I don't want to be contacted by people I don't know. I have always used the strictest settings, though, but somehow they seem to loosen up over time. My guess is that Facebook introduces new/redesigned settings once in a while and defaults them to wide open.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
My facebook page is under a ficticious name and I was born in 1901 and I work at Initech. Have fun scraping useful data from me.
Roughly the same as me, plus I haven't used even the fake account in years. Can't say my life is enormously worse for missing all those vacation stories and cat videos.
Anybody who has the facebook app on their phone should remove or disable it immediately (don't forget the force kill) unless of course you are ok with Zuck snooping your calls, texts, contacts, and who knows what else.
Re: (Score:2)
Um ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data.
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
Re: Um ... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Is he also going to stop using Google and Bing and any other search engine which isn't funded with a paid subscription?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data.
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
You think he's sour now, wait till all the celebrities and newscorps figure out that they have even less influence than they thought when people ignore their hysterical cries and continue using facebook.
The MSM got taught just how little influence they had during the 2016 election when their darling didn't get voted into office. This is payback for that. They want to show facebook who's really the boss by flooding the news with how evil facebook is.
My money is on facebook in this fight. Hell, I don't even
Re: (Score:3)
No-one gets them clicks and views quite like the slightly odd bloke you elected.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Um ... (Score:2)
Not tech savvy? You have a strange concept of what qualifies as tech knowledge and ability. This is a guy that can literally design and build complex electronic from scratch. He can/has written firmware and software for said systems. Being aware of some scam has nothing to do with tech savvy.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
Never underestimate the power of a good bandwagon.
Re: (Score:1)
Facebook is nothing more than a newspaper company. Their interface is the paper and printer and the users who post content are the writers and editors. The big difference (business wise) is that the writers never get paid, and Facebook takes *all* of the money for their content, with the bonus of taking all of the money for selling their users' personal information...
I've been making this point for years, so it's interesting to see Wozniak and other big names coming late to the party in getting on the ban
Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
For a super-bright guy, he seems a bit slow on the up-take...
Re: (Score:2)
This.
Where in Sam Hill can anyone go and avoid Big Data?
Makes as much sense as the EU "right to be forgotten" on Google, but not on any other search engines.
Re:Really? (Score:5, Funny)
You realize that Woz has done basically nothing since the Apple ][ was released. Nearly 40 decades. I don't know why they keep dragging him out to make quotes.
Apple computers in the 1600s were the best!!!
Re:Really? (Score:4, Funny)
Isaac Newton used one and Wozniak named a device in honour of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Isaac Newton used one and Wozniak named a device in honour of it.
So THAT explains the original logo!
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, you could get an abacus with apples in them?
Re: (Score:2)
Without the Woz Steve Jobs would have become a jewelry designer of some sort.
Or a Calligrapher.
Re: (Score:2)
But perhaps the Apple Board of Directors should give Wozniak a job again. Chief Culture Officer. Reporting directly to the Board and Woz's only role/power is he can veto anything Apple management does that he deems inconsistent with the company's core principles. Think of it like an internal auditor, if you will.
I literally BEGGED him to come back after SJ's death.
Re:Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
I've been a fan of Woz's ever since I bought my first Apple ][, but, really? Only now are you realising that FB makes its money from your data?
Obviously this has been no secret for a long time, he was likely motivated to take a public position on it by revelations of Facebook's involvement in the election hacking.
Ob (Score:4, Funny)
Did he announce this via twitter?
Old man yells at cloud (data) (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
That is all.
Hmmm . . . the subjec saidt: "Old man yells at cloud (data)"
The cloud answers:
"My time . . . is yours . . . "
Unfortunately, everyone here is too young to get that joke . . .
"You are a true believer. Blessings of the state, blessings of the masses. Thou art a subject of the divine. Created in the image of man, by the masses, for the masses. Let us be thankful we have an occupation to fill. Work hard; increase production, prevent accidents, and be happy. [or] Let us be thankful we have commerce. Buy mor
Fake out article again? (Score:5, Informative)
is this the same click-bait article I saw posted on Reddit [reddit.com] where it was titled Woz "leaving Facebook" (like he was an employee there), only to have the article explain they meant closing his account, and then at the end of the article reveal he didn't even delete the profile in the end, because he didn't want someone else taking his username?
Courage (Score:3)
Ohh, some folks have gained from FB (Score:1)
"Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product."
In my [small] circle of friends, it appears many have *gained* from being affiliated with Facebook.
Can someone really tell us what the disadvantages of Facebook are?
Disclaimer: I do not have a Facebook account because no body has been able to convince me to get one.
Re: (Score:1)
They sell advertising services just like almost all magazines, television networks, cinemas, etc do.
Wrong. It's very unlike what those others do, because they are actually selling personally identifiable information about people who have identities.
No shit Sherlock. What do you think Facebook does? (Score:3)
Facebook sells data. That's how it makes money. That's their business. Facebook gives people an easy way to blog and then they monetize the shit out of your data.
Did people think Facebook did this out of the goodness of their hearts?
Re: (Score:1)
What are they doing wrong? It is not that the core business is broken it is that they have let the cat out of the bag and there is lots of "customers" expe
Re: (Score:2)
What are they doing wrong?
In my opinion, not a thing. It's a bartering system. "You publish my data and link it for me and you can monetize it." That's why I support Moviepass "tracking" their customers directly before and after a movie. You give me free tickets & I give you some info. Perfectly acceptable.
People are losing their minds because some of them found out that Trump may have used some of the data. Those same people completely ignored that Facebook & google gave multiples of that data away for free to politic
Re: (Score:2)
I'm the product coz I had to watch all them damn superbowl ads whilst getting nothing in return.
What do you mean? One watches the SuperBowl for the ads. The game? The whole twenty minutes that you get in the three-hour broadcast? Hardly worth the while.
I don't pay Apple? (Score:1)
Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you.
I'm pretty sure I have to pay (directly or indirectly) money to Apple to get an iPhone. What is he blabbing about?
Re: I don't pay Apple? (Score:1)
You are an idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: I don't pay Apple? (Score:2)
Steve, I don't know which is worse... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Steve, I don't know which is worse... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Steve Wozniak has a bigger megaphone that you do and is unlikely to be concerned about your indignation about his indignation.
Re: (Score:2)
Steve Wozniak has a bigger megaphone that you do and is unlikely to be concerned about your indignation about his indignation.
Nobody ever went broke jerking off the masses, but it is a total wanker move, and it will be brought up every time he feels he needs to comment on propriety in the future.
Payment in Kind (Score:3, Insightful)
The Facebook users don't get financial compensation, but they do get value from the service that Facebook provides.
I wonder though, is Google in a different category? Is it fine to make all your money off of advertising, which is selling your users' eyeballs? If Facebook had ads on every page, would it still count as 'the users being the product?' Oh wait, it says in the Summary that he doesn't like ads or spam. (Not a Facebook user...didn't know how many ads were there.)
So that means Google is exactly the same? They provide a free service, (or dozens of free services) as they sell your eyeballs and clicks to various advertisers. Is he dropping Google as well? Or are Google services worth it while Facebook isn't?
Drop Google Too (Score:2)
So I guess its time to Drop Google also since.... Google uses your data to sell Ads... Oh My.. Or the Internet...
As someone who doesn't use facebook (Score:5, Interesting)
What I'd really like to know is how much of the ghost profile they have built on me was made available through these wonderful API's? I would hope they mostly use that internally, but really what is the hope that's true?
And go to where, exactly? (Score:4, Insightful)
For all of its faults, facebook has merit in being an all-in-one solution for keeping in touch with people you know and following people and groups that serve particular interests.
Of course one alternative is to go outside and meet real people, but the point of using facebook was, at least in my view, to connect with people that you wouldn't otherwise ever meet in real life. As people who I have genuine interests in are leaving facebook, I see no obvious alternative to it anywhere on the horizon.
So.... serious question. Deactivate facebook and go where, exactly?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, because, you know.... I can just afford to go anywhere I want to in the world to meet anyone I want to talk to.
And of course, that's not considering how hard it can be to find people with similar interests when they aren't mainstream or part of pop culture.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course.... but they are limited by the availability of people in the same geographical area with that shared interest. If the interests are not particularly mainstream or happen to be outside of normal pop culture, finding a suitable group can be an effort in futility.
Which in the real world, of course, only means that there's something wrong with a person with such interests, and that *THEY* are the ones who should have to change to be more like those around them.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn furry.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks for the braindead / troll response. But here's some real info for you:
The world is bigger than your front doorstep. Going outside is not a substitute for communicating and staying in touch with people on the other side of the world. But even just outside my door. What will I do? I have an idea. *Logs into Facebook*, hey look at that there's a beer festival down the street tomorrow listed in "Events near me." Thanks Facebook.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Local events are listed in your local online newspapers and community forums, right?
Wrong. I mean, sometimes they are, but more often than not the only place I actually find them is online.
And to keep in touch with those you know, set up your own message board...there are many free ones out there.
A message board means fuck-all without users, and the users are on Facebook. That's why G+ is an also-ran.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is going to come to my blog to announce local events. Many local orgs don't even have web pages anymore. They announce events from their FB accounts.
As to newspapers, you're kidding, right? I haven't picked one up since Dec 31, 1999. And events, where I live, can change, based on weather, etc. Online you'll find out about it. With the newspaper, you MIGHT find out about it the next day.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It wouldn't cost me anything
And the time wasted. The key part about a social network is the social part. No one uses Facebook because it's good, they use it because the other people use it.
As for the getting on just fine business, that depends on what you do. My local underground music scene has pretty much moved entirely onto Facebook these days. They even stopped goeying up posters and putting them on walls. I don't use Facebook much, but when I do it's to send a message or two to my parents and to look up the events section.
Re: (Score:2)
Well the thing is, what is the value of the 'relationships' you create or maintain on facebook? More than likely, it's approaching 0. Trading 'likes' on what you ate for breakfast, or that killer workout you didn't actually do?
The one use I can see for it is keeping up on extended family; but again, there's other solutions that are less invasive (like.. email) -- BUT getting non-tech savvy people to participate would be a struggle.
99% of what I see on facebook could be replaced by imgur/r/dawww or just go
Re: (Score:2)
I tend to agree. What's the point in interacting with people online if you don't actually spend time with them in real life? Why spend _any_ time doing that when you can spend it face-to-face with someone else?
I work at a computer all day long. The last thing I want to do in my down time is sit in front of a computer unless I'm working on a side-project. IMHO something like Google Hangouts is a much better way to communicate with the people I care about.
Re: (Score:3)
Trading 'likes' on what you ate for breakfast, or that killer workout you didn't actually do?
What you think people do on Facebook and what most people actually do seems to be very different. Not everyone is a 14 year old teenage girl.
there's other solutions that are less invasive (like.. email)
No. Just No. Email is not an alternative to keeping in contact with an extended group on a social media platform. If it were, then people wouldn't have started using Facebook in the first place. Email is an alternative to Facebook Messenger, but beyond that (and the horrible limits of email sizes) there are fundamentally different communications mediums with fundamenta
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Chatrooms and forums. That is what kept the internet going. Services that only worked on what they offered.
Services that did not track and sell the users use of the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One more on the bandwagon (Score:2)
Everyone knew that ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but that was before the data being sold was connected to the Trump campaign. Facebook can conduct experiments on manipulating user's moods, but the line has to be drawn here.
It was perhaps out of Zuckerberg's greed did he fail to realize that not sufficiently acting as a team player would cost him, unlike Eric Schmidt who clearly demonstrated his loyalty. [wsj.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That's the bit that surprised me. Facebook has been using private data for ages, and if one is stupid enough to use the app instead of web, it even explicitly asks for permissions to look at contacts, photos, and on and on. People willingly agreed to that and NOW they're upset at the gathering and use of private data? What the hell did they think was going to happen?
I think Trump is a corrupt buffoon, but I seen nothing out of the ordinary in his campaign's use of FB data. FB openly assisted Obama's cam
A puzzle piece (Score:2)
Apple doesn't make it's money off of you? (Score:2)
There is a difference there, in that a person can choose to forgo anything that they've invested in Apple products and leave. Facebook allows you no such option to leave. So I'm not claiming that the two are equivalent, but you are still the product in Apple's model.
You can check out ... (Score:2)
... anytime you like, but you can never leave.
News Flash! Standard Ops (Score:2)
News Flash!
Selling your name, address, phone, answers to survey questions and such were standard operating procedures for magazines and other membership organizations for centuries. Yes, literally.
You didn't really think your paltry magazine subscription price paid for the magazine did you? Even the ads weren't enough. Magazines have traditionally made money by selling your information. This is exactly what Facebook does - but FB does it far better.
You're not paying for the service in cash so you pay anothe
Naive? (Score:2)
I'm so sick of these articles. (Score:2)
WE KNEW THIS FOR NEARLY A DECADE.
You either don't really care and just keep using it, being selective with what you put on there, OR you ditch it.
This sudden revelation is hardly new. I'm not even being an elitist nerd "oh how passe *WE* knew all along" it's common knowledge, it's been in the paper before, multiple times, we KNOW this, everyone knows this, christ there's 2 movies about the site for goodness sakes.
This sudden revelation is insane, fad, metoo, zeitgeist bullshit.
I'm not closing my account,
What about ads? (Score:2)
I call BS. Facebook sells a fortune in ads. Every 5th item you see while scrolling is a "sponsored" post (aka Advertisement). They fetch between $7 and $10 CPM just to promote a page (that is paying to promote a *page* that is already part of their system). Maybe they make some additional profit selling "user data", but you'd better believe most of the profit is directly from ads.
Rock On, Woz! (Score:2)
Rock on.