Steve Wozniak Drops Facebook: 'The Profits Are All Based On the User's Info'

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has formally deactivated his Facebook account . In an email interview with USA Today , Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data. "The profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back," he wrote. "Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product." Ars Technica reports: