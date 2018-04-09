Steve Wozniak Drops Facebook: 'The Profits Are All Based On the User's Info' (arstechnica.com) 75
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak has formally deactivated his Facebook account. In an email interview with USA Today, Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data. "The profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back," he wrote. "Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product." Ars Technica reports: His Sunday announcement to his Facebook followers came just ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's scheduled testimony before Congress on Tuesday. The CEO is also reportedly set to meet with members of Congress privately on Monday. Wozniak wrote that Facebook had "brought me more negatives than positives." Still, when Wozniak tried to change some of his privacy settings in the aftermath of Cambridge Analytica, he said he was "surprised" to find out how many categories for ads he had to remove. "I did not feel that this is what people want done to them," added Wozniak. "Ads and spam are bad things these days and there are no controls over them. Or transparency."
AOL (Score:2)
I figured Facebook would go the way of AOL eventually. But not this way.
AOL suffered a long, painful, pathetic death. Looks like FaceBook will be put down pretty soon compared to AOL.
Thats sarcasm, right? Most people either dont know about the scandal or dont care.
AOL failed because its core service was obsolete. FB sucks, and everyone here wants them to fall, but their core service is still valuable and relevant for a ton of people.
AOL [slashdot.org] failed because
One time I got an unsolicited Facebook IM to go chat on Skype (ie. sex cam) because "she" thought I looked so handsome. Except my Facebook photo is that of a cartoon character.
That spam experience led me to make my privacy settings stricter since I don't want to be contacted by people I don't know. I have always used the strictest settings, though, but somehow they seem to loosen up over time. My guess is that Facebook introduces new/redesigned settings once in a while and defaults them to wide open.
Um ... (Score:5, Insightful)
Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data.
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
Re: Um ... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Is he also going to stop using Google and Bing and any other search engine which isn't funded with a paid subscription?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Wozniak wrote that he was no longer satisfied with Facebook, knowing that it makes money off of user data.
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
You think he's sour now, wait till all the celebrities and newscorps figure out that they have even less influence than they thought when people ignore their hysterical cries and continue using facebook.
The MSM got taught just how little influence they had during the 2016 election when their darling didn't get voted into office. This is payback for that. They want to show facebook who's really the boss by flooding the news with how evil facebook is.
Are you just figuring that out Steve or were you once okay with that arrangement and have since soured on it?
Never underestimate the power of a good bandwagon.
Really? (Score:4, Insightful)
For a super-bright guy, he seems a bit slow on the up-take...
Where in Sam Hill can anyone go and avoid Big Data?
Makes as much sense as the EU "right to be forgotten" on Google, but not on any other search engines.
Re:Really? (Score:4, Funny)
You realize that Woz has done basically nothing since the Apple ][ was released. Nearly 40 decades. I don't know why they keep dragging him out to make quotes.
Apple computers in the 1600s were the best!!!
Isaac Newton used one and Wozniak named a device in honour of it.
Ob (Score:3)
Did he announce this via twitter?
Old man yells at cloud (data) (Score:5, Funny)
Hmmm . . . the subjec saidt: "Old man yells at cloud (data)"
The cloud answers:
"My time . . . is yours . . . "
Unfortunately, everyone here is too young to get that joke . . .
"You are a true believer. Blessings of the state, blessings of the masses. Thou art a subject of the divine. Created in the image of man, by the masses, for the masses. Let us be thankful we have an occupation to fill. Work hard; increase production, prevent accidents, and be happy. [or] Let us be thankful we have commerce. Buy mor
Fake out article again? (Score:4, Informative)
is this the same click-bait article I saw posted on Reddit [reddit.com] where it was titled Woz "leaving Facebook" (like he was an employee there), only to have the article explain they meant closing his account, and then at the end of the article reveal he didn't even delete the profile in the end, because he didn't want someone else taking his username?
Courage (Score:3)
Ohh, some folks have gained from FB (Score:1)
"Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you are the product."
In my [small] circle of friends, it appears many have *gained* from being affiliated with Facebook.
Can someone really tell us what the disadvantages of Facebook are?
Disclaimer: I do not have a Facebook account because no body has been able to convince me to get one.
No shit Sherlock. What do you think Facebook does? (Score:2)
Facebook sells data. That's how it makes money. That's their business. Facebook gives people an easy way to blog and then they monetize the shit out of your data.
Did people think Facebook did this out of the goodness of their hearts?
I'm the product coz I had to watch all them damn superbowl ads whilst getting nothing in return.
What do you mean? One watches the SuperBowl for the ads. The game? The whole twenty minutes that you get in the three-hour broadcast? Hardly worth the while.
I don't pay Apple? (Score:2)
Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you.
I'm pretty sure I have to pay (directly or indirectly) money to Apple to get an iPhone. What is he blabbing about?
Steve, I don't know which is worse... (Score:5, Informative)
Payment in Kind (Score:2, Insightful)
The Facebook users don't get financial compensation, but they do get value from the service that Facebook provides.
I wonder though, is Google in a different category? Is it fine to make all your money off of advertising, which is selling your users' eyeballs? If Facebook had ads on every page, would it still count as 'the users being the product?' Oh wait, it says in the Summary that he doesn't like ads or spam. (Not a Facebook user...didn't know how many ads were there.)
So that means Google is exac
Drop Google Too (Score:1)
So I guess its time to Drop Google also since.... Google uses your data to sell Ads... Oh My.. Or the Internet...
As someone who doesn't use facebook (Score:4, Interesting)
What I'd really like to know is how much of the ghost profile they have built on me was made available through these wonderful API's? I would hope they mostly use that internally, but really what is the hope that's true?
And go to where, exactly? (Score:3)
For all of its faults, facebook has merit in being an all-in-one solution for keeping in touch with people you know and following people and groups that serve particular interests.
Of course one alternative is to go outside and meet real people, but the point of using facebook was, at least in my view, to connect with people that you wouldn't otherwise ever meet in real life. As people who I have genuine interests in are leaving facebook, I see no obvious alternative to it anywhere on the horizon.
So.... serious question. Deactivate facebook and go where, exactly?
Yeah, because, you know.... I can just afford to go anywhere I want to in the world to meet anyone I want to talk to.
And of course, that's not considering how hard it can be to find people with similar interests when they aren't mainstream or part of pop culture.
Thanks for the braindead / troll response. But here's some real info for you:
The world is bigger than your front doorstep. Going outside is not a substitute for communicating and staying in touch with people on the other side of the world. But even just outside my door. What will I do? I have an idea. *Logs into Facebook*, hey look at that there's a beer festival down the street tomorrow listed in "Events near me." Thanks Facebook.
It wouldn't cost me anything
And the time wasted. The key part about a social network is the social part. No one uses Facebook because it's good, they use it because the other people use it.
As for the getting on just fine business, that depends on what you do. My local underground music scene has pretty much moved entirely onto Facebook these days. They even stopped goeying up posters and putting them on walls. I don't use Facebook much, but when I do it's to send a message or two to my parents and to look up the events section.
Well the thing is, what is the value of the 'relationships' you create or maintain on facebook? More than likely, it's approaching 0. Trading 'likes' on what you ate for breakfast, or that killer workout you didn't actually do?
The one use I can see for it is keeping up on extended family; but again, there's other solutions that are less invasive (like.. email) -- BUT getting non-tech savvy people to participate would be a struggle.
99% of what I see on facebook could be replaced by imgur/r/dawww or just go
I tend to agree. What's the point in interacting with people online if you don't actually spend time with them in real life? Why spend _any_ time doing that when you can spend it face-to-face with someone else?
I work at a computer all day long. The last thing I want to do in my down time is sit in front of a computer unless I'm working on a side-project. IMHO something like Google Hangouts is a much better way to communicate with the people I care about.
Trading 'likes' on what you ate for breakfast, or that killer workout you didn't actually do?
What you think people do on Facebook and what most people actually do seems to be very different. Not everyone is a 14 year old teenage girl.
there's other solutions that are less invasive (like.. email)
No. Just No. Email is not an alternative to keeping in contact with an extended group on a social media platform. If it were, then people wouldn't have started using Facebook in the first place. Email is an alternative to Facebook Messenger, but beyond that (and the horrible limits of email sizes) there are fundamentally different communications mediums with fundamenta
One more on the bandwagon (Score:2)
Everyone knew that ... (Score:2)
A puzzle piece (Score:2)
Apple doesn't make it's money off of you? (Score:2)
There is a difference there, in that a person can choose to forgo anything that they've invested in Apple products and leave. Facebook allows you no such option to leave. So I'm not claiming that the two are equivalent, but you are still the product in Apple's model.
You can check out ... (Score:2)
... anytime you like, but you can never leave.