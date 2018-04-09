The Uber-For-Bikes Startup Is Now Officially Part of Uber (qz.com) 16
Uber's first acquisition under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is of Jump Bikes, a startup that rents out shared electric dockless bikes in San Francisco and Washington DC. "The deal comes two months after Uber partnered with Jump in San Francisco to make bike rentals available through the Uber app," reports Quartz. From the report: TechCrunch reports that the deal was valued at close to $200 million. Jump, which launched in 2008 as Social Bicycles, had raised about $15 million in funding. In January the company became the first in San Francisco to receive a permit for a dockless e-bike program. Jump's team will stay "independent and focused on growth vs. integration," with CEO Ryan Rzepecki reporting directly to Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO told his company in an email this morning (April 9). In a post on Medium, Rzepecki said Khosrowshahi's leadership made Jump feel more comfortable with the deal. "We could see the shift in the company once Dara was named CEO as he began leading with humility and in a way that we felt reflected our values," Rzepecki wrote.
Uber, which has never generated a penny of profit and is losing money at the rate of a billion dollars a quarter, just spent $200 Million of investor's money on a pointless, worthless company because . . . . because fuck you, that's why.
dockless is like Mountain View where there are little yellow bikes laying around everywhere. You can even find them in the local creek [sfgate.com]
It's a glorious Chinese invention that is now being copies by the west, much like paper or compass once.
99% of the shared-bikes in China are not electric. They are pedal powered.
There are some battery powered e-bikes, but I have no idea how they get charged. I have never seen one in a "dock", and have never even seen a dock for them. They are just parked randomly on the street like the pedal powered Ofo and Mobikes. Maybe someone comes in the middle of the night to charge them.
The pedal powered bikes seem way more popular, most likely because of the price. One RMB (15 cents) for 30 minutes. You use your
How the hell does a broke company buy another broke company? Guess I need to tune into this week's Silicon Valley to find out.
Dysillusioned beyond reason, UBER-think is a ' too big to fail' dystopia in-wait. Lehman Brother's $639B Chapter 11 would be the USDollar value-at-risk target to beat. It is in a race for bragging rights to the take down the USD when it files for chapter 11. We have a ways to go before this ride is over
$200 MILLION sounds like a LOT of bike rentals
We'll make it work as soon as we figure out this little car rental thingie.
The "Uber for" moniker is used to describe gig economy stuff where you're workers are paid piecemeal instead of in wages & benefits.
So we can now refer to prostitution as "Uber for Dates".
Gonna make me a 'home rolled' electric car.
How many ebike batteries will I have to loot and pillage to outrun a 100D? How much is the cash rental cost/bike?