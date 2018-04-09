The Uber-For-Bikes Startup Is Now Officially Part of Uber

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Uber's first acquisition under CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is of Jump Bikes, a startup that rents out shared electric dockless bikes in San Francisco and Washington DC. "The deal comes two months after Uber partnered with Jump in San Francisco to make bike rentals available through the Uber app," reports Quartz. From the report: TechCrunch reports that the deal was valued at close to $200 million. Jump, which launched in 2008 as Social Bicycles, had raised about $15 million in funding. In January the company became the first in San Francisco to receive a permit for a dockless e-bike program. Jump's team will stay "independent and focused on growth vs. integration," with CEO Ryan Rzepecki reporting directly to Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO told his company in an email this morning (April 9). In a post on Medium, Rzepecki said Khosrowshahi's leadership made Jump feel more comfortable with the deal. "We could see the shift in the company once Dara was named CEO as he began leading with humility and in a way that we felt reflected our values," Rzepecki wrote.

  • smoke and mirrors? (Score:3)

    by Sporkinum ( 655143 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @05:28PM (#56408567)

    How the hell does a broke company buy another broke company? Guess I need to tune into this week's Silicon Valley to find out.

    • Dysillusioned beyond reason, UBER-think is a ' too big to fail' dystopia in-wait. Lehman Brother's $639B Chapter 11 would be the USDollar value-at-risk target to beat. It is in a race for bragging rights to the take down the USD when it files for chapter 11. We have a ways to go before this ride is over

  • wow (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    $200 MILLION sounds like a LOT of bike rentals

    We'll make it work as soon as we figure out this little car rental thingie.

  • It's not Uber for Bikes (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday April 09, 2018 @05:45PM (#56408649)
    The "Uber for" moniker is used to describe gig economy stuff where you're workers are paid piecemeal instead of in wages & benefits.

    • The "Uber for" moniker is used to describe gig economy stuff where you're workers are paid piecemeal instead of in wages & benefits.

      So we can now refer to prostitution as "Uber for Dates".

  • Gonna make me a 'home rolled' electric car.

    How many ebike batteries will I have to loot and pillage to outrun a 100D? How much is the cash rental cost/bike?

