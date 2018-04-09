'Erotic Review' Blocks US Internet Users To Prepare For Government Crackdown

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:TER can still be accessed outside the U.S., and U.S.-based users can still access the site via a VPN service. "Non-U.S. are asked to agree to a disclaimer, which requires users to agree to 'report suspected exploitation of minors and/or human trafficking' and that they 'will not access TER from a Prohibited Country,'" reports Ars.