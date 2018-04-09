Dual-Motor Tesla Model 3 Possibly Coming In July (electrek.co) 19
According to Elon Musk, the dual-motor Tesla Model 3 is expected to be released in July. "Musk linked the release of the new Model 3 powertrain with the automaker achieving a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week," reports Electrek. From the report: Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla registering 19 Model 3 VINs with dual motor powertrain with NHTSA in the latest batch of new VINs. It happened right after the Tesla Model 3 dual motor powertrain design leaked in the latest design studio update. Then in February, Tesla registered a new batch of Model 3 VINs, including two dozen Model 3 VINs with the dual motor powertrain. It raised Model 3 reservation holders' hope that the new configuration could soon become available, but now Musk confirmed that it is still a few months away in a series of tweets last night. The CEO also linked the timing with the release of the Model 3 white interior. Tesla currently only offers a single interior option with black upholstery. The dual motor Model 3 is expected to deliver a slightly longer range and offer a quicker acceleration than the current single motor rear-wheel-drive version.
Not worth the electrons its printed on (Score:2)
Elon Musk, 2012: "The electricity used by the Supercharger comes from a solar carport system provided by SolarCity, which results in almost zero marginal energy cost after installation. Combining these two factors, Tesla is able to provide Model S owners free long distance travel indefinitely. () The Supercharger system will always generate more power from sunlight than Model S customers use for driving."
Elon Musk, 2013: "Model S is designed to allow a fast battery swap, exch
Cancel (Score:2)
full name: Tesla Possibly Coming (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Jesus tits, not this again. Spend a second on wikipedia. 'Unsprung mass'
I know you're AC. But perhaps you don't want to be wrong all your life.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be the coolest virus of all times. But I bet they would just spin the wheels until the tires caught fire.