Facebook Launches Bug Bounty Program To Report Data Thieves (cnet.com) 42
Facebook on Tuesday launched a data abuse bug bounty program, just hours ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to the Senate judiciary and commerce committees in Washington, DC. The bug bounty program is asking for people to report any apps that abuse data on Facebook, and it offers a reward based on how severe the abuse is. From a report: "While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention," Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, said in a post. The new program comes almost a month after the New York Times and the UK's Observer and Guardian papers revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a voter profiling firm, took advantage of a Facebook app to siphon off personal information on 87 million people. The scandal has fanned the flames of a backlash against Facebook by lawmakers and users.
Re: (Score:1)
Donald trum * s a russian
Donald tru* x * a Russian
Donald tr* KGB *a RUSSIAN
Dona **** USSR! **** SIAN
Donald * KGB spy * ussian
Donald* xx ** KGB * ssian
Donal* ** mp is ** ussian
Don ** TRUMP IS a ** sian
Donald Trump Is a RUSSIAN
Re: (Score:2)
Nah. The Russians will probably nuke it.
I know, I know! You're so very conflicted over the outcome.
Re: (Score:1)
Moron? Is he dumber than you?
Can you do what he did then?
Left rage never stops being amusing because you could not give a fuck about what Obama and Hillary did because identity politics is noble.
Obama was worse than Bush and did a lot more damage and all you fucks care about is he wasn't white so he gets a pass.
Better idea (Score:4, Insightful)
Obama campaign? Redirect to /dev/null (Score:1)
Where was all this outrage four years ago?
Re: (Score:2)
There is a difference between using data that was openly available with links to apps that were open to what they were doing with your data to see that you may fit the demographic that would vote for Obama, and have ads that pop up and say go out and vote for me. Vs. Having apps to trick you into figuring out what political persuasion you are and give you a custom message showing how evil opposition is, not just official running, but how all of their supporters are sub-human monsters. Scheduling rallies fo
Re: (Score:2)
I posted this [politifact.com] in another thread the other day. Some similarities & differences between what the Obama campaign did and what Cambridge Analytica did.
The Obama campaign and Cambridge Analytica both gained access to huge amounts of information about Facebook users and their friends, and in neither case did the friends of app users consent.
But in Obama’s case, direct users knew they were handing over their data to a political campaign. In the Cambridge Analytica case, users only knew were taking a personality quiz for academic purposes.
The Obama campaign used the data to have their supporters contact their most persuadable friends. Cambridge Analytica targeted users and their friends directly with digital ads.
Obligatory Pogo (Score:2)
"We have met the enemy and he is us." - Walt Kelly
Report Der Zuck (Score:2)
Facebook Launches Bug Bounty Program To Report Data Thieves (cnet.com)
Hello, I would like to report Mark Zuckerburg please!
Re: (Score:3)
You can't report Zuck: he ain't a thieve, he's a con artist: he managed to convince his users that giving away their data is a negligible price to pay in exchange for a great service. People are slowly discovering it's the other way around, but it's too late now.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt it. I bet you anything that deep down in the TOS that all Facebook users have agreed to - after reading it carefully from beginning to end, no doubt - there is a provision saying the users lets FB use and abuse their data any which way it wants.
Dear Product^h^h^h^h^h^h^hCustomers (Score:2)
We have so much data about you, your kids, your family, your friends, your vices, your drugs, your vacations and we leak them like a sieve.
Please tell us who captures your data, so that we can send them a bill.
Thanks a lot suckers^h^h^h^h^h^h^h
lol sure (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Hanover Fiste
Needs more commas (Score:1)
40,000?
Look, FB, you're facing probable fines with four commas in the US and similar ones in the EU.
Try adding more commas. I'd go for at least two.
Hello Facebook? (Score:2)
Yes, I'd like to report Facebook, Inc. It seems that they have provided APIs through which they sell private data to anyone with a bank account and a keyboard.
Where can I pick up my check?
Facebook Launches Confession ... (Score:2)
... That They Won't Own Up To A Fucking Thing.
discuss
Proper vs Improper Abuse (Score:2)