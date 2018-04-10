3D-Printed Public Housing Unveiled in France (reuters.com) 40
Researchers have unveiled what they billed as the world's first 3D-printed house to serve as a home in the French city of Nantes, with the first tenants due to move in by June. From a report: Academics at the University of Nantes who led the project said it was the first house built in situ for human habitation using a robot 3D-printer. The robot, known as BatiPrint3D, uses a special polymer material that should keep the building insulated effectively for a century. It took BatiPrint3D around 18 days to complete its part of the work on the house - creating hollow walls that were subsequently filled with concrete for insulation. The 95 square meter (1000 square feet), five-room house will be allocated to a local family which qualifies for social housing, authorities said.
It's essentially an ICF house, which are typically very well insulated. http://buildblock.com/how-to-b... [buildblock.com]
The pictures and short construction movie:
Came here to see how similar this stuff is to Terrafoam. Answers below:
Materially: Somewhat. It's a set of foam building materials used for automated construction, but not fired brick panels in a single do-it-all material. They're also still using regular wooden frames for the doorways and roof.
Architecturally: Still a good ratio of windows and bathrooms to bedrooms, so no...not yet.
"World's first 3D-printed house"? Hardly. Do they even know how to use Google? There's at least half a dozen "house printers" that use a variety of printing material like concrete, to print a house. Clickbait.
Russia Russia Russia! (Score:2, Interesting)
Russia beat France, again [3dprintingindustry.com]
If they can figure out a way to work "machine learning" and "blockchain" into this story, I could win jargon bingo and it's barely noon.
there are others, i think extruded portland mix would be strongest and would more than likely survive in areas where tornadoes and hurricanes are a hazard, wood frame houses usually get torn apart in such areas
Aside from the curving walls (which I doubt would be used at scale for social or any other kind of housing) this looks just like what you can already do faster with Insulating Concrete Forms (ICF). I'm more interested in the machines which they can use to print the concrete directly; those could be useful in areas which don't require heavy insulation.
We have basic unemployment aid which also includes rent for a moderately sized habitation. We still have homeless. Every couple of weeks a social worker drops by and asks whether they wouldn't want to move to something more permanent. It has been three years since someone took the offer.
There's research behind this too. Of all ways to try to solve homelessness, it turns out that the most effective one is giving people homes. Why? (And to head off snark, we're talking about people being self-sufficient and able to hold down a job and rent an apartment as the end goal.) Because you can't solve the rest of your problems if you're living on the street. You can't get mail, you can't get treatment, you can't reliably field phone calls.
Once you give the homeless a place to stay, suddenly they hav
when I tell people I'd want to give free housing to the homeless they look at me like I've got lobsters crawling out of my ears.
While yes, this can be a shock to some people, I would also contend that the looks you get may be due to the fact that YOU DO HAVE LOBSTERS CRAWLING OUT OF YOUR EARS!
;)
It took the machine 18 days to complete its work. The article was pretty low on information, but it sounds like its work consisted of something roughly equivalent to framing (no electrical, plumbing, insulation, finish work, etc.). A regular crew could frame a 1000 square foot home much faster. I'm seeing things like this on other sites: "On average, crew of three experienced carpenters and two helpers able to complete framing of a new 1,900 ft2 – 2,100 ft2 two story simple house in 7 – 8 days." (rempros.com).
This is cool and all and I'm always glad to see investment in promising new tech, but it doesn't sound like it's any sort of end-all solution to housing problems.
At this point it's just a prototype so I'm not sure it's fair to compare it on time. And the big money question isn't the time involved but the manpower required.
But yeah, there's a lot more to building a house than just the framing.
I really don't follow your logic at all. If you actually look at man-hours, 5 people working 7 days is about 35 days of work, whereas this robot did it in 18. And this is one of only a couple such machines in the world at this point. It's brand new tech. It's not refined, there aren't generations of iterations built on it yet....it's a proof-of-concept done by a prototype.
It's already about as fast as a human (you listed 2x the square footage at about 2x the number of days), and will likely only get faster
Well, the video helps to see what they used the 3D printer for. It's pretty cool - but there were a huge amount of traditional building techniques used. Foundations, fillings, doorways, windows, roofing, interior walls cabling, drainage and water supply - all done by pink goo beings. But the insulation was 3D printed - and it's quite fun.
Hard to believe an article like this wouldn't have a link to a single picture. Here's an article [3dprintingindustry.com] from last year with some pictures and more details of the process.
It's relatively easy to build a "one level home" that sits on a concrete slab.The walls only have to carry the weight of the roof, and curved designs can deal with wind loading, especially if you're dealing with areas where high winds are mitigated by surrounding structures.
Let me know when they can 3D print a multistory house that can survive in an open field in a snowy environment.
Last year. Ask your favorite search engine about "china 3d printed houses".
