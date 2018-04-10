FTC Warns Manufacturers That 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Break the Law (vice.com) 137
schwit1 writes: The Federal Trade Commission put six companies on notice today, telling them in a warning letter that their warranty practices violate federal law. If you buy a car with a warranty, take it a repair shop to fix it, then have to return the car to the manufacturer, the car company isn't legally allowed to deny the return because you took your car to another shop. The same is true of any consumer device that costs more than $15, though many manufacturers want you to think otherwise.
Companies such as Sony and Microsoft pepper the edges of their game consoles with warning labels telling customers that breaking the seal voids the warranty. That's illegal. Thanks to the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on. Dozens of companies do it anyway, and the FTC has put them on notice. Apple, meanwhile, routinely tells customers not to use third party repair companies, and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates.
"The use of" "parts is required to keep your" "manufacturerâ(TM)s warranties and any extended warranties intact"
https://www.hyundaiusa.com/myhyundai/manuals-and-how-tos/Getfaq?faqId=2&category=Consumer_Awareness [hyundaiusa.com]
"This warranty shall not apply if this product" "is used with products not sold or licensed by"
https://www.nintendo.com/consumer/manuals/warrantytext_us.jsp [nintendo.com]
"This warranty does not apply if this product" "has had the warranty seal on the" "altered, defaced, or removed."
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/support/warranties/ps4/ [playstation.com]
Currently says (my enboldening):
I believe in this case, they're inferring that "intact" means "complete" - so technically, if you swap your air cleaner assembly with an aftermarket version, that part would not be considered under warranty any more (even though the rest of the vehicle still is), and thus the warranty is no longer "intact."
Basically, they're using weasel wording to imply a complete loss of warranty even when that's not the case. Shitty way to treat your customers.
Well, I don't know why you'd go to a Hyundai dealership to get medical attention, but if that's what does it for you go right ahead.
It's like they never heard of the Magnuson-Moss Act.
Or they just hope their customers have never heard of it.
Similar things happen everywhere there are consumer protection law...
For instance in europe someone who sells you a product is required to provide a 2 year guarantee, but most manufacturers will loudly advertise a 1 year guarantee and then in small print "your statutory rights are not affected", meaning that the 1 year guarantee is a service provided by the manufacturer and unrelated to the one you get by law. They will then intentionally not train their support staff on the legislation, knowing that most customers are unaware of the law and won't assert their rights. Those who do know their rights usually have to push to be escalated to someone higher up who does understand the law.
Wasn't Apple slapped down recently for not honouring the statutory 2-year warranty on electronics?
and oil changes become Genuine Parts at the dealer only each 3000 miles.
"... Finally, all new cars leased through Hyundai require that Genuine Parts be used for collision repairs"
Never leased a car, but I assume Hyundai actually owns the vehicle. Seems reasonable that they can dictate how it is repaired. No?
Never leased a car, but I assume Hyundai actually owns the vehicle. Seems reasonable that they can dictate how it is repaired. No?
Correct. That's the only difference, in the law because they still own the vehicle and expect to get a return after the lease with a post-lease sale. Most auto companies have something of a 2yr "used car warranty" program for those post-lease sales too. There's also a cost advantage, since if the part fails in-warranty or there's a recall it can be written off directly by the company in-house instead of having to get the paperwork from a 3rd party supplier.
Well, then it's case closed. I mean, when have you ever felt that you actually own a console (or hell, a game) you bought? DRM is at the point where you should be lucky that it at least plays... at least for the time the maker allows it to, that is.
aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates
It should say:
Apple regularly breaks iPhones via software updates if aftermarket parts are detected
This isn't accidental breakage, this is by design from Apple.
This isn't accidental breakage, this is by design from Apple.
Have some kind of information to back that up? Yesterday's Slashdot story on the topic had no information about what exactly caused third party displays to stop working with the latest software update. For all we know, it was a security patch with an unintended side effect.
Yeah, right.
And I tripped and fell getting out of the shower while washing my friend's bondage gear and somehow landed directly on one of those horse-cock shaped mega-dildos that randomly pop up all over the place. And that is why I am sporting these wet red leather chaps, my arms and torso are wrapped in this PVC straight jacket with nipple cutouts, there's a bondage hood covering my head, topped by an adulterated gas mask, the intake hose of which is duct taped to a mason jar full of amyl nitrate, and I
You cannot take a Tesla to any repair shop you want. You have to take it to Tesla’s shop or else they will void your warranty.
I'm a big fan of Tesla and what they are doing... but I totally agree with you. They can't be exempted from this just because they make cool stuff.
You agreed to this when you signed for the car. This isn't a warranty issue, it is a contract issue, which is a completely different story. First semester law school.
And in the second semester, they teach you that you can't contract away legal obligations.
Exactly on point
You might find this channel [youtube.com] quite humorous then. At one point he resorts to social engineering to simply be given the privelage of purchasing a few parts.
Re: (Score:2)
And living in a sensible country I can as well, knowing that pretty much all in the EULA is null and void due to being a contract only presented after the deal has been sealed, which is illegal.
The law is broken. Companies are just legal-spamming us to death hoping we donâ(TM)t have the time to read things. Current estimates are in the order of 60 days per year spent reading EULAs *if* we were actually reading them...nobody has time in the average 100 hour work week to actually do that.
You better hope it's still under warranty
Maybe where you live you contract away your legal rights all the time. However in most sensible legal jurisdictions you simply can't. That is you might sign a contract saying that you do, but the contract is null and void. More specifically the parts saying you have contracted away some legal right are null and void and the rest of the contract stands.
This is like legal 101 pretty much anywhere in the western world.
That, of course, depends on the particulars.
You have a right to free speech, but non-disclosure agreements are legal and enforceable under normal circumstances (exceptions may include criminal conduct or compelled court testimony)
You have a right to sue to recover losses, but it's common for people to sign out-of-court settlements that are legal and enforceable, even if th
You have a right to free speech, but non-disclosure agreements are legal and enforceable under normal circumstances (exceptions may include criminal conduct or compelled court testimony)
My wife once worked at a company where the owner made everyone sign an NDA stating that they would not report him for criminal activity (seriously). It was (obviously) unenforceable.
It's extremely common for contracts to contain unenforceable clauses, it's designed to scare people into compliance. Most people don't realise their rights, don't seek an expert opinion (doing so would usually cost more than the dispute is worth), and just comply with the demands blindly.
You can't make a contract that is contrary to law. Just because the contract says "if you tamper with it, it will void the warranty". The law specifically says that it's legal to repair/tamper and it won't void the warranty.
Let me provide another, more extreme example: You buy a car seat for your new born child. The car seat is wrapped in plastic with a sticker that says by opening the package you agree to the terms and conditions in the enclosed booklet. Inside that booklet it says that the car seat doesn't meet all of the current safety requirements, you agree that you're aware of this, and that you agree to not hold the company liable for any deaths/injuries in conjunction with using the car seat. 3 months later, you get in a minor accident, but because the car seat was defective the restrains broke your child was injured with life-long brain damage. You now have life-long medical expenses to care for your child.
The company can pull out the shrink wrap agreement, but that would quickly get thrown out as the regulations in place at the time the car seat was sold clearly required specific safety features be included in all car seats. In fact, the agreement in the box specifically states that your company KNEW that the car seats didn't comply. Now your company is responsible for negligence which will triple the damages.
Basically, if the law says that in order to do business you must do X, then you can't create a contract that says "you agree that we won't do X". If the law says that if you have a warranty, then you must allow people to use 3rd party repair shops and that those won't void the warranty, then you can't create a contract that says otherwise.
Contracts that are contrary to law aren't valid. This isn't legal advise, i'm not a lawyer, etc. etc.
LOL, you're an idiot. There's a specific law saying they can't do that kind of crap. Contracts don't trump laws.
Contracts don't trump laws.
No, only Donald does that.
So they only tell you in the second semester that laws trump contracts?
They appear to be an exception to this rule at the moment. [wired.com]
Here's hoping the FTC takes notice of them, finally.
The FTC can't act against John Deere, Congress directly protected their scam by making it exempt to Mangunson.
What is your definition of sealed? My wrist watch is sealed to be water resistant to 300 meters. Yet I am allowed (expected even) to replace my own battery. The manufacture even suggests I replace the o-ring when I do. Yet the warranty is still valid against manufacture defect. Now doing that with a hard drive does seem to present a bit of a conundrum. A company could make the claim that opening a drive in any environment other than a clean room, would damage the drive. Warranties have traditional
You can't just say cell phones must be worked on in a dry environment and we assume liquid caused micro-shorts if we didn't control that environment. You have to provide solid case specific investigation and rational to prove the damage was caused by the end user. So for your hard d
Somewhat unrelated, but you should look up what "water resistant" means when applied to a wristwatch. I suspect it means something other than what you assume it does. But, moving along
...
The water resistant watch case and back should not be opened by laymen, simply because they might not re-assemble it correctly and lose that water resistant protection. I recommend you always take a watch to a Jeweler to replace the battery. You're right
...
Yet the warranty is still valid against manufacture defect.
Just against a defect. Water ingress however would be no such defect as you replaced a component that prevented water ingress yourself. Now if the manufacturer provided you the o-ring, and you proceeded to get it pressure tested to the manufacturer's specifications after and THEN the watch flooded while you're on a dive, you would have a case for a warranty claim.
Re: (Score:2)
No, because the law recognizes that if you do not have the proper skill or equipment to repair a device and break it in the process of an attempted repair due to faulty equipment (like, say, using a non-clean room), you're allowed to keep both pieces but that's it.
Who is Ajit Pai's peer at the FTC? We need to start piling up the hate on him too for choosing KKKorporate interests over those of the People!!!
Oh, wait...
More like: once this catches Trump's attention (i.e., after a few CEOs raise hell) this guy will be forced out and will be replaced with a more conservative dope (probably someone who's on record as wanting to abolish the FTC)
More like: once this catches Trump's attention (i.e., after a few CEOs raise hell) this guy will be forced out and will be replaced with a more conservative dope (probably someone who's on record as wanting to abolish the FTC)
Just curious, is EVERYTHING Trump's fault in your world?
Not everything. He ain't been in office long enough for that.
But it's curious, a lot of things that he did backfired badly.
Hard Drives (Score:2)
I can understand the use of these stickers on something like a mechanical hard drive, where opening the cover allows dust in which could damage it. I can't think of many other cases where it's warranted though.
Kind of hard to see how that works. For repairs they're paying for, sure, they pick the shop. They continue to warranty the parts.
But for non-warranty work? How is using a rebuilt door handle assembly going to affect the drivetrain? A junkyard fender? An aftermarket bumper cover? (half the value of all body work is bumper covers and paint).
If the manufacturer can determine a bodged repair caused the damage you're claiming under warranty, they don't have to repair it.
I wouldn't be surprised if they're also allowed to charge you for the time they spent finding that out before they return your unfixed product.
They'd have to prove the second hand part from the mall shop caused the problems, then you shift liability to the repair shop. The consumer still gets their money back, perhaps from the repair shop. The question is whether the legal hassle is worth the expense.
I don't know about the US law but warranty normally only covers manufacturing defects.
If you botch the repair and break the product by doing so, it is not a defect, and I don't see why they should fix your mistakes.
From what I understand, here is the idea: you break your phone screen, and repair it. Now you notice the new screen causes problems, you can't get warranty because what the seller sold you isn't defective. However, if your screen works well and a memory chip is defective, warranty works, because
I think the original idea of the stickers was to keep users from mucking around in their own devices trying to fix something and just breaking it worse. So the warranty would be voided in those cases. But I am sure plenty of companies use that excuse to also block third-party repairs since they too would have to break the seal.
Think of it this way, you take it to a 3rd party, who sucks at repairs and uses bad parts. This causes more damage to the device. The manufacture's costs to now provide warranty support now is much more costly, and frankly untenable for supporting stuff that they haven't approved.
This is a case of a good intent from the law (allowing you to repair from anyone) going to a bad extreme and forcing companies to unreasonably support things they shouldn't have to (bad parts, poor work, additional damage that are not their fault) or even encourage outright fraud.
I'm no fan of companies doing lock-in, but I can fully understand the reasonable requirements they want to impose for warranty repair.
The manufacturer's warranty does not, and is not legally required to, cover damage due to an improper repair by an unrelated entity. The exemption isn't unlimited
... failure unrelated to that improper repair must still be covered ... but I don't think the scenario you propose is a rational excuse for seal break warranty refusal.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, yeah, grenades are a lot like a marriage.
Ring gone - house gone
So if I buy a device and remove the sticker for aesthetic purpose, is the warranty void?
repair yourself
The right to repair [repair.org] is an important part of ownership. Anything else and you start getting into "implied licensing" territory, which is exactly the bullshit John Deere pulls with their tractors [abovethelaw.com].
or at an unlicensed shop voids the warranty
That sounds nice at first glance, but therein lies the problem. All a company like Apple has to do is license zero repair shops and suddenly they have a monopoly on device repairs. They can charge any amount, or outright refuse to repair anything they want.
No company should be expected to honor a warranty on devices that were broken or improperly repaired by tinkerers who don't know what they're doing.
Nobody is really saying they should be; however, the onus
This is why our law over here recognizes two distinct cases with these stickers: Parts and assembly (more to the point: warranty and guarantees).
The warranty of parts cannot be voided by removing the stickers (unless you start removing stickers from the parts themselves), but the warranty on the assembly can be voided. Or at least it would be on your to prove now what the CPU cooler was mounted the wrong way after you cooked off your i7. With intact stickers, there is no way the shop can weasel out of payin
What about Security Features? (Score:2)
That's great that the stickers are unlawful (as they should be) but what about things like fingerprint scanners on cell phones?
IIRC, there was an issue with Apple where the iPhone fingerprint lock wouldn't work if it was removed/replaced by a third party. This seems like a reasonable restriction from the customer's perspective.
That is likely a security "feature" to prevent an attacker from using a fingerprint "spoofer" to gain access to the device. So they probably signed the hardware so only that specific sensor can work with that particular phone. Allowing the user to pair an unknown sensor would make the signing stuff pointless. If you force people to bring it into an apple store, maybe you can reduce demand for stolen and hacked phones since they wont work.
That might be their thought process anyway.
If the screen breaks and you no longer need the fingerprint lock, is there a way to reacquire access to the phone without paying Apple to replace the screen?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh please, their own hardware is so easily fooled that anything you could replace it with can only be an improvement in security.
You have no idea about the security that breaks. Apple doesn't know the difference between a repair and the FBI replacing your security chip.
Also, a lot of "repairs" get blocked because the components are on lists of stolen equipment, purchasing stolen equipment is still illegal and voids any warranty you may have.
Building cheap knockoffs of a chip is easy, building good knockoffs that also implement the software and updates correctly is incredibly hard.
Apple is way past stickers... (Score:1)
Apple doesn't need stickers. They just use glue and impossible manufacturing methods
Apple doesn't need stickers. They just use glue and impossible manufacturing methods
Come suspended in Carbonite like Han Solo they soon shall be, yes.
Strat
Can already be done with epoxy heat bonding, Ford was famous for doing it with the transaxle computer.
Repair or Replace (Score:2)
I remember hearing a looooong time ago that this feature,
no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on
has been interpreted by the courts to mean that when a manufacturer offers either repair or replacement under warranty, they can't then state "at our option" because it limits the consumer's choices (even though many manufacturers do just that). And thus, that a consumer can, with sufficient motivation and resources, force a manufacturer to exercise the option the consumer wants rather than what the manufacturer selects.
Can anyone verify that my reco
. . . I read a warranty recently that said they would repair/replace at their discretion unless you explicitly state you want it repaired. I can't imagine them adding that last part, unless they had to by law or large enough consumer demand.
Perhaps it gives the manufacturer an out by having either 'Their Discretion' or 'Repair', which together make an "A or A -type of choice". Just guessing.
How did Magnuson-Moss get passed, anyway? (Score:2)
It seems like exactly the kind of legislation that would never get passed in almost any era and would have been heavily lobbied against by nearly every US manufacturer. In 1975, the lack of easy access to data on pending bills, etc, also seems like it would have been easier to quietly kill a bill like this.
It also seems like the kind of bill that companies almost could have rallied their employee unions' to oppose, too. "This bill will cost us millions and we will be forced to cut jobs."
I suppose to corol
I'm not denying its value, but I don't grok your explanation.
We expect the items in the grocery store to be safe to eat thanks to the Pure Food and Drug act (among others) that long predated Magnuson-Moss. It's not like we didn't have a consumer market before it was passed, either.
It seems like exactly the kind of law that would have been blocked as too much regulation and burdensome on manufacturers without really any effect on the market, or with whatever disparate effects it had before.
I'm not knocking
The 70s were far from anti-regulations. Regulations were passed as people demanded them with a booming consumption industry more and more companies were selling broken products with shrink-wrap contracts that removed all protections.
Here is a good history:
https://law.lclark.edu/live/fi... [lclark.edu]
... aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates
Software updates regularly break iPhones that contain aftermarket parts.
If the aftermarket part worked with a previous version of the OS, there's no excuse for it NOT working with a newer version. I'm pretty sure Apple breaks far more phones than aftemarket parts do.
Software updates regularly break iPhones that contain aftermarket parts.
If the aftermarket part worked with a previous version of the OS, there's no excuse for it NOT working with a newer version. I'm pretty sure Apple breaks far more phones than aftemarket parts do.
There are plenty of non-nefarious reasons why a software update might cause an aftermarket component to fail. For example - Apple specs an I/O chip for the screen digitizer that can respond to an interrupt in 10ms. However, currently there is some slow microcode in the I/O pipeline and the observed timing is more like 30ms.
Aftermarket manufacturers use the observed timings (because they don't have access to the design documents), and produce a replacement screen with an interrupt response tolerance of 20ms
No warranties for you (Score:2)
Lots of things have implied/mandatory warranties, which may exceed those offered by the manufacturer.
In the US it's a mess of state-based law, in Australia it's federal and Apple was shocked to discover that a 1 year warranty on a "premium priced" item wasn't sufficient.
One option is winding up the business if you have a lot of unaffordable warranty claims in your foreseeable future... works well for a used car yard, not so well for Apple.
No problem. Unless you want to sell anything over here in Europe because simply saying "selling this as-is, no warranty, if you break it, you get to keep both parts and that's that" works for software, but nothing else.
I've rn into this with an xbox one (Score:2)
Had a damaged disc drive from a drop and wouldn't read games so I took it to a local repair shop.
Local repair shop couldn't get the parts required to fix it.
Subsequently discovered fall damage was covered by warranty sent the Xbox one to Microsoft and was informed that they would not repair it at any price because the sticker had been removed by the local repair shop to inspect the damage.
Iirc ended having to mail it off to a professional place in Texas who was able to fix it for about $179
And that is illegal. You should, at the very least, file a complaint with the FTC. They don't have a specific category on their complaint form (https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/) for Magnuson-Moss violations, but you can still file one.
If you're in a state that has a small claims court and you're not past the statute of limitations, consider suing MS. They're unlikely to fight it, you'll probably get your $179 and court costs back. Yes, it's too small to hire a lawyer unless you want to bring a cla
and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due (Score:2)
Please rephrase "and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates" to "IPhone software upgrades regularly break aftermarket parts".
People keep buying these products from these obviously shady companies. Yes I'm talking about you Apple. You are a shady company.
You may have fooled the sheeple with your flashy ads and catchy marketing, but you're peddling garbage that breaks easily, can't be serviced by design and generally is inferior products at a premium price.
There was a time when I had some shreds of sympathy for people who purchased Apple gear and thought they were buying premium hardware but were really getting substandard crap a
Two words, Disk Drives (Score:1)
There are items which when opened in improperly equipped repair shops should not be covered by warranties. Disk drives and CPUs come to mind. If I open a rotating platters disk drive looking for what is wrong the dust and debris that invades the drive renders it's operation extremely iffy. Such warranty seal breakage should be exempt. If somebody asks a third party to repair it then the third party should warrant the repair.
On the other hand opening the back of a TV set exposes nothing to dust or dirt damag
FWIW - nobody ever told me.... (Score:2)
Back in the 90s I worked as a field tech for PC hardware - everything from printers to laptops to monitors. Name brands like Dell, HP, Apple, and so on. I had manufacturer training courses and was supplied with the special tools, and special phone numbers for support.
I was never told to look for those stickers, which often appeared across seams you'd open if you needed to access the devices. They were never mentioned once. I also did not have any way to even get hold of them if I wanted to replace one a