FTC Warns Manufacturers That 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Break the Law (vice.com) 51
schwit1 writes: The Federal Trade Commission put six companies on notice today, telling them in a warning letter that their warranty practices violate federal law. If you buy a car with a warranty, take it a repair shop to fix it, then have to return the car to the manufacturer, the car company isn't legally allowed to deny the return because you took your car to another shop. The same is true of any consumer device that costs more than $15, though many manufacturers want you to think otherwise.
Companies such as Sony and Microsoft pepper the edges of their game consoles with warning labels telling customers that breaking the seal voids the warranty. That's illegal. Thanks to the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on. Dozens of companies do it anyway, and the FTC has put them on notice. Apple, meanwhile, routinely tells customers not to use third party repair companies, and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates.
Companies such as Sony and Microsoft pepper the edges of their game consoles with warning labels telling customers that breaking the seal voids the warranty. That's illegal. Thanks to the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on. Dozens of companies do it anyway, and the FTC has put them on notice. Apple, meanwhile, routinely tells customers not to use third party repair companies, and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates.
Secret? Google says not so. (Score:2)
"The use of" "parts is required to keep your" "manufacturerâ(TM)s warranties and any extended warranties intact"
https://www.hyundaiusa.com/myhyundai/manuals-and-how-tos/Getfaq?faqId=2&category=Consumer_Awareness [hyundaiusa.com]
"This warranty shall not apply if this product" "is used with products not sold or licensed by"
https://www.nintendo.com/consumer/manuals/warrantytext_us.jsp [nintendo.com]
"This warranty does not apply if this product" "has had the warranty seal on the" "altered, defaced, or removed."
https://www.playstation [playstation.com]
Let's track Hyundai :) (Score:2)
Currently says (my enboldening):
Re: (Score:2)
I believe in this case, they're inferring that "intact" means "complete" - so technically, if you swap your air cleaner assembly with an aftermarket version, that part would not be considered under warranty any more (even though the rest of the vehicle still is), and thus the warranty is no longer "intact."
Basically, they're using weasel wording to imply a complete loss of warranty even when that's not the case. Shitty way to treat your customers.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I don't know why you'd go to a Hyundai dealership to get medical attention, but if that's what does it for you go right ahead.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm a big fan of Tesla and what they are doing... but I totally agree with you. They can't be exempted from this just because they make cool stuff.
Re:I hope they fine Tesla. (Score:4, Informative)
You agreed to this when you signed for the car. This isn't a warranty issue, it is a contract issue, which is a completely different story. First semester law school.
And in the second semester, they teach you that you can't contract away legal obligations.
MOD PARENT UP! (Score:2)
Exactly on point
Re: (Score:2)
You might find this channel [youtube.com] quite humorous then. At one point he resorts to social engineering to simply be given the privelage of purchasing a few parts.
Re: (Score:3)
You can't make a contract that is contrary to law. Just because the contract says "if you tamper with it, it will void the warranty". The law specifically says that it's legal to repair/tamper and it won't void the warranty.
Let me provide another, more extreme example: You buy a car seat for your new born child. The car seat is wrapped in plastic with a sticker that says by opening the package you agree to the terms and conditions in the enclosed booklet. Inside that booklet it says that the car seat d
Re: (Score:2)
John Deere tractors (Score:5, Interesting)
They appear to be an exception to this rule at the moment. [wired.com]
Here's hoping the FTC takes notice of them, finally.
Re: (Score:2)
What is your definition of sealed? My wrist watch is sealed to be water resistant to 300 meters. Yet I am allowed (expected even) to replace my own battery. The manufacture even suggests I replace the o-ring when I do. Yet the warranty is still valid against manufacture defect. Now doing that with a hard drive does seem to present a bit of a conundrum. A company could make the claim that opening a drive in any environment other than a clean room, would damage the drive. Warranties have traditional
Damn Trump and his minions! (Score:1)
Who is Ajit Pai's peer at the FTC? We need to start piling up the hate on him too for choosing KKKorporate interests over those of the People!!!
Oh, wait...
Re: (Score:1)
More like: once this catches Trump's attention (i.e., after a few CEOs raise hell) this guy will be forced out and will be replaced with a more conservative dope (probably someone who's on record as wanting to abolish the FTC)
Hard Drives (Score:2)
I can understand the use of these stickers on something like a mechanical hard drive, where opening the cover allows dust in which could damage it. I can't think of many other cases where it's warranted though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of hard to see how that works. For repairs they're paying for, sure, they pick the shop. They continue to warranty the parts.
But for non-warranty work? How is using a rebuilt door handle assembly going to affect the drivetrain? A junkyard fender? An aftermarket bumper cover? (half the value of all body work is bumper covers and paint).
Re: (Score:2)
If the manufacturer can determine a bodged repair caused the damage you're claiming under warranty, they don't have to repair it.
I wouldn't be surprised if they're also allowed to charge you for the time they spent finding that out before they return your unfixed product.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: I can't agree with this. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So if I buy a device and remove the sticker for aesthetic purpose, is the warranty void?
What about Security Features? (Score:2)
That's great that the stickers are unlawful (as they should be) but what about things like fingerprint scanners on cell phones?
IIRC, there was an issue with Apple where the iPhone fingerprint lock wouldn't work if it was removed/replaced by a third party. This seems like a reasonable restriction from the customer's perspective.
Re: (Score:3)
That is likely a security "feature" to prevent an attacker from using a fingerprint "spoofer" to gain access to the device. So they probably signed the hardware so only that specific sensor can work with that particular phone. Allowing the user to pair an unknown sensor would make the signing stuff pointless. If you force people to bring it into an apple store, maybe you can reduce demand for stolen and hacked phones since they wont work.
That might be their thought process anyway.
Re: (Score:1)
If the screen breaks and you no longer need the fingerprint lock, is there a way to reacquire access to the phone without paying Apple to replace the screen?
Apple is way past stickers... (Score:1)
Apple doesn't need stickers. They just use glue and impossible manufacturing methods
The issue is moot. (Score:1)
Repair or Replace (Score:2)
I remember hearing a looooong time ago that this feature,
no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on
has been interpreted by the courts to mean that when a manufacturer offers either repair or replacement under warranty, they can't then state "at our option" because it limits the consumer's choices (even though many manufacturers do just that). And thus, that a consumer can, with sufficient motivation and resources, force a manufacturer to exercise the option the consumer wants rather than what the manufacturer selects.
Can anyone verify that my reco
end of the summary is backwards... (Score:1)
should read
"software updates regularly break iphones with aftermarket parts"
How did Magnuson-Moss get passed, anyway? (Score:2)
It seems like exactly the kind of legislation that would never get passed in almost any era and would have been heavily lobbied against by nearly every US manufacturer. In 1975, the lack of easy access to data on pending bills, etc, also seems like it would have been easier to quietly kill a bill like this.
It also seems like the kind of bill that companies almost could have rallied their employee unions' to oppose, too. "This bill will cost us millions and we will be forced to cut jobs."
I suppose to corol