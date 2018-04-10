Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses IT Technology

FTC Warns Manufacturers That 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Break the Law (vice.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the you've-been-served dept.
schwit1 writes: The Federal Trade Commission put six companies on notice today, telling them in a warning letter that their warranty practices violate federal law. If you buy a car with a warranty, take it a repair shop to fix it, then have to return the car to the manufacturer, the car company isn't legally allowed to deny the return because you took your car to another shop. The same is true of any consumer device that costs more than $15, though many manufacturers want you to think otherwise.

Companies such as Sony and Microsoft pepper the edges of their game consoles with warning labels telling customers that breaking the seal voids the warranty. That's illegal. Thanks to the 1975 Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on. Dozens of companies do it anyway, and the FTC has put them on notice. Apple, meanwhile, routinely tells customers not to use third party repair companies, and aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates.

FTC Warns Manufacturers That 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Break the Law More | Reply

FTC Warns Manufacturers That 'Warranty Void If Removed' Stickers Break the Law

Comments Filter:

  • "The use of" "parts is required to keep your" "manufacturerâ(TM)s warranties and any extended warranties intact"

    https://www.hyundaiusa.com/myhyundai/manuals-and-how-tos/Getfaq?faqId=2&category=Consumer_Awareness [hyundaiusa.com]

    "This warranty shall not apply if this product" "is used with products not sold or licensed by"

    https://www.nintendo.com/consumer/manuals/warrantytext_us.jsp [nintendo.com]

    "This warranty does not apply if this product" "has had the warranty seal on the" "altered, defaced, or removed."

    https://www.playstation [playstation.com]

    • Currently says (my enboldening):

      FAQs

      Why is it important to insist on Hyundai Genuine Parts?

      Choosing Hyundai Genuine Parts offers you better fit, finish, design, quality, safety, structural integrity, and resale value than alternative collision parts. The use of Hyundai Genuine Parts is required to keep your Hyundai manufacturer's warranties and any extended warranties intact. Finally, all new cars leased through Hyundai require that Genuine Parts be used for collision repairs.

      • I believe in this case, they're inferring that "intact" means "complete" - so technically, if you swap your air cleaner assembly with an aftermarket version, that part would not be considered under warranty any more (even though the rest of the vehicle still is), and thus the warranty is no longer "intact."

        Basically, they're using weasel wording to imply a complete loss of warranty even when that's not the case. Shitty way to treat your customers.

  • John Deere tractors (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Weaselmancer ( 533834 ) on Tuesday April 10, 2018 @04:48PM (#56414491)

    They appear to be an exception to this rule at the moment. [wired.com]

    Here's hoping the FTC takes notice of them, finally.

  • Who is Ajit Pai's peer at the FTC? We need to start piling up the hate on him too for choosing KKKorporate interests over those of the People!!!

    Oh, wait...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      More like: once this catches Trump's attention (i.e., after a few CEOs raise hell) this guy will be forced out and will be replaced with a more conservative dope (probably someone who's on record as wanting to abolish the FTC)

  • I can understand the use of these stickers on something like a mechanical hard drive, where opening the cover allows dust in which could damage it. I can't think of many other cases where it's warranted though.

    • I think the original idea of the stickers was to keep users from mucking around in their own devices trying to fix something and just breaking it worse. So the warranty would be voided in those cases. But I am sure plenty of companies use that excuse to also block third-party repairs since they too would have to break the seal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by trg83 ( 555416 )
      Maybe a sticker that holds the pin on your grenade in place? :D

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      I think the HDD company could legitimately point at that as being the cause of a failure. This is true on cars also, massive changes to the engine could void the warranty - or at least put the customer in the position where they'd need a court case where the manufacturer demonstrated that it could be reasonably determined as the cause.

  • That's great that the stickers are unlawful (as they should be) but what about things like fingerprint scanners on cell phones?

    IIRC, there was an issue with Apple where the iPhone fingerprint lock wouldn't work if it was removed/replaced by a third party. This seems like a reasonable restriction from the customer's perspective.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by saider ( 177166 )

      That is likely a security "feature" to prevent an attacker from using a fingerprint "spoofer" to gain access to the device. So they probably signed the hardware so only that specific sensor can work with that particular phone. Allowing the user to pair an unknown sensor would make the signing stuff pointless. If you force people to bring it into an apple store, maybe you can reduce demand for stolen and hacked phones since they wont work.

      That might be their thought process anyway.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 )

        If the screen breaks and you no longer need the fingerprint lock, is there a way to reacquire access to the phone without paying Apple to replace the screen?

  • Apple is way past stickers... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple doesn't need stickers. They just use glue and impossible manufacturing methods

  • Surely just using the device voids the warranty?

  • I remember hearing a looooong time ago that this feature,

    no manufacturer is allowed to put repair restrictions on a device it offers a warranty on

    has been interpreted by the courts to mean that when a manufacturer offers either repair or replacement under warranty, they can't then state "at our option" because it limits the consumer's choices (even though many manufacturers do just that). And thus, that a consumer can, with sufficient motivation and resources, force a manufacturer to exercise the option the consumer wants rather than what the manufacturer selects.

    Can anyone verify that my reco

  • end of the summary is backwards... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    aftermarket parts regularly break iPhones due to software updates.

    should read

    "software updates regularly break iphones with aftermarket parts"

  • It seems like exactly the kind of legislation that would never get passed in almost any era and would have been heavily lobbied against by nearly every US manufacturer. In 1975, the lack of easy access to data on pending bills, etc, also seems like it would have been easier to quietly kill a bill like this.

    It also seems like the kind of bill that companies almost could have rallied their employee unions' to oppose, too. "This bill will cost us millions and we will be forced to cut jobs."

    I suppose to corol

Slashdot Top Deals

Ummm, well, OK. The network's the network, the computer's the computer. Sorry for the confusion. -- Sun Microsystems

Close