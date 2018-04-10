Zuckerberg Testimony: Facebook AI Will Curb Hate Speech In 5 To 10 Years (inverse.com) 83
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Inverse: After a question from Senator John Thune (R-SD) about why the public should believe that Facebook was earnestly working towards improving privacy, Zuckerberg essentially responded by saying that things are different now. Zuckerberg said that the platform is going through a "broad philosophical shift in how we approach our responsibility as a company." "We need to now take a more proactive view at policing the ecosystem," he said. In part, Zuckerberg was talking about hate speech and the various ways his platform has been used to seed misinformation. This prompted Thune to ask what steps Facebook was taking to improve its ability to define what is and what is not hate speech.
"Hate speech is one of the hardest," Zuckerberg said. "Determining if something is hate speech is very linguistically nuanced. You need to understand what is a slur and whether something is hateful, and not just in English..." Zuckerberg said that the company is increasingly developing AI tools to flag hate speech proactively, rather than relying on reactions from users and employees to flag offensive content. But according to the CEO, because flagging hate speech is so complex, he estimates it could take five to 10 years to create adequate A.I. "Today we're just not there on that," he said. For now, Zuckerberg said, it's still on users to flag offensive content. "We have people look at it, we have policies to try and make it as not subjective as possible, but until we get it more automated there is a higher error rate than I'm happy with," he said.
It won't. I've seen video games ban the word "jew" simply because somebody decided that a word filter was needed because the word is often used pejoratively. I found out recently I'm 2% Ashkenazi jew, and I wouldn't be surprised if some AI caught the word "nazi jew" out of that. Worse, is that hate speech is a constantly evolving thing, and the words and double-speak deliberately change on a routine basis. This is why hate speech rules are so fucking stupid: Since they're going after a constantly moving target, it's impossible to legislate or filter without making deliberately vague rules, and you can easily break said rules without realizing it at all. And how can you be expected to know that something is illegal when there isn't even a written law against it?
This gives the government plenty of room to get away with abuse. If you don't already have a reason to arrest somebody, you can just create one on the spot. The UK already does this.
I'm pretty sure it's from 23andMe [23andme.com]. That is, some BS statistic for people with more money than sense.
Only on slashdot is pedantry a good excuse to invalidate the argument being made.
Well played.
"hey bro, some idiot called me a n*gger other day, can you believe that?"
(something you can't even post at full on slashdot)
This might be termed politically desanctioned speech (politically incorrect speech being the sloppy cousin) where you are not protected by free speech laws, but originally, hate speech was a exacerbating condition that made "hate crimes" worse. It was not a thing unto itself. Of course, it has morphed into a thing by itself because no one remembers the original purpose. For example, vandalism is a crime, but not necessarily a hate crime. What makes it a hate crime, worse than a regular instance of vanda
God Damn I hate f#!@%! hate speech!
Did I get it right?
and I suppose it's ok if 'they' want to silence you, too? No? Ohh, now I see.
fucking hypocrite.
No, their kind needs to be educated as to why they are so wrong.
See, that's where you assume too much.
To far too many people it doesn't matter if those who disagree are right or wrong, or even if they & their own side is right or wrong.
They are simply an enemy, to be destroyed. That tribal instinct at work. When it's active it shuts out other rational cognitive processes.
Problematic (Score:5, Insightful)
The Democrats and the SJW's have already decided what they consider hate speech.
You understand how marxism works, right?
Society follows some order A
Revolutionary group 1 fights to change it to order B, perhaps violently
Revolutionary group 2 fights to change it to order C, perhaps violently
Revolutionary group 3 fights to change it to order D, perhaps violently
Revolutionary group 4 fights to change it to order E, perhaps violently
Revolutionary group 5 fights to change it to order F, perhaps violently
Revolutionary group 6 fights to change it to order G, perhaps violently
Well, to be fair many of the alt right carry nazi flags, have SS tattoos, and so on.
You have direct experience to back up that sort of assertion?
Me, I've not seen that many 'alt right' people in real life to know.
Mirrors aren't hard to find, cunt.
Debated and refuted?
How many times does that need to happen? Every single time another moron speaks up?
Do you actually believe this, or were you laughing out loud as you were typing it.
If you think close minded bigots can open their mind to debate, then you are a fucking retard.
> Conversely, Republicans and the Nazis have already decided that nothing is hate speech.
So Republicans are the only ones left that truly believe in liberal Western values. I guess I will be voting Republican from now on then.
The whole point of giving peasants like you this little bit of freedom is that you can say what needs to be said to the powerful without risk of punishment because you've manged to offend them. Bring back harsh punishments for political heresy and speech from the masses becomes poli
If humans can't even decide what is "hate speech", what makes anyone believe that an AI system can?
Rule #1:
If an opinion or alleged statement of fact, written, spoken, or otherwise transmitted, questions the utility, morality, practicality, or motives of using AI to monitor, judge, and punish "Hate Speech", it shall be deemed to be de facto "Hate Speech".
Rule #2:
Any dispute or ambiguity shall be resolved using Rule #1.
> It only gets murky when humans lie about their intentions
Which is pretty much always.
Someone tried to sue Facebook over censorship. They claimed abuses under the Lanham act. They claimed fraud and false advertising.
The judge basically went "Meh. Everyone lies. Their basic claims about their product are just nonsense. We don't care.".
I greatly look forward to the World Neural Hate Net being trained to label all non-Nazi speech as hate speech. Any image posted without a swastika? Banned globally.
Leaving aside for a moment the crap headline that implies the opposite of what Zuckerberg actually said, the key point here is the claim that something changed at Facebook to enable it to police itself effectively. A bit late for that now. Do business like a monopoly, get regulated like a monopoly. [nbcnews.com]
They're already doing a pretty good job of censoring conservative beliefs. Most of my conservative friends on Facebook have had their account disabled for time-out periods or even outright banned. They're doing a good job already.
They do have some automation. I saw a friend post a Pepe picture, and he was banned immediately for that hateful act.
It is amazing what passes as a "conservative" these days.
This has got to be the funniest thing Zuckerberg has ever said.
Hopefully Facebook won't even exist by that time anyway.
That said, if you want free Megaphones how about making the Internet a free public utility?
censorship! (Score:3, Insightful)
It's ok, Facebook saves everything you delete too!
It's especially valuable data because it is your true feelings, that you might be too afraid to post.
> apparently censorship is when you clean graffiti from your own property
Except it's not graffiti. It's the user generated content you told everyone they could create.
You're just making a weak excuse for fascist nonsense. You don't care about our founding principles and will find any weak excuse to violate them.
Oh look, a real world example of powerful entities planning to use AI systems for evil!
But go ahead, mock the AI skeptics with Skynet and Matrix strawmen.
We always seem to find ourselves in these little quandaries in our reckless pursuit of scientific development and apparently no one seems to think it's a problem. We can pass righteous judgement on the Soviets for their utterly insane development of nuclear technologies but then pat ourselves on the back for the latest social media spy tech disguised as a consumer product.
What Zuckerberg will likely be "curbing" and what Facebook tends to ban:
- claims that racism is not the primary cause of poverty and criminality in minority communities
- pointing out that gender is not a social construct
- using a non-preferred pronoun with a transgendered person
- rude or critical statements about Hillary Clinton (if you use the words she/her, it's automatically misogynist hate speech)
- speech critical of illegal immigrants or advocating the expulsion of illegal immigrants
- speech critical or disapproving of Islam
- anything containing derogatory words for progressive protected classes (but not derogatory words for straight white males)
Of course, the net effect will be that Facebook turns even more into a progressive bubble. And while that may be comforting to progressives, it makes it hard for them to understand why their favorite political candidates or policies don't catch on among Americans in general.
Nor is there any evidence that Facebook or anyone else is cracking down on any of the things you've sighted. Most of the beliefs you're post outlined and/or represent belong to the right wing, and last I check the right wing party is in control of all branches of the government. It's kind of silly to play the victim card when your side lit
Re: (Score:2)
They'll just follow the usual SJW rule which is "group X is incapable of $type_of_bigotry because they don't have 'power.'" See, if a black man grabs a white man and beats him to death screaming direct racial epithets along the way, that's not racist to them because the black man is a minority thus has no power, thus cannot be racist. Meanwhile, if a white guy from a trailer park, on SS disability screams "die n----" and shoots a super-rich black man that is totally racist because as a white man the trailer park denizen has white privilege.
This is why if actual Communists ever, God forbid, take power, I will have absolutely no sympathy for many of our kulaks (historically, "liberals" and "progressives" were about as hated by actual Communists as monarchists).
And do you actually know any actual Communists? For what I w
Why is it congress business whether or not facebook is regulating hate speech? Facebook shouldnt be told what it needs to do in that regard. Government has no right to tell facebook whether it should or shouldnâ(TM)t prevent hate speech. Eventually givernment will force facebook to only put pro-government stuff everything else will be declared fake!
The fallacy is that you fail to consider OTHER government's (and Columbia Analytica) contamination of the social media platform(s
> The fallacy is that you fail to consider OTHER government's (and Columbia Analytica) contamination of the social media platform(s
It's a global network. Everyone is allowed to play.
If you really think that some underfunded Russians can really do better than the Koch Brothers or Bloomberg, or the entire liberal media and Hollywood then you really have a low opinion of America.
It's much like our surface navies facing off.
... down the road.
Does that count ? (Score:2)
I hate to hear Zuckerberg speak, does that count ?
I'm done with being a regular user of the FB echo chamber. That Musk Vimeo was great and finally convinced me to end my daily, no constant, connection to FB. I left a pub note for people to just call or SMS text me from now on (didn't post my actual number, derr) and that I'd log on occasionally to check new FR. I will say the one thing I've always liked about FB is how way-back contacts can re-connect. I guess that may only be an issue for those older than millennials.
