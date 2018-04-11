Zuckerberg: Facebook Doesn't Use Your Mic For Ad Targeting (engadget.com) 34
During today's joint hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg fully denied the idea that Facebook listens in on your conversations via microphones to display relevant ads. Engadget reports: Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) asked him to answer "yes or no" whether Facebook used audio from personal devices to fill out its ad data, and Zuckerberg said no. The CEO explained that users can upload videos with audio in them, but not the kind of background spying that you've probably heard people talk about. Peters: "I have heard constituents say Facebook is mining audio from their mobile devices for the purpose of ad targeting. This speaks to the lack of trust we are seeing. I understand there are technical and logistical issues for that to happen. For the record, I hear it all the time, does Facebook use audio obtained from mobile devices to enrich personal information about its users?"
Zuckerberg: "We do not. Senator, Let me be clear on this. You are talking about the conspiracy theory passed around that we listen to what is going on on your microphone and use that. We do not do that. We do allow people to take videos on their device and share those. Videos also have audio. We do, while you are taking a video, record that and use that to make the service better by making sure that you have audio. That is pretty clear."
Zuckerberg: "We do not. Senator, Let me be clear on this. You are talking about the conspiracy theory passed around that we listen to what is going on on your microphone and use that. We do not do that. We do allow people to take videos on their device and share those. Videos also have audio. We do, while you are taking a video, record that and use that to make the service better by making sure that you have audio. That is pretty clear."
"We do, while you are taking a video" (Score:4, Insightful)
Not clear at all.
Re: (Score:1)
He's just saying they also record audio while you're recording video, because most people expect audio with their video. And by taking audio with your video, they're making the service better because a service that did not record audio with its video would be a lesser service compared to the Facebook service which does record audio with their video. That is pretty clear.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you sure?
Zuck is beyond getting the benefit of doubt. If it looks like he's weaseling out of a question, he's weaseling out of a question.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like he's making the point that when the user records a video, audio is likely included with the video, the audio is in fact recorded in that situation and submitted to facebook, and facebook might use the audio from that user submitted recording for quality control purposes. Quality control purposes may or may not include targeting more reasonable advertising.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Except they do (Score:1)
They really do, at least on Android devices. Everybody can test that at home.
Install facebook messenger and the facebook app on your phone. Talk about a brand that you otherwise don't talk about.
You WILL have ads for that the next day you open up a webpage.
Re: (Score:1)
not lying (Score:4, Interesting)
They do not use it, but theu do listen in. Otherwise he would have stated they do not listen in and thus are unable to use it, because they do not have the data.
They don't use your microphone for ads (Score:5, Insightful)
They use it for other undisclosed purposes.
Anyone that trusts facebook is asking for it (Score:4, Insightful)
The whole concept of facebook... using your real name... instant fail.
Re: (Score:2)
using your real name
I thought that's mandatory on the Internet, like on
/.
Re: (Score:2)
It is.
Out of curiosity, do you pronounce your first name h'cs or hc's?
Re: (Score:2)
Smoke and Mirrors (Score:5, Interesting)
Lying like Clapper (Score:2, Interesting)
This, but not that (Score:2)
So why is Congress getting its collective panties in a wad over this, but they don't seem to give a damn about data breaches like Sears, Kmart, Best Buy, yadda yadda yadda. And don't forget that almost everyone in America got Equifucked. Could it be as simple as that currently Facebook is the popular thing to hate? Or that Facebook hasn't bought...er...donated to the campaigns of...as many Congresscritters as Equifax, etc? Nah, Congress would never be that biased.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference is maybe that the data breech in those other cases was a damage to the ones losing the data, too, while Facebook's very business model is based on doing just what happened.
We don't spy on you (Score:2)
Unless you use facebook; or things that link to facebook, or little facebook like/link icons that track which website you're on, or ads that link to facebook or companies that partner with facebook, or lovely facebook add-on to chat etc
But let's be clear, facebook do not spy on you at times that they do not spy on you. I hope that's clear.
Thank you Mr. Zuckerberg. It has always been apparent to me that I should never use facebook.
Shocking that people still think "I have nothing to hide, I don't put an
Re: (Score:2)
You left out "or have friends that use facebook".
They made him wear a suit (Score:2)
LOL
Re: (Score:2)
If you're giving fake answers you can as well look like a fake.