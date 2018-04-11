Intel Reportedly Designing Arctic Sound Discrete GPU For Gaming, Pro Graphics (hothardware.com) 39
MojoKid shares a report from HotHardware: When AMD's former graphics boss Raja Koduri landed at Intel after taking a much-earned hiatus from the company, it was seen as a major coup for the Santa Clara chip outfit, one that seemed to signal that Intel might be targeting to compete in the discrete graphics card market. While nothing has been announced in that regard, some analysts are claiming that there will indeed be a gaming variant of Intel's upcoming discrete "Arctic Sound" GPU. According to reports, Intel originally planned to build Arctic Sound graphics chips mainly for video streaming chores and data center activities. However, claims are surfacing that the company has since decided to build out a gaming variant at the behest of Koduri, who wants to "enter the market with a bang." Certainly a gaming GPU that could compete with AMD and NVIDIA would accomplish that goal. Reportedly, Intel could pull together two different version of Arctic Sound. One would be an integrated chip package, like the Core i7-8809G (Kaby Lake-G) but with Intel's own discrete graphics, as well as a standalone chip that will end up in a traditional graphics cards. Likely both of those will have variants designed for gaming, just as AMD and NVIDIA build GPUs for professional use and gaming as well.
Pointless unless Intel has good pricing. (Score:1)
While they may be able to get away with it in the cpu market, unless they actually make these GPUs price competitive it won't matter much. And since these GPUs will definitely have signed firmware and DRM, it isn't like they will be a compelling alternative for the Open Source crowd.
Get back to me when they offer a version with unsigned firmware and methods for technically savvy end-users to prove their GPUs are secure and we might have something to talk about. Otherwise it will be another has-been like the
Almost perfect timing (Score:3)
Normally it would be hard to crack this market but five stars are aligning right now that are going to make this easy.
1. Crypto Currency has made NVIDIA scarce and expensive. While that probably at it's peak and will wane for bitcoin and now etherium, new emerging currencies are going to emerge for which GPUs will still matter.
2. There about to be a paradigm shift to real-time ray tracing. GPUs have just reached the critical level of performance while new standards, drivers and libraries to support them
I like the name too (Score:2)
At first I wanted to make some joke about having the sustained fury of crabs scuttling about and reaching long claws fruitlessly in the dark of the ocean floor. But all that actually came to mind was the sustained fury of the towering boat tossing waves of an arctic storm and in fact how a GPU could render that power and scale.
How many attempts are this now? (Score:4, Interesting)
Is it the third or are there even more failed attempts?
Intel 740, Larrabee and now this. Even if they are successful and finally get a miracle where they produce hardware that is actually good enough. They won't beat nvidia or AMD unless they use their fab tech to build a much bigger, much more expensive to fab chip. But let's just say they pull the miracle rabbit out of the hat. Their drivers will still suck for games. To be able to get a foot in this market you will need several years/generations with competitive hardware so game engines are written with explicit thought for you, games do tests and fixes on your hardware, a driver team works with game makers for a long time,etc. I just don't see the Intel videocard driver team being capable this way.
The only chance Intel maybe has is to convince the console makers to use theirs instead of AMD for the next consoles. With enough money/rebates and the great Intel sales magic to OEMs this might even work. But for discrete PC gaming this is all DOA. I just don't see how Intel can make money on this, not with the rebates they would have to give the console makers to actually "succeed". This sounds like another Atom/mobile CPU/ARM competitor fiasco where they burn billions.
Re: (Score:3)
Meh, they just need to make sure it puts out a good hash rate on some random cryptocurrency and they will sell every single one they make.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
So they failed in the past, so what? Hopefully they are smart enough to learn from their mistakes and do it right he next time. When you have a duopoly like AMD/Nvidia more competition is a good thing for consumers.
Re: (Score:2)
They're the Taco Bell of graphics chips.
Re: (Score:2)
True, but nobody is playing games or mining coins on those turds...
Re: (Score:1)
I mean, it will work for most Flash and Facebook games. Also most of the lower end Indie stiff. But, most games I own will not work with just the Intel video
Hell, emulators are a lot better when a discrete GPU in most cases.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed - but it’s only competition if you offer a competitive package, and OPs point was that Intel don’t have the capability to do this.
Typical Intel (Score:3, Insightful)
They named a Graphics Processing Unit Arctic Sound .
Dumbasses.
Re: (Score:2)
Yup. I had to read the headline 3 times, and then the summary to finally be clear that it was a strictly just a new graphics chipset, and that intel wasn't trying to do something with audio as part of the project.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, this is a stupid name for a GPU.
Speaking of soundcards, though... why won't nvidia build a Soundstorm card? That tech was AWESOME in 2000... when I could run a TOSLink cable from my PC to my home theater A/V receiver for complete 5.1 PC audio (not that crappy passthrough or 2 channel PCM nonsense we have today with onboard sound).
Creative Labs' digital delivery is buggy and lousy (and that was on their highest end card). Asus Xonar has been working well enough for me, at least.
Re: Arctic? Sound? (Score:1)
Because HDMI.
Re: (Score:1)
Speaking of soundcards, though... why won't nvidia build a Soundstorm card? That tech was AWESOME in 2000... when I could run a TOSLink cable from my PC to my home theater A/V receiver for complete 5.1 PC audio (not that crappy passthrough or 2 channel PCM nonsense we have today with onboard sound).
My last three or four AMD motherboards have all had 5.1 SPDIF out. The current one and the last one both have optical SPDIF on the back panel. It's not hard to find a motherboard with 5.1 out.
Oblg. nVidia / Intel comic (Score:2)
/Oblg. Nvidia poking fun of Intel [dvhardware.net] a few years back.
Maybe _this_ time will be different. We'll have to wait and see
...
Skeptical (Score:3)
Intel has been half-assing GPU capabilities for decades now. Why would anyone believe they'll do a good job on this chip? Are they giving the new guy everything he wants?
Intel has a history of programs that exist because "Intel needs to sell chips in [whatever market]". Not at all based on what customers want. They tried it for phones. Customers continued not to want Intel's offerings. Intel eventually gave up trying to push on that rope.
Re: (Score:3)