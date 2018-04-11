Tech Giants Like Amazon and Facebook Should Be Regulated, Disrupted, or Broken Up: Mozilla Foundation (venturebeat.com) 46
The Mozilla Foundation has called for the regulation of tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. From a report: Though tech giants in the U.S. and companies like Alibaba and Tencent in China have "helped billions realize the benefits of the internet," the report calls for regulation of these players to mitagate monopolistic business practices that undermine "privacy, openness, and competition on the web." They box out competitors, restricting innovation in the process, Mozilla wrote today in its inaugural Internet Health Report, "As their capacity to make sense of massive amounts of data grows through advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, their powers are likely to advance into adjacent businesses through vertical integrations into hardware, software, infrastructure, automobiles, media, insurance, and more -- unless we find a way to disrupt them or break them up." Governments should enforce anti-competitive behavior laws and rethink outdated antitrust models when implementing regulation of tech giants, the report states.
I'm calling for regulation... (Score:3, Insightful)
... of the Mozilla Foundation. Sit down and shut up. Stop ruining firefox.
Re: (Score:2)
Stop ruining firefox.
Stop ruining, as in you already successfully ruined it, any further efforts to foul it up are redundant.
Treacherous Road Ahead (Score:3)
Whether it is mere perception or not, companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc are seen to be anti-competitive and a net detriment to the overall market. But perception is usually the basis for laws and regulations despite the best intentions.
These guys need to get out in front of the perception and "do something" (I have no idea what that would be), or when the Democrats eventually do regain the majority (and they will...it's all a cycle), we will end up with an incomprehensible mess of regulations an
They are already doing something! (Score:2)
Whether it is mere perception or not, companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, etc are seen to be anti-competitive and a net detriment to the overall market. But perception is usually the basis for laws and regulations despite the best intentions.
These guys need to get out in front of the perception and "do something" (I have no idea what that would be), or when the Democrats eventually do regain the majority (and they will...it's all a cycle), we will end up with an incomprehensible mess of regulations and restrictions that nobody wants to deal with.
04/8/18 – Facebook censors Diamond and Silk’s page, labeling them “unsafe to the community.” The outspoken sisters were were provided with no reason why their videos were labeled as unsafe.
11/2/17 – The president’s Twitter handle, @RealDonaldTrump, is deactivated for 11 minutes.
10/9/17 – Twitter shuts down Congressman Marsha Blackburn’s campaign’s ability to promote her announcement video because of pro-life statements.
09/9/17 – A pro-Trump YouTube
Re: (Score:2)
Ha!
Seems like that's just making it worse for themselves in the long run.
Re: (Score:2)
Tech traitors like Mozilla... (Score:1)
Should be defunded, lose their 501c(3) license, and go the way of the Mozillasaur
:)
Seriously though, on the privacy front Mozilla needs to face as much scrutiny as the companies they are throwing sand at. Let he who casts the first stone be judged first and all that
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, there is no way of saying that Mozilla has a monopoly over anything.
Every time I log or go to google search or anything else google related, I am told I'll have better service or experience using their browser is an example of them leveraging their monopoly for alternative products
Re: (Score:2)
Mozilla makes software for browsers. No monopoly.
They don't squeeze out competition, rake private data, and make the user the item for sale. They don't target industry segments, then low-ball that segment until it drips red blood as mom-and-pops die out, killing and maiming small business.
They don't read your every email for keywords to sell you something. Mozilla doesn't sell your private data to firms that would use it to apply bias to political processes.
Is Mozilla benign? By comparison, hell yeah.
If you don't want to be part of the computer age (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Teat. Or "tit" if you want to be rude about it....
I guess the marriage is over (Score:2)
Without Google's $330M/yr (!), Mozilla is really reminding me of a jilted first wife. ("If I can't have my old lifestyle, NO ONE will ever be happy again!")
https://www.cnet.com/news/firefox-maker-mozilla-we-dont-need-googles-money-anymore/
In other hallucinations (Score:3)
The Mozilla Foundation has called for the regulation of tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook.
If they want to have this happen they have to show how CONSUMERS are being harmed in some tangible (mostly financial) way. The mere fact that those companies have simply out competed their rivals is not sufficient and it's clear those companies have provided a lot of value whatever their flaws might be. None of those companies are monopolies or if they are they are extremely narrow ones. Amazon may be the big gorilla in ecommerce but they aren't a monopoly. Facebook may dominate social media but proving that harms consumers is going to be a tough argument.
Plus is it really realistic to call for regulation when the party that breaks out in hives whenever they hear the word controls both congress and the presidency? Never going to happen. This is the same party that seems to think net neutrality is some communist plot to reduce profits of big business. This is the same party that hasn't issued a single enforcement action out of the CFPB [consumerfinance.gov] in over a year. Regulate? Not bloody likely.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure the headline is backwards (Score:4, Informative)
A colon *PRECEDES* a list or a more detailed explanation of whatever was immediately before it. It can be used to indicate that someone said something, but then whoever said it should come before the colon, not after.
I'm pretty sure, thus, that the headline should actually read "Mozilla Foundation: Tech Giants Like Amazon and Facebook Should Be Regulated, Disrupted, or Broken Up".
While one could argue that this form of headline might be acceptable because one can still figure out what was probably meant, I am not convinced that is an acceptable reason to discard notions of proper grammar and punctuation usage.
Inability to Follow Through (Score:2)
Maybe I'm alone, but its felt to me that increasingly the large tech companies have created internal structures which have resulted in their inability to execute on a product and see it to completion - to great fanfare they release half-baked products but never seem to complete, polish or iterate on them.
Pure speculation - they're rewarding employee that work on new products to a greater degree than existing ones which results in people skipping from project to project.
Re: (Score:2)
Like your inability to respond to the actual subject of the article?
Evidently you're unable to think for yourself - the point is that it seems unnecessary because the tech giants can't execute on new ideas.
Kinda get rage against Facebook but... (Score:2)
...not sure where rage against Amazon is coming from. They run their own store, they run a market that others can rent space in, they run some TV distribution, they run ebooks and an ebook reader to varying degrees of success. They also have a cloud platform that anyone could rent time on.
None of these are monopolistic. I disagreed with the idea of a patent for 1-click shopping, and it sounds like they could do a better job with their warehousing picking staff (ie, they should be on the clock as they are
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone losing want to have new regulation in place, everyone winning don't want the regulation to change.
But it seems to me that they forgot Oracle, Microsoft and IBM as well.
Web of distrust (Score:2)
I'd rather share my data with 1 Google than with 10 independent Googles.
Re: (Score:2)
Monopolies are Bad: Opportunity to Educate (Score:2)
Whoever is saying "so they are almost monopolies, what is the big deal?". Well, it is a big deal. The government in the US is starting to pay more and more attention. They don't want to hurt business in general, but they also do not want these near-monopolies to rule the US and much less the planet.
Mozilla is making this statement to educate the people. As much as I hated history as a youngster, the cliche of history repeating itself is very real. Go see how the public eventually is guaranteed to get screwe
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Break up Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu first (Score:2)
Sure, we could break up the American tech companies, but that would just leave the Chinese tech companies at the top of the heap.
Regulation helps the largest incumbents . . . (Score:2)
The fixed costs of regulation are spread against the total scale of the business being regulated. The larger the fixed costs, the more this implicitly helps the largest incumbents and disadvantages upstarts with small market share.
The GDPR is 261 pages of incomprehensible legalese (and people still can't figure basic questions about it), which will cost you the same in lawyer fees to understand whether you have 1M customers or 1B.
So yeah, Facebook has no damned problem if you regulate and probably stands t
Google? (Score:2)
Why not Google?
Re: (Score:2)
Only one in that list really scares me (Score:2)
Amazon - There are still local shops and individual web stores a like. There are even other major everything store - AliExpress for one (dubious as that might be). Don't like AWS Microsoft and a whole tone of other guys like Rackspace offer compute and storage.
facebook - Many tentacles sure but few 'essential services' You can still login pretty much everywhere without a facebook account, you communicate without facebook using e-mail, WWW forums, and for you nerds IRC and news.
On the other hand just try a
Re: (Score:2)
Pros and cons (Score:2)