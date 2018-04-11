Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft Removes Antivirus Registry Key Check for All Windows Versions (bleepingcomputer.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the some-relaxation dept.
Microsoft has decided to remove a mandatory "registry key requirement" it introduced in the aftermath of the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerability disclosure. BleepingComputer: Microsoft used this registry key to prevent Windows updates from being installed on computers running antivirus software incompatible with the Meltdown and Spectre patches. Antivirus vendors were supposed to create this registry key on users' computers to signal that they've updated their product and will not interfere with Microsoft's patches. This was a big issue because incompatible antivirus products would crash and BSOD Windows systems. [...] The OS maker removed the registry key check for Windows 10 computers last month, in March, and has announced yesterday that the key is no longer necessary for other Windows operating system versions -- 7, 8, 8.1, Server 2008, and Windows Server 2012.

  • Now can they remove the horseshit, seemingly purely consumer-hostile, blockade on updates to older versions of Windows running on newer CPUs?

  • Wait, what if I have no antivirus? (Score:3)

    by Zorpheus ( 857617 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @12:16PM (#56418307)
    The article does not mention if Windows checked first for an incompatible antivirus software. Sounds as if it just waits for this key to appear.
    So without antivirus it will never update? And if there are two antivirus softwares it will update as soon as one is compatible, making the system crash due to the other?

    • It does still check for known-incompatible AV software, just not the opt-in key. It has minimum version requirements for Avast, AVG, and others.

      You can see it in the Wsus metadata.

    • There was a lot of concern about the "no antivirus" case when this first rolled out, exactly because it would apparently have prevented updates from installing.

      This is supposed to have been fixed by a more recent update, but for those who install the monthly security-only roll-ups it still doesn't seem to be clear exactly what should be done and in what order even now.

  • to prevent the patches from loading so they wouldn't take the performance hit.

