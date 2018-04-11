Dubai To Launch Digital Vehicle Number Plates (bbc.com) 38
Drivers in Dubai may soon be using digital number plates under new plans. In a trial starting next month, vehicles will be fitted with smart plates with digital screens, GPS and transmitters. From a report: The new plates will be able to inform emergency services if a driver has an accident. Dubai has recently spearheaded a number of new transport initiatives as it seeks to become an international technology hub. According to Sultan Abdullah al-Marzouqi, the head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the plates will make life easier for drivers in Dubai. As well as contacting the police and ambulance services if the vehicle is involved in a collision, the technology allows real-time communication with other drivers about traffic conditions or any accidents ahead. The number plates can also change to display an alert if the vehicle or digital plate is stolen.
I agree with your rage, but it's already happened in parts of the US, where EZ Pass is required for some bridges and tunnels... this being said, there is a pseudo anonymous cash payment option.
This being said, a lot of things have taken hold abroad (e.g fingerprinting to buy groceries in Venezuela) that don't exist in the US or EU.
Maybe the best thing to happen to the world would be a massive trade war and recession that will set the progress of privacy robbing tech back 50 years and cause superpowers to go
...it's already happened in parts of the US, where EZ Pass is required for some bridges and tunnels.....
E-ZPass Is the Best Tracking Device That's Already in Your Car https://gizmodo.com/e-zpass-is... [gizmodo.com] It's not just for bridges and tunnels anymore...
Only the positives are talked about...
Public roads? You mean the Sheik's roads?
Is there a concern that the government now knows where your car is at all times?
No, only in America. In the rest of the world we let the government track our vehicles in real time because we don't get constantly oppressed and we enjoy the services that result from the tracking (better management of traffic, servicing, environmental zoning, etc).
... what about the real-time tracking of each and every vehicle? Is there a concern that the government now knows where your car is at all times?
not at all! they already know where *you* are thanks to your self-inflicted slavery to facebook and other smartphone-infested lifestyle mental disorders so why would tracking your car be considered "outrageous"?
Data collection
how long before...
How long before they're hacked to display anti government slogans on every second car? Or just a nice pair of
... mammaries.
Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...
Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...
I've considered many, many times installing a marquee LED display in my rear window solely for this purpose. Pretty sure there's probably some law in Texas making it illegal, but I wouldn't be telling a police officer to get off my ass!
How long before they're hacked to display anti government slogans on every second car? Or just a nice pair of
... mammaries.
Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...
"K1CK ME"
"H@CK ME"
"H0NK ME"
ahead of the game
Gee, bob, I wonder...
Easy For Bicycles
Loss of telemetry
The new plates will be able to inform emergency services if a driver has an accident.
How does that work if you're rear ended and the plate is mashed between two cars?
Maybe the loss of telemetry from the plate alerts the authoritarians... I mean authorities.