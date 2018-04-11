Dubai To Launch Digital Vehicle Number Plates

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Drivers in Dubai may soon be using digital number plates under new plans. In a trial starting next month, vehicles will be fitted with smart plates with digital screens, GPS and transmitters. From a report: The new plates will be able to inform emergency services if a driver has an accident. Dubai has recently spearheaded a number of new transport initiatives as it seeks to become an international technology hub. According to Sultan Abdullah al-Marzouqi, the head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the plates will make life easier for drivers in Dubai. As well as contacting the police and ambulance services if the vehicle is involved in a collision, the technology allows real-time communication with other drivers about traffic conditions or any accidents ahead. The number plates can also change to display an alert if the vehicle or digital plate is stolen.

  • Only the positives are talked about... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @12:59PM (#56418565)
    ... what about the real-time tracking of each and every vehicle? Is there a concern that the government now knows where your car is at all times?
    • It's even better than that! Exceed the speed limit for the area and boom! Automatic speeding ticket!
    • UAE isn't exactly known as a free country for its residents... probably even less concern about privacy than in the US.

    • Is there a concern that the government now knows where your car is at all times?

      No, only in America. In the rest of the world we let the government track our vehicles in real time because we don't get constantly oppressed and we enjoy the services that result from the tracking (better management of traffic, servicing, environmental zoning, etc).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lkcl ( 517947 )

      ... what about the real-time tracking of each and every vehicle? Is there a concern that the government now knows where your car is at all times?

      not at all! they already know where *you* are thanks to your self-inflicted slavery to facebook and other smartphone-infested lifestyle mental disorders so why would tracking your car be considered "outrageous"?

  • Data collection (Score:3)

    by Bradmont ( 513167 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:00PM (#56418571)
    So with built-in GPS, authorities will be collecting location data of all drivers, all of the time? Sounds great!

  • how long before... (Score:5, Funny)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:03PM (#56418589)

    How long before they're hacked to display anti government slogans on every second car? Or just a nice pair of ... mammaries.

    Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Guyle ( 79593 )

      Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...

      I've considered many, many times installing a marquee LED display in my rear window solely for this purpose. Pretty sure there's probably some law in Texas making it illegal, but I wouldn't be telling a police officer to get off my ass!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lkcl ( 517947 )

      How long before they're hacked to display anti government slogans on every second car? Or just a nice pair of ... mammaries.

      Also, if the plates have an LCD screen, there should be an option to press a button in the car to send messages to tailgaters...

      "K1CK ME"
      "H@CK ME"
      "H0NK ME" .... ....

  • ahead of the game (Score:4, Funny)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @01:11PM (#56418643)
    plates in my neck of the woods already have digits on them - often they have letters too. They can also deform to indicate that the car has been involved in an accident and if the vehicle is stolen they indicate a unique number - a code if you will - that can be used to identify the vehicle to police looking out for it.
  • ... if this will see widepread abuse if broadly deployed.
  • This will be the easiest for bicycles. Every bicycle serial number is stamped on the bottom bracket (which is the ares between the pedals). It faces down toward the street. All you need is a camera and LED embedded into the street aimed up. The serial number is right there, about 6 inches above the street level.

    Something like this (diagram via ascii)

    /
    / Pedal Arm
    /
    ( ) Bottom Bracket with Serial Number underneath
    /
    / Pedal Arm
    /


    ==( )== Pavement Level with Lucite See Through
    IIIOIII Camera and LED bel

  • The new plates will be able to inform emergency services if a driver has an accident.

    How does that work if you're rear ended and the plate is mashed between two cars?

    Maybe the loss of telemetry from the plate alerts the authoritarians... I mean authorities.

