Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AMD Security IT Technology

AMD Releases Spectre v2 Microcode Updates for CPUs Going Back To 2011 (bleepingcomputer.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the take-note dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: AMD has released CPU microcode updates for processors affected by the Spectre variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) vulnerability. The company has forwarded these microcode updates to PC and motherboard makers to include them in BIOS updates. Updates are available for products released as far as 2011, for the first processors of the Bulldozer line. Microsoft has released KB4093112, an update that also includes special OS-level patches for AMD users in regards to the Spectre v2 vulnerability. Similar OS-level updates have been released for Linux users earlier this year. Yesterday's microcode patches announcement is AMD keeping a promise it made to users in January, after the discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre (v1 and v2) vulnerabilities.

AMD Releases Spectre v2 Microcode Updates for CPUs Going Back To 2011 More | Reply

AMD Releases Spectre v2 Microcode Updates for CPUs Going Back To 2011

Comments Filter:

  • Doing better than Intel (Score:3)

    by QuesarVII ( 904243 ) on Wednesday April 11, 2018 @02:43PM (#56419217)
    Sandy bridge Intel still hasn't been patched, and that's only a few years old.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      Exactly this. Intel basically only pushed patches for 2 years of CPUs. The only architectures "older" that have patches are ones that still have newer CPUs being built on top of them, like the Xeon-D line.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Stop lying. Almost everything newer than Core 2 Duo is already patched on Intel side.

      https://newsroom.intel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2018/04/microcode-update-guidance.pdf

  • What about my 486DX-40?

  • Now to apply it to my desktops

  • It's worth noting AMD has said that Spectre 2 is virtually impossible to exploit on the Zen architecture. Even AMD engineers were unable to create a working exploit for it. Of coarse, they still have to release a patch for it to be on the safe side.

Slashdot Top Deals

If you always postpone pleasure you will never have it. Quit work and play for once!

Close