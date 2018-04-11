AMD Releases Spectre v2 Microcode Updates for CPUs Going Back To 2011 (bleepingcomputer.com) 17
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: AMD has released CPU microcode updates for processors affected by the Spectre variant 2 (CVE-2017-5715) vulnerability. The company has forwarded these microcode updates to PC and motherboard makers to include them in BIOS updates. Updates are available for products released as far as 2011, for the first processors of the Bulldozer line. Microsoft has released KB4093112, an update that also includes special OS-level patches for AMD users in regards to the Spectre v2 vulnerability. Similar OS-level updates have been released for Linux users earlier this year. Yesterday's microcode patches announcement is AMD keeping a promise it made to users in January, after the discovery of the Meltdown and Spectre (v1 and v2) vulnerabilities.
Exactly this. Intel basically only pushed patches for 2 years of CPUs. The only architectures "older" that have patches are ones that still have newer CPUs being built on top of them, like the Xeon-D line.
Stop lying. Almost everything newer than Core 2 Duo is already patched on Intel side.
but not my Phenom II 840 (quad-core) from 2010. Both are still going strong after all these years.
This is the last non-backdoored x86 CPU available, so that's especially painful. I'm using a 6-way Phenom II myself, and it's adequate for pretty much all tasks I do: none of pieces of software I maintain is big enough, and despite me doing tons of mentoring, stuff that gets sponsored is no LibreOffice or llvm-toolchain.
But then, for secure tasks I can use Allwinner A64 in a Pinebook -- turns out a murderous repressive communist country produces trustworthy hardware while the "land of the free" that sports
Now to apply it to my desktops
It's worth noting AMD has said that Spectre 2 is virtually impossible to exploit on the Zen architecture. Even AMD engineers were unable to create a working exploit for it. Of coarse, they still have to release a patch for it to be on the safe side.