Tesla Issues Strongest Statement Yet Blaming Driver For Deadly Autopilot Crash

Tesla has released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver of a Tesla Model X that crashed on Autopilot almost three weeks ago. The driver, Walter Huang, died March 23rd in Mountain View when his Model X on Autopilot crashed headfirst into the safety barrier section of a divider that separates the carpool lane from the off-ramp to the left. Huang was an Apple engineer and former EA Games employee. ABC7News reports: Tesla confirmed its data shows Walter Huang was using Autopilot at the time of the crash, but that his hands were off the wheel for six seconds right before impact. Tesla sent Dan Noyes a statement Tuesday night that reads in part, "Autopilot requires the driver to be alert and have hands on the wheel... the crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road." The family's lawyer believes Tesla is blaming Huang to distract from the family's concern about the car's Autopilot.Here is the full statement from Tesla: "We are very sorry for the family's loss. According to the family, Mr. Huang was well aware that Autopilot was not perfect and, specifically, he told them it was not reliable in that exact location, yet he nonetheless engaged Autopilot at that location. The crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road, despite the car providing multiple warnings to do so. The fundamental premise of both moral and legal liability is a broken promise, and there was none here. Tesla is extremely clear that Autopilot requires the driver to be alert and have hands on the wheel. This reminder is made every single time Autopilot is engaged. If the system detects that hands are not on, it provides visual and auditory alerts. This happened several times on Mr. Huang's drive that day. We empathize with Mr. Huang's family, who are understandably facing loss and grief, but the false impression that Autopilot is unsafe will cause harm to others on the road. NHTSA found that even the early version of Tesla Autopilot resulted in 40% fewer crashes and it has improved substantially since then. The reason that other families are not on TV is because their loved ones are still alive."
I'm just thrilled that these millionaires are doing the beta test for us. In a few years, they'll have most of the bugs worked out and the tech will be a commodity. They are true martyrs for the little man.
Tesla blames dead driver. Dead driver's family blames Tesla. Who is really at fault here?
I think the four-year-old girl is right: Why not both?
It seems to me that the only point of having an autopilot would be so that you could take your hands off the wheel and not pay attention to the road. This is sorta-kinda-an-almost-but-not-quite autopilot that works ok most of the time but has failure modes involving death and / or dismemberment. Who the hell would sell a half-assed, half-baked "feature" like this? And from the other side, it's not exactly a little-known fact that Tesla's autopilot will occasionally fail and kill people in the car if it's us
People die while driving to work. Using your argument, no one would ever get into a car.
Yes, Tesla's Autopilot isn't perfect, and its capabilities may be exaggerated, but I believe that, overall, drivers using Autopilot are less likely to get into an accident. Isn't that the real measure?
Tesla's crash rate dropped 40 percent after Autopilot was installed, Feds say [theverge.com]
Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
And yet your "AI" crashed and killed someone. What idiots. Enough with the AI BS. It ain't happening.
