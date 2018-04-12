Reddit Continues To Protect Racist Language In Favor of Free Speech (digitaltrends.com) 217
In a thread about Reddit's 2017 transparency report, a user asked CEO Steve Huffman whether posts containing racism or racial slurs violate Reddit's terms. Huffman revealed that said speech are permissible on the site. "On Reddit, the way in which we think about speech is to separate behavior from beliefs," Huffman clarified. "This means on Reddit there will be people with beliefs different from your own, sometimes extremely so." Digital Trends reports: It's unclear if Huffman's comments are representative of Reddit's company policy, but protection of hate speech can -- and do -- lead to online harassment and cyberbullying. A recent study from Pew revealed that as many as 40 percent of Americans have experienced some form of harassment online. And even if hate speech may still be protected content on Reddit, Huffman was quick to point out that any threat of violence is not tolerated on the site. "When users actions conflict with our own content policies, we take action," he said. This distinction is consistent with Reddit's prior policies for enforcement. "Going forward, we will take action against any content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual or a group of people; likewise we will also take action against content that glorifies or encourages the abuse of animals," the updated terms read, noting that "context is key."
... protected from government censoring in the US.
Let me add some more. In the US, liberty is though of as something that government doesn't need to "give" to you. It exists as part of your natural condition. The Constitution exists to define the limits of government. It does not enumerate your rights.
You are demonstrating that you simply don't care about the principle at large. YOU are why we need laws protecting us from evil men that would do us harm. YOU would do us harm otherwise.
I was demonstrating that some people don't live in the US.
You are demonstrating how to build a strawman and get angry on the internet.
I don't know why I even bother using slashdot anymore. There is no nuance to the discourse.
Although I suspect you deliberately chose to misunderstand me I'll indulge you.
I'm not saying that matters relating to free speech don't affect people outside the US. I was trying to highlight the fact that Reddit extends beyond the US and approaching this problem with a US-centric view will not make it easy to find a broader solution.
Now do everyone a favour: Stop jumping at the opportunity to feign outrage and st
I wish more people understood this.
You are demonstrating that you simply don't care about the principle at large.
I think that's a little unfair to assume about the GP. It seemed to me that they were just clarifying that the protections in the Constitution limit on they government.
YOU are why we need laws protecting us from evil men that would do us harm. YOU would do us harm otherwise.
YOU should know better than this. So many laws "protecting us from evil men that would do us harm" is a big part of the reason we're continually moving toward a police state.
In the US, liberty is though of as something that government doesn't need to "give" to you. It exists as part of your natural condition.
liberty as a natural condition. huh. How about the limits to freedom ? My freedom ends where yours begins
... My freedom to punch you ends where your liberty to be unharmed begins. This is where government comes in: to define and protect those borders.
Nursery Rhymes "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me"
It wasn't a platitude, it was instruction. If you allow people calling you names to hurt you, that is as much a reflection of your own eggshell existence as it is on their hardheartedness. If and when you remove yourself from the equation, then it only is a reflection of the name caller.
Re: (Score:3)
Curious.
Does your definition of "liberty" include forcing privately-owned and operated Web sites to carry and publish material that the proprietors may fundamentally disagree with?
Would the proprietors of these Web sites fall under your definition of "evil men that would do us harm" if they attempted to establish and enforce their own principles on their own private property?
Some real context (Score:5, Interesting)
What the government explicitly allows for, should not private institutions seek to uphold?
If it's only the government that allows ALL speech, and all private sources block some speech - do you really have freedom of speech? Or is it just just an archaic term that means nothing?
The whole point of these protections is they are supposed to be GUIDING PRINCIPALS by which the people of the U.S. live. That includes how we treat others. It doesn't mean everyone has to allow everything, but it DOES mean that we shouldn't get mad when SOME people truly allow all kinds of speech over their platform.
What the government explicitly allows for, should not private institutions seek to uphold?
Hell, no. Do you want a Christian institution to seek to uphold Atheist or Muslim speech in their congregations, when the government explicitly allows for freedom of religion?
If it's only the government that allows ALL speech, and all private sources block some speech - do you really have freedom of speech?
Yes, you do. You have the right to say what you want, but you have no right to stand on my soapbox when doing so. If all the soap boxes are owned by someone who won't let you speech, then you need to either build your own soap box, or find a different way to get your voice heard. The onus is on you, not the soap box owners.
You misread (Score:2)
Hell, no. Do you want a Christian institution to seek to uphold Atheist or Muslim speech in their congregations
Of course not, but that is not at all what I said.
You have the right to say what you want, but you have no right to stand on my soapbox when doing so.
And what *I* am saying, is that if I choose to let someone on MY Soapbox you have not right to knock it out from under them, and are morally wrong to try.
Re:ALL SPEECH.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:ALL SPEECH.... (Score:5, Funny)
All wedding cakes are gay.
And just how do you know they prefer other wedding cakes? Have you observed their mating rituals?
I always wondered where cupcakes came from...
Okay, look, as a business of public accommodation (a business open to the public), they are required to not discriminate against customers.
SCOTUS has yet to rule on that (they will do so later this year) but there are a few objections I have to this:
- The customer is giving their money to somebody who hates them and demanding that they take their money. Seriously, why would you do this? I'd boycott them if anything.
- There is a word in the English language for forcing somebody to perform a service against their will.
I disagree whole hardhearted. Its their money, its their Site. Dont like it? go make your own hate/lawful activity allowing site..
Until the hosting company pulls the plug
... or the ISP refuses to connect people to you ... or the domain registrar dumps you ...
I don't know what the solution is; just saying it's not as simple a problem as that.
Unless you're a baker. Then the government can force you to use your artistic skills against your own first amendment rights.
But that is okay.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
While the distinction is appreciated, in the USA the government is us. A government of the people. We should not be censoring each other. If we don't like the words, we don't have to read them.
No the distinction is VERY important because we SHOULD be censoring each other. We have no obligation to put up with things we don't like. If I find words in a book (that I own) that I don't like. I'm perfectly allowed to burn that book. That's censorship. But it's not the government. The book can still be found on bookshelves in other people's homes and I can't demand that city hall forced bookstores to remove it and burn all copies.
That is why the distinction is important. A bookstore can find all copies
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Yes, the Disney Channel isn't obligated to air your homemade porn, but as a service they don't air outside content anyway.
Reddit accepts people's posts. They've decided not to censor racist language. It's good that somebody doesn't.
Using race as a criteria for whether something should or should not be done is, by definition, racism. If you are saying that the Chinese are a race (I'd disagree, but race is certainly subjective anyhow), and you are saying that China should stay racially Chinese as a matter of policy - yeah, that's racism. If you think a majority-Caucasian country should stay majority-Caucasian as a matter of policy, yup - still racism.
Good luck making 1.4 billion Chinese people a minority in their own country, by the way
>Do you think white people have the right to have their own countries?
how about red people ?
Re: (Score:3)
Only from government censure (Score:2)
Re:ALL SPEECH.... (Score:5, Insightful)
>> Also hatespeech is an implicit threat. If you can't respect another human's right to exist or their civil rights as a citizen, your beliefs are inherently threatening to any demographic targeted by it
> It is also a concept that applies to society's handling of ideas
And most societies have come to the conclusion that threats are not a valid form of free speech.
Whether you're talking about "free speech" as a legal concept or a moral concept, it only extends to your right to say something. You can say what you want. However, your right to say what you want doesn't mean other people should be forced to agree, or even listen. It doesn't mean that other people are obligated to promote your speech or provide you with a platform. It doesn't free you from the practical consequences of your speech.
If you post something on reddit, regardless of the content, I'm not ob
Re: (Score:3)
Whether you're talking about "free speech" as a legal concept or a moral concept, it only extends to your right to say something. [...] It doesn't mean that other people are obligated to promote your speech or provide you with a platform.
You mean like a wedding cake?
You see, this is where the argument breaks down - either the government forces all businesses to allow all legal speech, or the government allows all businesses to determine what speech they want to allow on businesses platform/cake.
Any in between turns into the government picking the winners of any argument, by allowing only certain arguments to be made.
You know, there's a reason that the hard-left gave rise to Hitler. It's because they were in such a fucking hurry to shutdo
It is also a concept that applies to society's handling of ideas
And doesn't exist in pretty much most of the known world.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Thats not how the leftists think. The leftists think its all about power and the government is power. Nothing else but power matters to them.
Oh, please. Everyone thinks that, not just leftists. Rightists want to use the power of government to tell people whom they can marry, whom they can have sex with and when, and whether or not they can have an abortion or use birth control. Everybody wants to rule the world.
We got Trump because the leftist media made him their darling during the primaries, the GOPe backed that milksop Jeb when republicans really don't like dynastic tendencies, and the democrats fielded possibly their worst and most unlikable candidate ever.
Re: (Score:3)
Fun part being that the opposite is most likely true. Progressive women are not breeding in anything close to replenishment level, in fact doing the exact opposite. Openly declaring that they will not breed at all, because there are too many people. While those people who do breed well don't just abhor their values - they think their values need to be beaten out of them. With sticks and whips. As they do across the world today to people like them.
So future generations are likely to come from the latter kind
Are you a Christian? Would you be fine with it if a shop owner told you he doesn't sell his wares to Christians? Only to, say, Muslims? What if you lived in a small town and the 3 shop owners in the town in addition to the barber decided to not sell any wares or services to Christians, would you be fine with that, too?
Are you white? What if you stopped at a gas station and the owner, a black man, told you "sorry, we don't serve white men". Would that be totally okay to you? Even if your car had to town away? Do you really it would some kind of crime if the law forced this gas station owner to sell to white men, too?
Why is all of that suddenly okay when Google, Facebook and Twitter do it?
Are you an idiot who didn't read the court filings in question where plaintiffs admitted the defendants were willing to sell the couple any of their premade cakes or a blank sheet cake? Yes, yes you are. What the cake shop in question was not willing to do was sell a custom piece of edible art that exists solely as a symbol for something they consider sacred for an event they believe is immoral and wrong.
Free speech doesn't mean only the speech you like (Score:5, Insightful)
So why are you making it sound like it's a bad thing?
Re:Free speech doesn't mean only the speech you li (Score:5, Insightful)
Because all the SJW's are too dumb to realize the "hate speech" laws they want passed can be turned right around against themselves.
Count Dankula (Score:2)
We don't live in a binary world. Nothing prevents joke speech from also being hate speech.
Re: (Score:2)
So does Slashdot. (Score:5, Insightful)
So what? Free speech is preferable to censorship.
Slashdot admins don't censor stuff*, but moderators certainly do try to hide views they disagree with.
Reddit is in some ways a little better because it shows almost all comments by default and up votes seem to be much more common and down-votes. Neither system is perfect.
* Actually you can't post the n-word here.
Then you should meta-mod more often. People who abuse modpoints soon find themselves getting none anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, that's a great thread. At least we don't have that here.
That's up to the mods of the specific subreddit. Not reddit itself.
Remember that each subreddit belongs to the mods, and reddit wants to take no responsibility for moderation. The saga of the_donald made that quite clear.
Free speech helps us identify the nut-cases (Score:2, Funny)
I've often wondered why governments suppress free speech -- free speech makes it much easier to identify the troublemakers
:-).
Because it also lets people find out that they're not the only one who thinks differently than the government.
Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Because it is the most repellent speech that MUST be protected, or 'freedom of speech' means nothing.
Adults understand that words only "hurt" people that allow them to.
(To be clear, Reddit's is their META policy; subreddits are allowed to have whatever policies their founders choose, really.)
Re: (Score:3)
Reddit's approach is sensible. The problem was never the language, it was never a free speech issue, it was that those subreddits were harassing people.
Re: (Score:2)
FWIW if they did ban those subreddits, then they're not following their own policy - if racist speech is allowed, and CoonTown sounds pretty damned racist, they should have left it up.
Re: (Score:2)
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Zero-tolerance (Score:2)
Sounds like they don't want to implement a zero-tolerance policy, and want to give themselves the "context" excuse so they can still take action against people who are unruly and terrible. If only our schools and legislatures were run by these people.
Neither of these are problems (Score:3, Insightful)
In America, "Hate Speech" and "cyberbullying" aren't illegal because they aren't codified as crimes.
There is no statute for hate speech to follow, likewise for cyberbullying.
Your expectation that a corporation or organization can somehow match up to your own personal definitions and expectations is completely childish and unproductive.
If you want these things to be stopped, talk to your members of congress and get a law passed.
Until then, kindly shut up about your pretend crimes.
Thanks,
The internet.
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Harassment is a crime though. It occurs independent of "hate speech". If harassment happens, then the answer is to prosecute it. The answer is not to take everyone's right to speak freely away.
You would think that modern liberals would at least give lip service to free speech. It's not something they traditionally hate like guns.
Re: (Score:3)
There is a difference, though, between harassment and disagreement. Unfortunately, people can't tell the difference between someone who harasses them and someone who disagrees with their batshit insanity.
Cyber bullying (Score:1)
Cyber bullying is more than just name calling. It's a combination of stalking, harassing and slander. It's also way easier to do than trying it in real life simply because the exposure is heaps bigger and it's easier to have a lasting negative impact on someone's life.
Speech is not the same as action (Score:3)
Re:Speech is not the same as action (Score:5, Insightful)
And with free speech eroding on the internet and in general, what is next? Tought police?
UK already has that. You can go to jail for a Facebook post with unapproved opinions.
It's our hard right conservative government. They pay lip service to freedom of expression but if it wasn't for the European Convention on Human Rights (soon to be scrapped post-Brexit) they'd do away with it tomorrow.
Er... You realize that the Conservatives have been power since 2010, right? And that this is the result of their amendments to the Communications Act in 2013.
Also, SJWs oppose it: https://boingboing.net/2018/03... [boingboing.net]
Mel Brooks (Score:5, Insightful)
Mel Brooks made a brilliant, funny and subversive movie back in the 70s called "Blazing Saddles". The reason why it made it so subversive was that he used all these racial slurs and vulgar adolescent humor to paint the racist town folks as being quite stupid and ignorant.
When one see the butchered for television version that removes everything that can offend anyone, it loses its edge and point.
Folks are too easily offended and I think many folks really aren't - they just like the power trip of shutting others up. Just a bunch of PC retards.
If you take away everything that could offend someone from Blazing Saddles, what's left is little more than a 2-minute trailer.
If you take away everything that could offend someone from Blazing Saddles, what's left is little more than a 2-minute trailer.
It's twoo! It's twoo!
RIP, Clevon Little.
"some form" (Score:5, Insightful)
Around four-in-ten Americans (41%) have been personally subjected to at least one type of online harassment – which this report defines as offensive name-calling online
Whenever you see some statistic like "40 percent of Americans have experienced some form of harassment online" you know they have jiggered the definition to inflate the numbers. By the report's definition, probably everyone on
/. is a "victim".
Yeah, someone recently replied to a post of mine and dared to disagree. I felt so abused!
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, it just means "someone said mean things?" Wow, sounds awful, we should make a law against that.
Re: (Score:2)
What's the alternative? (Score:2)
True, I'll accept racist language as the price of a free society, but when said language devolves into threats of violence, the "free speech" claim is lost and action needs to be taken.
seems like some clarification is in order. (Score:2)
freedom of speech: as the american government concept applies is the freedom to criticize or speak out against the government without fear of reprisal, or censure. Its literally the ability to call Donald Trump a giant talking cheeto without being hauled out of your bed at 3 AM and forcibly executed in front of your family.
freedom of speech: as it applies to society is not the same. There are several cases where private industry and society dont tolerate freedom of speech. You cannot protest a walmart w
Re: (Score:2)
You cannot yell fire in a crowded theatre or bomb on a crowded plane and expect to walk freely if no such condition exists.
*Or if one did not reasonably have a belief that something was wrong - people can be wrong and have good intention - but other than that, THANK YOU for ACTUALLY QUANTIFYING your statement - too many people just say "can't shout fire in a crowded theater," without the "if there is no fire" part - which changes the context of the statement completely.
Choice (Score:2, Informative)
It's simple. If you don't like Reddit's terms and policies, you can use some other website that matches what you want. There are a whole bunch out there.
If you want nearly unlimited freedom of speech you can go to one of the chans. If you want something more locked-down you can post to the somewhat ironically named freethoughtblogs. There are all kinds of communities you can be a part of. Or with a tiny bit of technical know-how, you can create your own. Isn't it great?
On one hand, I very much agree with your argument and position.
On the other, though, there are maybe a few dozen sites at most that have become the town square. Facebook, Redit, etc ARE the electronic town square now. That is where speech happens. Yes, they are privately owned, but that is the only place where one can go and be heard.
What I fear the most is that due to the monopolistic control of our virtual town squares is that they can (and already to some extent, are) be used to exert undo control ove
I would amend your statement to read, "they want to maximize engagement as long as it advances their own agenda, whether that agenda be societal, financial, or simply raw power".
Thus, I do think that there are wide swaths of "speech" that are now considered not only disagreeable and offensive to the hearer, but "hate speech" or "inciteful speech" or even "physically harmful speech". This 1984-esque use of synonyms that change the meaning of basic words, and hence the way we think about the concepts that th
What I fear the most is that due to the monopolistic control of our virtual town squares is that they can (and already to some extent, are) be used to exert undo control over the national and international conversations by those who own the town squares... I mean, social media websites.
I think "monopolistic" might be the key phrase here. To have a monopoly, by definition, you have to be able to keep competitors out of the market. As I pointed out, there are hundreds of alternatives to Reddit, or Facebook, or whatever.
The issue is that once you start treating these companies as monopolies via regulation, you are essentially allowing them to operate as monopolies. In the context of the internet, this is an incredibly bad idea. The correct way to fix something you don't like on the internet
Intelligent response by Reddit (Score:2)
Behavior can be a problem: screaming racial slurs at a group before attacking them.
Some things are not a problem, but are sort of distasteful: screaming racial slurs at a group.
Other things are actually useful: logical discussion of race, ethnicity, and whether or not diversity is functional at all.
"hate speech" is an artificial construct. (Score:4, Insightful)
There is no need to protect non-offensive speech. (Score:5, Insightful)
There is no need to protect non-offensive speech.
No one is going to go after speech that they agree with. It is only speech with which we don't agree that is in need of protection. Because if we don't, eventually, someone who doesn't agree with us is going to prevent us from speaking.
It really is that simple.
So, they're going after "incendiary speech" not because they don't agree with it, but because....?
And who gets to draw this line between "offensive" and "incendiary"?
Gave up on Reddit a long time ago (Score:2)
And this confirms that I made the correct decision.
In my world, offensive speech is not a value worth protecting.
bill_mcgonigle (Score:4, Insightful)
Reddit has been shutting down many, many subreddits recently.
They are taking responsibility for user-generated content, and once they do that they don't get to only take responsibility for some.
I think it would have been much smarter for Reddit to remain neutral and claim "common-carrier" status, but their virtue-signaling management wouldn't have it.
I hear Voat.co is where the banned communities are going and their stack happens to still be open source, so that's an additional level of transparency.
Form vs content (Score:2)
I agree 100% that expression of offensive opinions and ideas needs to be protected. And though as a private entity Reddit's within their rights to draw the line at advocacy of violence, governments can't draw the line there; advocating violence "in the abstract" is constitutionally protected too, and only threats or inciting imminent violence are proscribable.
But contrary to what many people think - even some of the Supreme Court - freedom of speech and the First Amendment are not about protecting offensi
the
/. mods will happily let them stand
Perhaps you don't understand how the Slashdot moderation system works. We are the moderators. And you are free to mod down any comments that you feel are trolling, incitefull or just off topic.
structural racism
I don't see anything in the design of Slashdot that excludes any particular group. In fact, we don't even require that you identify yourself by race or gender anymore. So there is nothing about this forum that excludes anyone.
Well, at least for the latter it is. Freedom of religion actually means that I may choose to not participate in a mass delusion.