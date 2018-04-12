'A Fresh, Clean Look.' Gmail Is About To Get a Makeover (fortune.com) 52
Google says it is working on a big refresh for Gmail on the web. From a report: The upgrade was revealed in a message from Google to administrators of G Suite accounts -- G Suite being the suite of Google services that organizations can use on their own web domains, rather than Google's. The message stated that the changes would be coming to consumer Gmail accounts, as well as G Suite accounts. Google said the refresh would include not only a "fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web," but also easy ways to access other Google services, such as Google Calendar, from the Gmail web app. The company recently started winding down its Chrome apps for all platforms but Google's own Chrome OS. Windows, Mac and Linux users are now being encouraged to instead use Google's web apps, and it's only logical that those interfaces are now getting upgraded to include the functionality that would otherwise be lost. The Verge has screenshots of the new interface.
What the fuck. No! (Score:2)
Anyone have a different/better free email service.
The screenshots all have two mails in the inbox, so it's hard to tell how well mails are separated in the list.
I hope they include a dark mode. I turn down the brightness and contrast on my monitors anyway, I don't need a bright light shining in my face all day.
Nobody wanted Inbox, then? (Score:1)
Anyone here use Inbox?
Yes. Works well for me, and is more useful than GMail on Android.
Web version, meh.
User control (Score:2)
"Google is implementing smart replies for Gmail on the web, the same feature from mobile Gmail that provides suggestions to quickly reply to emails."
I don't like that but if is easy to switch off I could live with it.
Well, you'll fit right in here. You should get an account and sign in.
Welcome.
Web apps dont work (Score:1)
Web apps never function properly unless I connect to the internet. How useless is that? I have to shut down my application whenever my mom needs to use the phone.
Plus I like to use my own computer and storage instead of googles.
You left out the use of low contrast colors including, but not limited to, light blue on a white background and the even less readable white on light blue..
In any case, it's a moot point. Despite having DSL fast enough to support 3 TVs streaming different programming simultaneously, gmail and Google docs are so slow and clunky from my location that I long since set up IMAP and POP interfaces for my gmail.
Oh, no! another fresh flat look! (Score:2, Insightful)
Using wordless icons makes sense in a 5 inch mobile screen. Here I have two 24 inch full def screens, and I need to guess "will this create a new message? or this? Or will it reply all? Where is that stupid gear icon? Oh, they changed it to ham-sandwich. Now ham-sandwich is gone and we got kebab. There is a + in a circle. Or sometimes there is a pencil. "
There is no clear demarkation of where the clickable area ends. There is n
Don't you ever wonder why (Score:2)
If it does it's for the worse, seems it's just a modern curse
--Oingo Boingo
Don't touch plain HTML client please (Score:1)
Dear Google,
Please don't touch the plain HTML web client.
It's the one part of Gmail which is fast and efficient and doesn't need Javascript.
Thanks. (Signed, a guy who just wants to send email without having to fight a "modern" UI.)
Are they going to fix focus on the [Send] button? (Score:2)
While composing if you press TAB then the [Send] button will get focus which is to be expected.
Except Gmail has this annoying "feature/bug" that it does NOT colorize the [Send] button with a different background color -- except with a thin dotted rectangle that is bloody hard to see. It is too easy to then press Enter thinking you are going to indent the current line except you accidently fire off the email. Thank God for the Undo at the top.
Since Google still doesn't understand good UI here is a console
Its the same with Apple and M$ at the least. Lets shiny up are stuff without fixing it. The users won't know and we will get paid.
Why the F is the class for the Send button named
.T-I-atl, that is the question.
I will welcome any Gmail redesign that will rename classes to readable, understandable English words accurately reflecting their functions.
Hope it's better than Google Finance makeover! (Score:2)
That might be a good idea until you somehow manage to get on any of the spam watchdog's lists. Then try, as a "normal" server, to get off it again so your mail actually gets delivered.
Outlook Lite (Score:2)
No No No!! Do not want! (Score:2)
The jack offs already ruined calendar, now they're ruining Gmail?
Change for the sake of change. I hate it! Silicon valley and it's adhd on design changes ffs. Let it go! If it ain't broke don't fix it.
Well, fuck. (Score:2)
Anyone knows a freemail provider I could move to?
stop the ridiculousness (Score:2)
In this case Google's designers have gone crazy. I am absolutely incensed with them for rolling out this ridiculous tile-laden, cluttered redesign of Google Flights, for example: https://www.google.com/flights [google.com]
