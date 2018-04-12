'A Fresh, Clean Look.' Gmail Is About To Get a Makeover

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Google says it is working on a big refresh for Gmail on the web. From a report: The upgrade was revealed in a message from Google to administrators of G Suite accounts -- G Suite being the suite of Google services that organizations can use on their own web domains, rather than Google's. The message stated that the changes would be coming to consumer Gmail accounts, as well as G Suite accounts. Google said the refresh would include not only a "fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web," but also easy ways to access other Google services, such as Google Calendar, from the Gmail web app. The company recently started winding down its Chrome apps for all platforms but Google's own Chrome OS. Windows, Mac and Linux users are now being encouraged to instead use Google's web apps, and it's only logical that those interfaces are now getting upgraded to include the functionality that would otherwise be lost. The Verge has screenshots of the new interface.

  • Don't touch GMail. It is your only product still worth half a damn. Your Material Design system sucks. No one but you wants this refresh
    Anyone have a different/better free email service.

      The screenshots all have two mails in the inbox, so it's hard to tell how well mails are separated in the list.

      I hope they include a dark mode. I turn down the brightness and contrast on my monitors anyway, I don't need a bright light shining in my face all day.

    Anyone here use Inbox?

  • "Google is implementing smart replies for Gmail on the web, the same feature from mobile Gmail that provides suggestions to quickly reply to emails."

    I don't like that but if is easy to switch off I could live with it.

    Web apps never function properly unless I connect to the internet. How useless is that? I have to shut down my application whenever my mom needs to use the phone.
    Plus I like to use my own computer and storage instead of googles.

    • I understand your point, but I don't really expect email to work unless it's connected to the internet anyway.
  • Why these guys casually change the look and feel without worrying about users?

    Using wordless icons makes sense in a 5 inch mobile screen. Here I have two 24 inch full def screens, and I need to guess "will this create a new message? or this? Or will it reply all? Where is that stupid gear icon? Oh, they changed it to ham-sandwich. Now ham-sandwich is gone and we got kebab. There is a + in a circle. Or sometimes there is a pencil. "

  • nothing ever seems to change

    If it does it's for the worse, seems it's just a modern curse

    --Oingo Boingo

    Dear Google,

    Please don't touch the plain HTML web client.

    It's the one part of Gmail which is fast and efficient and doesn't need Javascript.

    Thanks. (Signed, a guy who just wants to send email without having to fight a "modern" UI.)

  • While composing if you press TAB then the [Send] button will get focus which is to be expected.

    Except Gmail has this annoying "feature/bug" that it does NOT colorize the [Send] button with a different background color -- except with a thin dotted rectangle that is bloody hard to see. It is too easy to then press Enter thinking you are going to indent the current line except you accidently fire off the email. Thank God for the Undo at the top.

    • To cover up the fact they haven't made a decent product in years if not decades.
      Its the same with Apple and M$ at the least. Lets shiny up are stuff without fixing it. The users won't know and we will get paid.

    • Why the F is the class for the Send button named .T-I-atl, that is the question.

      I will welcome any Gmail redesign that will rename classes to readable, understandable English words accurately reflecting their functions.

  • Google just finally killed their old Finance page. The new one is a complete POS. Let's hope the guys in charge of that 'improvement" don't get anywhere near Gmail.
    • Yes, the old Google finance page was the best by far. Now it looks like some kid in his garage made it.
  • After years of terrible UI....Google decided to change GMail interface to be laid out like Outlook has been since 1995. LOL wtf?

  • The jack offs already ruined calendar, now they're ruining Gmail?

    Change for the sake of change. I hate it! Silicon valley and it's adhd on design changes ffs. Let it go! If it ain't broke don't fix it.

  • Anyone knows a freemail provider I could move to?

  • Graphic designers can fall into the trap of thinking that their work can somehow change the world through good design, so they get tempted to try to apply that to everything.... Yet not realize when it didn't work or that (amount of effort) != (amount of good).

    In this case Google's designers have gone crazy. I am absolutely incensed with them for rolling out this ridiculous tile-laden, cluttered redesign of Google Flights, for example: https://www.google.com/flights [google.com]

