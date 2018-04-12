Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Google Security

Some Android Device Makers Are Lying About Security Patch Updates (phonedog.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security patches for smartphones are extremely important because many people store personal data on their devices. Lots of Android phones out there get regularly security patches, but according to a new report, some of them are lying about the patches that they've actually gotten. According to a study by Security Research Labs, some Android phones are missing patches that they claim to have. Wired explains that SRL tested 1,200 phones from more than a dozen phone makers for every Android security patch released in 2017. The devices tested include ones from Google, Samsung, Motorola, LG, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia, TCL, and ZTE. The study found that outside of Google and its Pixel phones, well-known phone makers had devices that were missing patches that they claimed to have. "We found several vendors that didn't install a single patch but changed the patch date forward by several months," says SRL founder Karsten Nohl.

Some Android Device Makers Are Lying About Security Patch Updates More | Reply

Some Android Device Makers Are Lying About Security Patch Updates

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"He don't know me vewy well, DO he?" -- Bugs Bunny

Close