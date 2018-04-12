Some Android Device Makers Are Lying About Security Patch Updates (phonedog.com) 14
An anonymous reader shares a report: Security patches for smartphones are extremely important because many people store personal data on their devices. Lots of Android phones out there get regularly security patches, but according to a new report, some of them are lying about the patches that they've actually gotten. According to a study by Security Research Labs, some Android phones are missing patches that they claim to have. Wired explains that SRL tested 1,200 phones from more than a dozen phone makers for every Android security patch released in 2017. The devices tested include ones from Google, Samsung, Motorola, LG, HTC, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Nokia, TCL, and ZTE. The study found that outside of Google and its Pixel phones, well-known phone makers had devices that were missing patches that they claimed to have. "We found several vendors that didn't install a single patch but changed the patch date forward by several months," says SRL founder Karsten Nohl.
Planned Obsolescence (Score:3)
Well no shit... (Score:2)
Carriers... (Score:2)
Plenty of the blame goes on carriers. If you have the new hotness, expect fairly regular updates. If not, good luck. Planned obsolescence is a load of crap perpetrated by carriers and manufacturers. I'd actually put more of the blame on carriers now that you pay full price + interest for phones in the US.
manufacturers need to say to no carriers roms (Score:2)
manufacturers need to say to no to carriers roms or let us load the manufacturers rom with no knox trips.
Missing info from summary (Score:3)
Average missing patches per device from each manufacturer
0 or 1 - Google, Samsung, and Sony
1 to 3 - Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nokia
3 to 4 - HTC, Huawei, LG, and Motorola
4 or more - TCL and ZTE
Lying to the public? (Score:2)
i am not buying any more new hardware (Score:2)
Updates (Score:1)
Why would we presume that security updates are current?