Microsoft Discovers Blocking Bug and Delays the Release of Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (betanews.com) 78
The next big update for Windows 10 has been delayed while Microsoft rushes to fix a newly-discovered bug. From a report: Known variously as Windows 10 version 1803, Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version Next, Redstone 4 and Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, it was widely thought that the update had reached RTM and was on the verge of rolling out. However, this last-minute discovery means there will be a little longer to wait.
Window's ain't done until Google wont run (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Probably couldn't reinstall Candy Crush after the user uninstalled it for the fifth time
Consider the alternative: Millions of people who never installed ANY updates and had their systems compromised by spam bots, were used in DDoS attacks, or were doing something else that is a nuisance to the Internet community as a whole.
Millions of people "had their systems compromised" because they were successfully tricked into executing malware.
If all software bugs magically disappeared tomorrow nothing would change.
Re: Window's ain't done until Google wont run (Score:2, Insightful)
No it is not. MS keeps booting my machine nightly telling me it is installing latest win10. Just get to 82% done blows off and rollsback. Wipe machine and directly install win10 and goes though all the work and locks up in the boot. Reinstall working version. All drives are 64bit and current. It kepts reinstall win10 upgrade assistance after I deleted it.
WIN10 broken by design. Was leaving that machine to support win10 printing and 3D printing. But us totally unusable since it goes thought this up
Re:Window's ain't done until Google wont run (Score:4, Insightful)
No, I don't realize that because it's patently incorrect. First, the very first release of Windows 10 did not have this feature, as documented here [cnet.com]. Second, the "feature", as described online, doesn't actually work, nor does the group policy method [microsoft.com] either.
You can nurse your various irrational reasons for disliking Microsoft, Windows, and whatever else all you want, no one here will really give two craps. Just don't crap all over threads with pointless posts that serve only to boost your own ego.
With the time you wasted trying to insult me you could have done a little research first and saved yourself some embarrassment.
He successfully insulted you. You came back with an incensed and wholly unnecessary response.
No one is impressed.
The one that does annoy me is the behaviour of loading pictures into Windows 10 from an SD card or USB tethered camera. In windows 7 it could automatically upload your whole drive to the disk allowing raw files and videos to all be picked up in one go. In windows 10 some automatic App will take your jpegs only and load them somewhere in the cloud in one single folder for the NSA to face search for Bin Ladens dog. Given that I have 50GB of accumulated Jpegs and Raw files I have my own folder structure to sto
Re: Window's ain't done until Google wont run (Score:1)
Do you even hear yourself right now? Go back and read what you yourself wrote.
Really????
Have you seen Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, and 10?
Good on them! (Score:3, Insightful)
Good on them! This is a refreshing change from their usual practice of releasing Windows 10 updates on-time but with bugs that break some or all functionality.
Re: Good on them! (Score:2)
I'm ok to wait (Score:1)
Obligatory "how to block this crap" (Score:3)
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/3073930/how-to-temporarily-prevent-a-driver-update-from-reinstalling-in-window?utm_source=twitter%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter
(Scroll down to "Download the "Show or hide updates" troubleshooter package now.")
since Microsoft still isn't smart enough to detect unsupported hardware and will still stupidly try to download and install huge updates dozens of times on machines that will never support them.
One on Slashdot thread, we have people bitching that Android updates are fragmented and dont show up for most devices... On the other thread, we've got people giving advice and instructions on how to disable Windows Update. What an overly joyful and glorious day it is to be reading the consistency of Slashdot today!
This is probably a surprise to you but all people here (or elsewhere) are individuals (except bots) and so may have different opinions about things.
Also, stop judging people by the computer they use, especially if you don't know what's inside or what they do with it, they just might make you look like the wanker.
Re: (Score:3)
So in Windows, you are force feed updates whether you like it or not, including functional changes that may or may not be quite ready. Updates are not merely there, you are stuck with them. Generally people welcomed the Windows updates prior to when 10 released, and then microsoft started cramming the most modern thing down every Windows device from 7 and up, and generally ruined trust in updates.
In Android, you frequently don't have a choice to even update, it's nice to at least have the choice.
and apple has no downgrade rights or even (Score:2)
and apple has no downgrade rights and some times has new hardware with pre release mac os updates on them.
Not surprised given the quality of their updates (Score:5, Interesting)
NIC settings are replaced or static IP address settings are lost after you install KB4088875 or KB4088878 [microsoft.com]
Lovely. That will play real nice with a Domain Controller. QA/QC at Micro$oft has gone to total shit; as if it wasn't already bad.
VMXnet3 (Score:2)
well we only QA vm's on hyper-v or azure now!
Re: Not surprised given the quality of their updat (Score:2)
We got hit with this at work. Luckily we didn't run into trust issues but it did take us around 10 hours to run the "fix"they released.
Same here. The Windows team struggled for over 12 hours to roll back this patch manually. I was the one person on the (Windows+Linux) team they hadn't called, apparently, so I learned on Monday of the troubles.
Lovely. That will play real nice with a Domain Controller. QA/QC at Micro$oft has gone to total shit; as if it wasn't already bad.
I'm not sure I'm comfortable with your allegation that Microsoft has ever done QA/QC
Microsoft "restructured" the hell out of the QA group in 2014. Windows users are now the testers, but they don't seem to pay any attention to that Feedback tool in Win 10...
They didn't pay attention to user feedback for WIndows 8 either. Apparently, producing something more compatible with Windows Phone trumped people who merely wanted to get stuff done.
No, it is surprising, given the quality of their updates. I mean, think about it... This bug is so bad even Microsoft is not willing to ship with it still open. That must be a seriously nasty bug if they wont let it go.
Re: (Score:2)
Without the Spring Creators Update, (Score:2)
And, if they haven't hired Jadis of Charn, why not? She's got the right attitude to make high-level decisions at Microsoft.
