Microsoft Discovers Blocking Bug and Delays the Release of Windows 10 Spring Creators Update

Posted by msmash
The next big update for Windows 10 has been delayed while Microsoft rushes to fix a newly-discovered bug. From a report: Known variously as Windows 10 version 1803, Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version Next, Redstone 4 and Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, it was widely thought that the update had reached RTM and was on the verge of rolling out. However, this last-minute discovery means there will be a little longer to wait.

  • I'll wait for Windows 11 (Score:5, Funny)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Thursday April 12, 2018 @04:13PM (#56426953)
    It's one louder

  • Window's ain't done until Google wont run (Score:4, Funny)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Thursday April 12, 2018 @04:18PM (#56426975)
    Or maybe it's a bug in the telemetry data gathering. Or the forced patch updater that reboots your machine overnight so you lose all your work. Or the applet that delivers ads to your start menu.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Probably couldn't reinstall Candy Crush after the user uninstalled it for the fifth time

    • The one that does annoy me is the behaviour of loading pictures into Windows 10 from an SD card or USB tethered camera. In windows 7 it could automatically upload your whole drive to the disk allowing raw files and videos to all be picked up in one go. In windows 10 some automatic App will take your jpegs only and load them somewhere in the cloud in one single folder for the NSA to face search for Bin Ladens dog. Given that I have 50GB of accumulated Jpegs and Raw files I have my own folder structure to sto

      • Do you even hear yourself right now? Go back and read what you yourself wrote.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sconeu ( 64226 )

        Really????

        Well I have used linux and I just got tired of the way the whole look and feel of it has to change every 5 years or so

        Have you seen Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, and 10?

  • Good on them! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 12, 2018 @04:21PM (#56426991)

    Good on them! This is a refreshing change from their usual practice of releasing Windows 10 updates on-time but with bugs that break some or all functionality.

  • I'm ok to wait. I don't use Windows!

  • Obligatory "how to block this crap" (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Thursday April 12, 2018 @04:40PM (#56427077)
    Here's the obligatory "How to Uninstall and Block Updates and Drivers on Windows 10" article:
    https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/3073930/how-to-temporarily-prevent-a-driver-update-from-reinstalling-in-window?utm_source=twitter%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter
    (Scroll down to "Download the "Show or hide updates" troubleshooter package now.")

    since Microsoft still isn't smart enough to detect unsupported hardware and will still stupidly try to download and install huge updates dozens of times on machines that will never support them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      One on Slashdot thread, we have people bitching that Android updates are fragmented and dont show up for most devices... On the other thread, we've got people giving advice and instructions on how to disable Windows Update. What an overly joyful and glorious day it is to be reading the consistency of Slashdot today!

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        This is probably a surprise to you but all people here (or elsewhere) are individuals (except bots) and so may have different opinions about things.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        So in Windows, you are force feed updates whether you like it or not, including functional changes that may or may not be quite ready. Updates are not merely there, you are stuck with them. Generally people welcomed the Windows updates prior to when 10 released, and then microsoft started cramming the most modern thing down every Windows device from 7 and up, and generally ruined trust in updates.

        In Android, you frequently don't have a choice to even update, it's nice to at least have the choice.

        Currently

    • Lovely. That will play real nice with a Domain Controller. QA/QC at Micro$oft has gone to total shit; as if it wasn't already bad.

      • well we only QA vm's on hyper-v or azure now!

      • We got hit with this at work. Luckily we didn't run into trust issues but it did take us around 10 hours to run the "fix"they released.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by WallyL ( 4154209 )

          We got hit with this at work. Luckily we didn't run into trust issues but it did take us around 10 hours to run the "fix"they released.

          Same here. The Windows team struggled for over 12 hours to roll back this patch manually. I was the one person on the (Windows+Linux) team they hadn't called, apparently, so I learned on Monday of the troubles.

      • Lovely. That will play real nice with a Domain Controller. QA/QC at Micro$oft has gone to total shit; as if it wasn't already bad.

        I'm not sure I'm comfortable with your allegation that Microsoft has ever done QA/QC

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chrish ( 4714 )

        Microsoft "restructured" the hell out of the QA group in 2014. Windows users are now the testers, but they don't seem to pay any attention to that Feedback tool in Win 10...

        • They didn't pay attention to user feedback for WIndows 8 either. Apparently, producing something more compatible with Windows Phone trumped people who merely wanted to get stuff done.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      No, it is surprising, given the quality of their updates. I mean, think about it... This bug is so bad even Microsoft is not willing to ship with it still open. That must be a seriously nasty bug if they wont let it go.

  • How will they create Spring? Did Jha hire Jadis of Charn?

    • And, if they haven't hired Jadis of Charn, why not? She's got the right attitude to make high-level decisions at Microsoft.

  • Ohh sorry.. I meant "Spring Creators Update".
  • Ubuntu has been released more than once with comments in Bugtraq from testers and developers saying "Show stopping bug, do not release" and Canonical has gone on and released it anyway because they put the deadline over everything and they're not the only Linux distro to do this. You should go read some Bugtraq reports in the days coming up to a new release of Ubuntu.

