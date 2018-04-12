NTSB Boots Tesla From Investigation Into Fatal Autopilot Crash (theverge.com) 44
The National Transportation Safety Board has removed Tesla from the investigation into a fatal Autopilot accident that occurred in March. The NTSB says it took the action because Tesla had released "investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by" the agency. "Such releases of incomplete information often lead to speculation and incorrect assumptions about the probable cause of a crash, which does a disservice to the investigative process and the traveling public," the agency writes. The Verge reports: The NTSB's account contradicts Tesla's version of the story. In a statement, the automaker says it decided to remove itself from the investigation on Tuesday because of the NTSB was restricting it from sharing information before the probe ends. The company also accuses the NTSB of being duplicitous, arguing that the agency has released statements about the crash at the same time that it told Tesla not to. "It's been clear in our conversations with the NTSB that they're more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety," a spokesperson for the company says. "Among other things, they repeatedly released partial bits of incomplete information to the media in violation of their own rules, at the same time that they were trying to prevent us from telling all the facts. We don't believe this is right and we will be making an official complaint to Congress." The company also said it will issue "a Freedom Of Information Act request to understand the reasoning behind their focus on the safest cars in America while they ignore the cars that are the least safe." The full letter send to Musk from the NTSB can be seen here.
That's how the NTSB operates - it releases preliminary information as it sees fits, but waits until their investigation is complete before making a final determination. It's their investigation - Tesla is only an invited guest, used as a technical resource, the same as Boeing for airplane crashes. You never hear Boeing releasing important accident details before the NTSB does.
You also don't see consumers purchasing Boeing airplanes...
Yet hundreds of people can die in a single plane crash so I don't see what your point is. In both instances the purpose of the investigation is to find the cause and determine what can be done to prevent it from happening again, which can include recalls.
...the technology isn't mature enough to use on public roads yet.
You mean cars? Those things are more dangerous than guns [motherjones.com].
... safety under all possible circumstances
That is a totally unrealistic standard. SDCs just need to be safer than HDCs.
... more than hundreds will die, mark my fucking words. -hmm
Worldwide, 3500 people are killed everyday by HDCs.
" SDCs just need to be safer than HDCs." No, that's ridiculous averages-law thinking. They need to AVERAGE BETTER than the BEST HUMAN. Not just compare favorably to the AVERAGE human.
AI is going to take over, so why not have high fucking standards? Are you high? There's no need to rush this. If anything, DENY BAD HUMANS LICENSES and save lives that way until the AI gets good enough.
Rushing AI security will lead to problems greater than bad human drivers, which will exist anyway also for the medium fu
AI is going to take over, so why not have high fucking standards?
Because Self Driving Vehicles are already safer than the AVERAGE human. That means the every day you delay replacing human drivers with SDCs, is a day in which somewhere between zero and 3500 extra people die that didn't have to.
I'm not sure if its basic math, or basic safety engineering you don't understand, but either way, I would personally appreciate it if you would keep your opinion to yourself until you are qualified to have one.
They need to AVERAGE BETTER than the BEST HUMAN.
Says who?
AI is going to take over, so why not have high fucking standards?
Because delay means deaths. Don't make the perfect the enemy of the good.
There's no need to rush this.
Go tell that to the 3500 families that lost a son, daughter, spouse, or parent, just TODAY.
SDCs should be on the road as soon as they are "good enough". Then they can get better with OTA software upgrades. And they will get better. How many HDC fatalities are investigated by the NTSB? Nearly zero, because we already know that a human caused almost all of them, and there is no way to "fix" humans.
That's how the NTSB operates - it releases preliminary information as it sees fits
... and that is ok, because unlike Tesla, NTSB has no incentive to twist the facts to fit their corporate PR agenda.
I am a Tesla owner, and normally a Tesla fanboi, but they have recently been acting like jerks. One of their customers was killed. They should be focused on fixing the issues rather than shifting blame.
So an IQ test before allowing a sale?
Do you have a citation that IQ correlated with safe driving?
I have a high IQ, and I tend to daydream a lot. My hands may be on the wheel, and my eyes on the road, but my mind is busy elsewhere.
When SDCs are finally available, I will be first in line.
Unsafe autopilot is what sells Teslas (Score:3)
People want to look away from the road for minutes at a time and Tesla sells drivers that ability. This is adding more to their bottom line than the fact their cars are electric. Break assist and lane wander warnings would accomplish the same safety features autopilot does, without crashing into firetrucks and lane dividers. If they actually get forced to make autopilot work that way, they will lose a ton of customers though. Not something they could survive, currently.
This is why Tesla is running scared.
Re: (Score:3)
not buying it (Score:3)
"It's been clear in our conversations with the NTSB that they're more concerned with press headlines than actually promoting safety," a spokesperson for the company says.
Tesla has a lot more at risk depending on what those headlines say. I'm not surprised that they wanted to be the first to put out favorable information. I'm a fan of Tesla but when I read things like this I lose respect for them.
I respect the NTSB, but.. (Score:3)
They do it the old way
They don't release anything until a conclusion has been reached
I prefer realtime, incremental data
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:I respect the NTSB, but.. (Score:4, Interesting)
They do it the old way
They don't release anything until a conclusion has been reached
I prefer realtime, incremental data
Except they do release some interim data, that's the "double standard" Musk is complaining about.
In reality I agree with the NTSB here.
The NTSB saying absolutely nothing means that media speculation and rumours take over. Releasing a few facts means you can keep the reporting fairly accurate and grounded while you work on the full report.
Musk's problem is he's trying to release preliminary information in order to spin press coverage, it's not surprising that they gave him the boot.
Except they do release some interim data, that's the "double standard" Musk is complaining about.
There's a BIG difference. Musk want's to release his data the way he wants it presented.
This is coming at a bad time for Tesla. It needs cash to stay afloat and any bad press is gonna scare away people to put more money down the Tesla sink hole.
Musk is on high damage control and he is gonna try to spin it the best way possible.
The fact is that he oversold the "Autopilot" feature and it's coming to bite him.
I'm sure Elon isn't the least bit worried they'll screw him like that....I put flame decals on my Volt for humor, but...
Spin Dr (Score:5, Insightful)
Headline confused me (Score:2)
I thought the headline meant they booted up the actual car from the crash to go through the computer.
That was my first parsing too. By booting it "into the fatal crash", I thought they replayed the sensor data and recreated the same failure that caused the fatality.
Alas, that would have been much a much more interesting story.
lawyers killed the private small plane industry (Score:3)
They killed all the small private aircraft companies that made small planes with the active help of NTSB. Boeing liked small pesky competitors being killed off.
They killed all the small private aircraft companies that made small planes with the active help of NTSB.
Baloney. Here's a list that includes nearly five dozen [aopa.org] small private aircraft companies that make small planes.
Boeing liked small pesky competitors being killed off.
Not only are the above companies not "killed off," they're not even competitors given that Boeing doesn't make small planes. (Unless you somehow consider private versions of Boeing's 7x7 models [boeing.com] "small.")
Tesla's black box data (Score:1)
It's not exactly open [electrek.co]. The NTSB has to change that. If we don't demand transparency, we will always get the runaround. It's a law of nature.
How things change (Score:2)
Once upon a time Tesla used to brag about how great their relationship was with the NTSB. That was when they were getting their "highest safety rating ever" awards. They used to claim they sent data to the NTSB before it was even asked for.
I guess those times have changed.
If Musk is correct in that the NTSB is releasing data in violation of their own rules then he has a right to bitch about it. Does anyone here know if he is correct?
At the same time I am sure that Musk/Tesla has caused the NTSB concern
Tesla vs the NTSB (Score:1)
