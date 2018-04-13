Comcast Is Bundling Netflix Into Cable Packages (techcrunch.com) 8
The latest option in Comcast's Xfinity cable bundle is Netflix. The two companies announced an expansion of their partnership today, which was first established in 2016 when Comcast added Netflix to its X1 interface. TechCrunch reports: The companies said they will expand that existing relationship by bundling Netflix into the overall subscription in new and existing Xfinity packages. Netflix's subscriber growth -- the primary driver of its value as a public company -- continues to surge, and it appears that this could be another piece in its tool kit to keep that engine humming. Those cable packages already include an increasing breakout of diverse services that allow for streaming outside of the over-the-top experience, like HBO Go and ESPN, and this offers another streaming service on-the-go for users. By tethering to additional over-the-top services, Netflix has a chance to woo subscribers that might otherwise just stick with their existing service providers and bake itself directly into that experience. The bundle, which will be available to new and existing Xfinity customers, will be included in its cable TV, phone and internet plans.
But we need net neutrality so comcast doesn't give netflix a fast lane that slows down my IRC.. O.o
Their cut was already enough for them to build it into the interface. Now it will be noticeably more.
DISH does the same thing with On Demand shows. At the top of the menu it will list the show or movie as free but when you drill down to actually view the thing it shows as requiring a subscription to HBO or whatever network owns it whether I currently have access to it or not. Their favorites channel management tool functions the same way. It offers an option to create a channel list of just what you subscribe to, which then includes all the subscription channels, all the potential pay per view stations, al