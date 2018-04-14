Robots Replace Soldiers In First of Its Kind Obstacle-Breaching Exercise (military.com) 9
Long-time Slashdot reader cold fjord writes: U.S. and British troops have completed a first-of-its-kind exercise using robots for breaching a complex anti-tank/anti-personnel obstacle as part of what was titled the "Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration" at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. The exercise included a number of robotic systems, including remotely controlled British Army Terrier engineering vehicles (five cameras, including thermal imaging), UAVs for reconnaissance and chemical agent detection, and the M58 Wolf under remote control and used to provide smoke screens...
British Warrant Officer Robert Kemp stated that breaching enemy obstacles is one of the most dangerous tasks on a battlefield, and that, "Any breach like this will have enemy weapons trained in on the area... Roboticizing breach operations takes away the risk of life and makes clearing enemy obstacles much safer." U.S. Army officer 1st Lt. Felix Derosin said, "As an engineer, this means a lot to me... The casualty rate for a breach is expected to be 50 percent. Being able to take our guys away from that, and have some robots go in there, is a very positive thing for us. In the future, this can save engineers' lives."
The engineer added later that "Being able to see it, eyes on, shows me what the future is going to be like, and it's pretty good."
Been done before (Score:1)
Been done before. [gizmodo.com]
Yeah, sure it has newer tech and everything, but it's been done before.
Human rights (Score:1)
How positive this news seems. "Being able to take our guys away from that...".
It will not be AI or the robots that will take over. A robotic army controlled by a happy few can suppress anyone without discriminating between civilian and military targets.
Cluster bombs, biological and several other kind of such weapons are banned in a lot of countries. Where's our common sense here?
But without the death toll where is the deterrent (Score:2, Insightful)