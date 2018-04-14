Yahoo's New Privacy Policy Allows Data-Sharing With Verizon (cnet.com) 9
"Yahoo is now part of Oath and there is a new Privacy and Terms contract..." warns long-time Slashdot reader DigitalLogic. CNET reports: Oath notes that it has the right to read your emails, instant messages, posts, photos and even look at your message attachments. And it might share that data with parent company Verizon, too... When you dig further into Oath's policy about what it might do with your words, photos, and attachments, the company clarifies that it's utilizing automated systems that help the company with security, research and providing targeted ads -- and that those automated systems should strip out personally identifying information before letting any humans look at your data. But there are no explicit guarantees on that.
The update also warns that Oath is now "linking your activity on other sites and apps with information we have about you, and providing anonymized and/or aggregated reports to other parties regarding user trends." For example, Oath "may analyze user content around certain interactions with financial institutions," and "leverages information financial institutions are allowed to send over email."
Oath does offer a "Privacy Controls" page which includes a "legacy" AOL link letting you opt-out of internet-based advertising that's been targeted "based on your online activities" -- but it appears to be functioning sporadically.
CNET also reports that now Yahoo users are agreeing to a class-action waiver and mutual arbitration. "What it means is if you don't like what the company does with your data, you'll have a hard time suing."
although not so slowly lately
Very Orwellian.
although not so slowly lately
Very Orwellian.
Believe me, it's still a slow boil.
There aren't enough users who give a shit about their privacy no matter what company gets dragged in front of Congress next. Edward Snowden certainly didn't impact change regarding privacy and social media use. Neither will any privacy-crushing revelations as more and more companies are scrutinized. 1 in 10 Americans deleted their Facebook accounts in the last month? Fucking please. There are more dead people on Facebook than that so-called major shift in social media
Other than being too lazy to switch to an email only provider that doesn't treat you as the product.