'An Apology for the Internet -- from the People Who Built It' (nymag.com) 143
"Those who designed our digital world are aghast at what they created," argues a new article in New York Magazine titled "The Internet Apologizes". Today, the most dire warnings are coming from the heart of Silicon Valley itself. The man who oversaw the creation of the original iPhone believes the device he helped build is too addictive. The inventor of the World Wide Web fears his creation is being "weaponized." Even Sean Parker, Facebook's first president, has blasted social media as a dangerous form of psychological manipulation. "God only knows what it's doing to our children's brains," he lamented recently...
The internet's original sin, as these programmers and investors and CEOs make clear, was its business model. To keep the internet free -- while becoming richer, faster, than anyone in history -- the technological elite needed something to attract billions of users to the ads they were selling. And that something, it turns out, was outrage. As Jaron Lanier, a pioneer in virtual reality, points out, anger is the emotion most effective at driving "engagement" -- which also makes it, in a market for attention, the most profitable one. By creating a self-perpetuating loop of shock and recrimination, social media further polarized what had already seemed, during the Obama years, an impossibly and irredeemably polarized country... What we're left with are increasingly divided populations of resentful users, now joined in their collective outrage by Silicon Valley visionaries no longer in control of the platforms they built.
Lanier adds that "despite all the warnings, we just walked right into it and created mass behavior-modification regimes out of our digital networks." Sean Parker, the first president of Facebook, is even quoted as saying that a social-validation feedback loop is "exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you're exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology. The inventors, creators -- it's me, it's Mark [Zuckerberg], it's Kevin Systrom on Instagram, it's all of these people -- understood this consciously. And we did it anyway."
The article includes quotes from Richard Stallman, arguing that data privacy isn't the problem. "The problem is that these companies are collecting data about you, period. We shouldn't let them do that. The data that is collected will be abused..." He later adds that "We need a law that requires every system to be designed in a way that achieves its basic goal with the least possible collection of data... No company is so important that its existence justifies setting up a police state."
The article proposes hypothetical solutions. "Could a subscription model reorient the internet's incentives, valuing user experience over ad-driven outrage? Could smart regulations provide greater data security? Or should we break up these new monopolies entirely in the hope that fostering more competition would give consumers more options?" Some argue that the Communications Decency Act of 1996 shields internet companies from all consequences for bad actors -- de-incentivizing the need to address them -- and Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, thinks the solution is new legislation. "The government is going to have to be involved. You do it exactly the same way you regulated the cigarette industry. Technology has addictive qualities that we have to address, and product designers are working to make those products more addictive. We need to rein that back."
Which laws are you suggesting that they use in this case
already got 'em. use 'em.
Even though you have a valid point I suggest this issue goes a little deeper than the laws we've got that aren't being used.
The very structure of the corporate enterprise is legally obliged to deliver profits to the shareholders above all other concerns. Ultimately, despite all espoused values of said corporation, it's primary legal responsibility are those profits.
This means a corporation will and must fulfill it's obligations with in the law and, as we have seen numerous times in the courts, someti
For "shareholders", read "owners".
And I'm curious - would you invest in a company that promised to never deliver any kind of return for the money you invested? If not, why not?
Exactly. Corporations are simply people pooling their resources in order to produce or provide a product or service for a profit.
Where I found their reasoning going awry was here:
The internet's original sin, as these programmers and investors and CEOs make clear, was its business model. To keep the internet free -- while becoming richer, faster, than anyone in history -- the technological elite needed something to attract billions of users to the ads they were selling. And that something, it turns out, was outrage.
No, "outrage" was simply a byproduct and result.
What the internet did was both inform people without the filters of the MSM and allow like-minded folks to find each other and organize. The "outrage"
For "shareholders", read "owners".
And I'm curious - would you invest in a company that promised to never deliver any kind of return for the money you invested? If not, why not?
No, however I'd remove the concept of Proprietary Limited Liability and expose companies to the full liability of their decisions and risk. Including no public bail-outs while making the lobbying of politicians illegal with jail penalties for the board and penalties for the company represented by a percentage of gross profit.
I would make companies liable for their externalities and mandate use of technology to integrate their waste streams to either identify raw materials or figure out what waste has t
Sean Parker, Facebook's first president, has blasted social media as a dangerous form of psychological manipulation
Well, it is. It feeds off social anxiety and insecurity on the part of its users. It keeps them coming back to reaffirm their positions relative to their peers and to feel like they're more socially differentiated and therefore more important than they really are.
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, thinks the solution is new legislation.
Now this is funny as hell since they profit by pushing marketing, SaaS, social media, and other rubbish onto the network.
You're underestimating humanity (Score:5, Interesting)
It was said once, if we are able to talk about a problem, we already know the solution. Humanity has been through a lot worse. People are already going off the grid more and more. It's a cycle.
I expect the coming decade to be far less focused on consumer stuff like curved phone screens and (sorry but have to say it) VR, and more on fundamental research while said consumers work on regaining sanity in their everyday lives. Or, in case of Millennials, experiencing it for the first time.
Yup.
And a micro payment system could at least partially replace the behavior tracking, and advertising, systems.
A single mom fixed the behavior tracking, and advertising, systems with this one weird trick. Facebook hates her!
The payment system is irrelevant. Clickbait works, and as long as it works, it will be used to gain eyeballs. Doesn't matter how those eyeballs are monetized. It also doesn't matter why or how the clickbait works. Content is going to be tuned to get the most readers, it's just natural selection (though machine learning is speeding It up a bunch these days).
I finished up the book I was reading earlier today. So a couple of hours ago I sat on my hotel room toilet halfway around the world from my home and used my tiny wireless computer (which also can be used as a phone) and in 5 minutes reserved the next two books in the series from my local library so they're waiting for me when I return next week. Then I checked out an e-book by the same author from the same library and had Amazon deliver it in a couple of seconds to the device in my hand and started reading
Re:You're underestimating humanity (Score:4, Informative)
If I use the internet to instigate a riot that burns down hundreds of homes because a cop shot a drug dealer that is not the internet's fault, it's my fault.
If I use the internet to instigate a riot that burns down hundreds of homes because a cop shot a drug dealer that is not the internet's fault, it's my fault.
I would say the rioters are at fault.
less focused on consumer stuff
What will people spend their money on?
I've never heard that before, but it's wrong. People all around the world discussed the 1918 Flue Pandemic [wikipedia.org], but nobody knew how to cure it or even prevent it because we didn't even know what a virus was, let alone how to kill them.
People all around the world discussed the 1918 Flue Pandemic, but nobody knew how to cure it or even prevent it
Seriously? The smoke had to cause all kinds of respiratory issues. It really must have been bad for the families of those affected. That's a serious decision. Do you freeze to death, or die from smoke inhalation. I think a simple sign on the fireplace would have taken care of it. You know, something like, "Open the flue before lighting fire!"
People all around the world discussed the 1918 Flue Pandemic [wikipedia.org], but nobody knew how to cure it or even prevent it
The germ theory of disease was accepted long before 1918. By 1918 people knew very well that influenza was spread person-to-person, and that hygiene and quarantine were effective.
In 1918-19, 25% of the population in Western Samoa died of the Spanish flu, one of the highest rates in the world. In nearby American Samoa, the death rate was 0%. The reason for the difference? A prompt and effective naval quarantine.
Silicon Valley is a Marketing/Sales Hub (Score:3, Insightful)
They don't invent shit, they didn't even contribute anything to the development of the internet after it was created beyond invasive advertising, spyware, and a host of idiotic JavaScript frameworks/anti-patterns.
That's an emotionally-satisfying response, perhaps, but it's obviously not true. If you can't come up with a long list of things that were invented in Silicon Valley, you either haven't been paying attention or you have some powerful confirmation bias going on.
That's an emotionally-satisfying response, perhaps, but it's obviously not true. If you can't come up with a long list of things that were invented in Silicon Valley, you either haven't been paying attention or you have some powerful confirmation bias going on.
How about you come up with one which isn't in the groups I mentioned?
Good intentions (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the reason why trolls and SJWs exist. It's why nobody can say anything, no matter how innocuous or how much it's made clear that it's just an opinion, without someone picking it apart.
I used to really enjoy having discussions with people on BBSes. When I first had internet access back in the late 80s, I really enjoyed having discussion there too. As time went on, the internet gradually became a more hostile place where civilised discussion mostly ceased and people only try to insult, one up or vilify other people. It's at the point where I very rarely bother starting or joining conversations because I know it's going to become an endless chain of negativity and I don't feel like I have the energy or enthusiasm to deal with it any more.
I'll call it. This very post is going to kick off that kind of chain.
Re: Good intentions (Score:5, Interesting)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Re: Good intentions (Score:2)
I agree with him, it's way worse. Yes, there were always trolling and flame wars, but it *didn't matter*. Remember that (offensive) saying "arguing on the Internet is like the special olympics - win or lose, you're still retarded"? That was the attitude. Now you've got national security interests saying trolls swayed elections, you've got organized forces viciously fighting life or death battles for mindshare, I mean seriously fighting, like it means something. It's a totally different world today.
Re: (Score:2)
The probl
Like many others, you are reminiscing about a past that never actually existed. The "good old days" weren't that good.
I was active on Usenet in the 80s, before the world wide web existed and it was mostly trolling and flame wars.
I was too, but it also depended on what board you were on. After the enteral September if you set up your newsreader to not download any posts that came from an AOL account, the SNR was certainly better than today.
Of course I also only had 10 hours of off peak time per month on a 300 baud modem then too. Actually I probably had a 14.4 modem, by 1993. So it's a bit of a trade off since I can stream HD movies now.
The trouble with opinions (Score:3)
In the last 20 years we've seen a lot of pretty opinions previously thought too barbaric to make a comeback gaining traction. We have a national judicial nominee who refused to go on record that Brown vs Board of education was right. [youtube.com] Our last president supported torture and our current one thinks it's OK to murder civilians. I
This is the reason why trolls and SJWs exist. It's why nobody can say anything, no matter how innocuous or how much it's made clear that it's just an opinion, without someone picking it apart.
Welcome to the internet. You will find that people mostly come here to argue, and there are a lot of them, so people are gonna disagree with you.
There are echo chambers available for most views if that's your thing (most anti-SJWs seem to prefer that), but out here people are going to exercise their freedom of speech and if that bothers you then you should find a website with a Code of Conduct to your liking.
He never made the claim that there wasn't. He said that it become more hostile, not that there was no hostility. You didn't have people calling someone a "faggot" or "n!gger" just for saying hello. You didn't have people swatting over video games. You didn't have people accusing others of being racist for not liking a movie. You didn't have people nitpicking the absolutely most ridiculous and insane reasons to get outraged (e.g. "You didn't include half-Polynesian half-Hispanic gender-fluid INTJ transgender
The Architects (Score:4, Funny)
This immediately came to mind:
"My father would womanize, he would drink. He would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark. Sometimes he would accuse chestnuts of being lazy. The sort of general malaise that only the genius possess and the insane lament."
That's the difference... (Score:1)
A liberal is one who is willing to apologize for not foreseeing something, then changing as a result to try and build something better over time.
A conservative is someone who, when faced with the disgrace of Nixon, chooses to wait a while, then select the next person as someone even LESS likely to apologize, while conducting larger and larger crimes each time.
As a result, conservatives get power - then proceed to prove that they can't govern, but never apologize, but instead shrink back each time to plan to
The "humanitarian" intervention in Libya destroyed Mali, lead to a massive spike in crime and murders which is still ravaging the country and opened the flood gates to illegal migration to Europe.
With all that in mind, do you think we should intervene in Syria?
Disingenuous across through board, except Stallman (Score:2)
The iPhone comment is highly disingenuous to the point of self aggrandizement. He wants to sell you more so he's saying we made a highly addictive product and in reverse psychology he is saying buy more.
The guy that proposed subscription models as the answer is even more so off the mark as his will result in some super rich entities that collect massive amounts of data (like Facebook does now) while lesser entities struggle. That's massively disillusioned.
The only solution is to start businesses that cons
Re:Disingenuous across through board, except Stall (Score:4, Insightful)
The only solution is to start businesses that consult and train consumers to implement tools and procedures to stop the collection in its tracks. Not for selling to businesses that collect but to the consumer gaining support services to dead-end collection at their internal network.
That's not particularly likely; if nothing else, I'd expect those businesses to eventually get suborned by those making money off of collecting personal data. I'd suggest legally treating personal data as a form of personal property--and have it be one which you need explicit, specific consent to collect & use, and possibly flat-out ban sales to third parties without at least an actual money payment to the person(s) to whom the data belongs. Require the payment be a non-negligible percent cut of the sale.
Have these rules apply to both civil and criminal aspects--after all, if you're stealing somebody's property...
Not unheard of (Score:5, Insightful)
We saw many of the people who worked on the Manhattan project lament the uses of what they invented. It is not the tool we should regret but the choice of application. Cookies were designed with a valid and good application in mind, the fact that they have been severely perverted to serve the dark side is not the fault of the creator. Samuel Colt is not responsible when some nut job today shoots people, nor are the inventors of the car at fault when some drunk asshole runs someone over.
Re: (Score:3)
It would have taken you about a minute on Wikipedia to cure yourself of your blinding ignorance. Mabe two or three minutes if you move your lips as you read.
Re: (Score:2)
It took us a while to learn how to control technologies like cookies. The original implementation had zero security, and abuse was widespread and easy. Now we are reaching a point where a lot of clients block 3rd party cookies by default and limit 1st party cookie lifetimes.
Unfortunately, it took a quarter of a century.
Good internet requires technical literacy. (Score:1)
We have a technically illiterate public. To a degree that illiteracy has been enabled by the nature of the technology we build, where basic concepts like "where does your data reside" are obscured to line the pockets of some companies like Google and Face Book.
Much like civics, the way to preserve the long term freedom and health of the internet is by having a population capable of making good choices. The population cannot do that if it is technically illiterate.
That does not mean we need a society of prog
"We need a law..." (Score:3, Insightful)
Really?
Last I looked, lawmaking is at least as habit-forming, if not more so, than "social validation" or any of the other alleged sins of the net.
Re:"We need a law..." (Score:5, Insightful)
Lawmaking also has the same issue with "unintended" consequences that technology does.
Inventor of the world wide web ... Oh please! (Score:4, Informative)
Hyperlinking already existed by the time Tim Berners-Lee re-invented for it the THIRD time.
Hyperlinked was demoed first in 1968, 1987, and last in 1993 according to Alan Kay - Normal Considered Harmful [youtu.be]
* 1968 Mother of All Demos [dougengelbart.org]
* 1987 Hypercard
* 1993 Mosaic
--
"Mathematicians stand on each other's shoulders while computer scientists stand on each other's toes." -- John Cook
Re: Inventor of the world wide web ... Oh please! (Score:5, Insightful)
Hyperlinking is one part of what makes the WWW possible. TCP/IP, HTTP, etc. are all critical components. Despite those earlier examples of hyperlinking, they did not lead to anything remotely resembling a global inter-network of linked servers.
Hyperlinking is one part of what makes the WWW possible. TCP/IP, HTTP, etc. are all critical components. Despite those earlier examples of hyperlinking, they did not lead to anything remotely resembling a global inter-network of linked servers.
Also, the two previous examples of hyperlinking that were mentioned were local links. To anyone who has encountered a table of context or an index, then observed the possibilities of navigation provided by a computer screen, the idea of selecting an entry and jumping to it is fairly obvious.
The notion of being able to link to a chunk of a document on another computer on the other side of the world, without the knowledge or assistance (for your link, anyway) of whoever owns that computer and that document,
Again, poor gopher.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Hyperlinking is one part of what makes the WWW possible. TCP/IP, HTTP, etc. are all critical components
There were a variety of networking stacks back in the day. TCP/IP probably wasn't the best -- it was nicely robust, but there's a lot of overhead -- but it was good enough. There was nothing about TCP/IP in particular that was important for the WWW - it just happened to get used because of the DARPA/academic origins of the internet.
HTTP is a trivial protocol that anyone skilled in the art could have knocked out. It was an incremental improvement over Gopher, which was an incremental improvement over FTP.
You've got cause and effect reversed. By the time I got to college in the late 1980s the major networks (NSFNet, ARPANet, Bitnet) were being interlinked so servers (email, ftp, WAIS, archie, gopher, etc) were readily accessible worldwide. WAIS, archie, and later go
Re:Inventor of the world wide web ... Oh please! (Score:5, Informative)
Poor gopher, always forgotten.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I'm almost surprised you didn't include Ada Lovelace.
Part of the invention package is planting a novel idea into a viable context. Farmers figured out this trick 10,000 years ago. It's called soil. And guess what? Half of every tree is immune to lovers' penknives.
Context, the Rodney Dangerfield of being in the right place, at the right time.
after the fact (the rich fact) (Score:5, Interesting)
Or at the very least, spend every last dime, every last breath, trying to put it back in the bottle with appropriate legislation.
till then, you're just a pontificating jester on a golden throng earned in position of all the ideals you spout.
I didn't bother reading (Score:2)
Did Al Gore apologize?
/s
The Internet, as an idea, and for the most part is still amazing.
The scum crawling out of the woodworks to index/monetize every click and hover in a browser? Not so much.
"Police state is bad, so we need more of it." (Score:1)
Good old days (Score:4, Insightful)
Where's our Internet2?
:P
Facebook !== The Internet (Score:2)
This reads like misdirection news. This is "big centralized corp"'s issue not the Internet's, the Internet is not inherently evil, the Internet does not inherently set out to exploit your information and mislead you. But big corp and advertising does.
This is just a new lesson the general public has to learn given the relatively new possibility of disseminating their personal information in massive quantities, they have to learn not to automatically give it to big shiny companies and trust them with it. I'm
How small do companies need to be to not try to make money or exploit people?
I think advertising and user profiling are inevitable in a free market internet, because when a business can turn a profit while charging nothing for a service, they will beat any competitor who charges for their services. This is a fundamental flaw with our commercialized internet that needs to be corrected. I however think that technology can solve the problem.
Open letter to tech's crybabies.... (Score:2)
Please, don't ruin everything that is great about the net because a vocal minority has no damn self control. It seems the same people that have been blowing off a decade of warnings have suddenly decided we were right all along, and now they need to make a few power moves to save face.
Please guys, enjoy your expensive coffee, your avocado toast, and your 6 figure salaries while they last, but don't bring the rest of us down with you when the chickens finally come home to roost. Believe it or not, even thoug
forced open source (Score:1)
Force these companies to open source themselves.
Problem solved.
The iPhone is not the internet (Score:3, Insightful)
Meanwhile the internet is doing one truly great thing: eliminating the concept of mysteries. Yeah, the baby boomer's don't get it, and even a lot of my gen, but my kid does. My kid knows that there is literally nothing in this world that is magic. Nothing that isn't a google search away from at least an _attempt_ at a scientific explanation. And at this point anything anyone who isn't a Steven Hawkins grade physicist can''t understand is pretty well explained. Tide goes in, tide goes out. It's a google search away.
More than anything else the end of superstition and ignorance is going to fix humanity. The only risk is that somebody who benefits [google.com] from ignorance [youtube.com] will put a stop to it all. But as long as that doesn't happen then folks are just plain going to get less and less dumb until they stop allowing the kind of dark age crap that's been going on since the Romans fell.
That's laughable. That's hilarious. That is really rich.
You believe, because reason trumps all and natural reality is the only thing that matters, that the mere act of collecting together a bunch of data, and making it accessible, will end the things you blithely refer to as "superstition" and "ignorance"?
Where is your empirical evidence that it will? Where are the facts to back up your belief? Proof, man, you demand proof and so do I!
"There are more things in heaven and Earth, Horatio, / Than are dreamt of
The evidence is history (Score:3)
And re-read my post please. It's not the collection of facts themselves or the access. It's how it's all used together. It's how people become inquisitive. Questioning. Unwilling to accept authority because when authority gives them answers it's so easy to fact check those answers. Both superstition and faith require a person to be willing to accept things without evidence. That's how you get authoritarianism.
You can have all the instant access to "knowledge" that you want and it won't cure a thing. This is empirically true, 46 years into a connected Information Age.
I have plenty of access to the knowledge of people who have proved 9/11 is an inside job. I am 1 click away from a wealth of knowledge about homeopathic cures for everything that ails me. Every WiFi hotspot gives me a glimpse into the minds of Aztecs who sacrificed live human beings, Egyptians who believed you can take it with you, and Mormons who ar
Profit is a good motive (Score:1)
What's going to happen when... (Score:1)
...enough businesses realize they've been sold a bill of good by their ad agencies and that they're not getting their money's worth for everything they're spending on web ads?
Wow. Spines? (Score:2)
Since when has it been necessary to absolve people of their own agency and self-responsibility?
It's not the fault of those who invented the Internet. They simply created one of the most comprehensive data sharing mediums to-date.
It isn't their fault that a raft of other companies and governments usurped it, gamified, propaganzied and turned it into crack.
Stallman is confused (Score:2)
Stallman is quite c
Oh yeah? (Score:1)
Now people are starting to get it. (Score:2)
But as usual, the real problems are only rising to the top of the attention of the general populace because the abuses have become so commonplace and so extreme.
Still a ways to go before there is a serious pushback though.
And this is just 1 on a pretty large list of live social experiments we have going too, I expect the next few decades to be pretty interesting.
Sure, it's the internet ... (Score:2)
Warmongers vs. pacifists, fascists vs. communists, polarization is nothing new. It's not so long ago that Europe still had honest to god anarchists bombing shit
...
They are simply dreamers who think progress is inevitable and as such the world now has to be a better place and any significant ideological clash like in the bad old days should be impossible. Anyone with opinions different from the liberal norm must have had their mind distorted by the evil ad chasing social media. Everything is sun shine and g
Dumb ideas have legs (Score:2)
It's fashionable nowadays to bemoan the state of whatever. They did the same thing back when Gutenburg started churning out porn on his printing press. They did the same when TV came out.
Give it up, this isn't really that important.
How could laws fix the internet? (Score:2)
It's GLOBAL and our laws don't apply to other countries.
Sheer clickbait (Score:2)
All of the other clowns in the article's car were responsible for creating one variety or another of so-called "social media" - which is a mere subset of the vast collection of resources known as the Internet, rather than being the thing itself. Social media (very much including the zombified remains of Slashdot) has, in fact, evolved into something of a plague. It didn't have to be that way,
None of the people you mentioned... (Score:2)
...invented the Internet. (The only person who comes close is Tim Berners-Lee, who invented the *World-Wide Web", not the Internet.
The Internet != Social networks (Score:2)
I don't know if the centralization of web service providers played a critical role in this: it's easy to argue that the mechanism of monetization of outrage has contributed a lot, but... on the other hand I don't know whether not having a Google or a Facebook would have made a difference.
Perha
We cannot ignore we created a behemoth (Score:2)
It has also been shown that even the best amongst us have very near horizons with regards to the implications.
We've seen powerful demonstrations of social media behaviour revealing peoples' previously private and inners thoughts. In the information age, privacy is dead, information what's to be free. We can't change that, we can prevent it's weaponisation against us with regulations. We need to see something like EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) adopted world wide.
Done your part for what? Hastening the heath death of the universe by hammering people's CPUs?
Yes, it's me, and fuck you.