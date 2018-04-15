Microsoft Windows 10 Gains Linux/WSL Console Copy and Paste Functionality (betanews.com) 127
BrianFagioli writes: For better or worse, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) initiative seems to be moving full steam ahead. There are some very respectable distributions available in the Microsoft Store, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali to name a few. Not to mention, Microsoft is trying to encourage even more maintainers to submit their distros with a new tool.
Apparently, some Windows 10 users have been clamoring for the ability to copy and paste both from and to WSL consoles -- a reasonable request. Well, as of Insider Build 17643, this is finally possible.
'As of Windows 10 Insider build #17643, you can copy/paste text from/to Linux/WSL Consoles!!! We know that this is a feature MANY of you have been waiting for -- our sincerest thanks for your patience and continued support while we untangled the Console's internals, allowing us to implement this feature. To ensure that we don't break any existing behaviors, you'll need to enable the 'Use Ctrl+Shift+C/V as Copy/Paste' option in the Console 'Options' properties page,' says Rich Turner, Microsoft.
What is the endgame here? How long before MS considers mandating locked-down bootloaders on all Win 10 machines, even Intel? After all, WSL gives users a "choice" of operating system, so they no longer "need" to boot a different OS.
No thanks to that or WSL. I'd rather run Linux over bare metal and put Windows in a nice, padded, VirtualBox cell. It gets to communicate/update/run when *I* (rarely) allow it to, not whenever the machine is on.
not on servers and not in the EU
Well, some of us don't live in the EU and want to run desktop Linux not locked-down Win 10 or MacOS junk... there's always the option of importing unlocked hardware, I guess.
MacOS is not used to run Linux on a Mac.
I never said it was. I said that I hope there will always be more (ideally free) bare metal choices on the desktop, not just OS products from Apple, MS, and Google.
You said it was locked down. When I run Linux on my Mac - it's not locked down at all. Then of course, if a person knows Unix, neither is MacOS.
With Mac going ARM
But will Apple implement a locked bootloader?* Or leave it open? Locking it (per Microsoft's specification) does exactly one thing: It gives a user the ability to load Windows on their hardware. Not something Apple would seem to be promoting.
*Apple may implement a locked bootloader with their own keys, to enable a signed MacOS to run. And then they might sign a Linux bootloader as well. But just kick Microsoft to the curb.
The partition table is changed, the EFI partition might be changed, but the hard drive firmware is unlikely to be altered, considering Boot Camp works on all sorts of drives.
MacOS is not used to run Linux on a Mac.
It can be. macOS includes Apple's Hypervisor.framework [apple.com], atop which tools (such as xhyve [github.com]) can be used to run Linux inside macOS.
This is how Docker for Mac [docker.com] works; it runs the Linux kernel inside Apple's Hypervisor.framework, allowing you to run Linux containers. If you have XQuartz installed, with a bit of fiddling you can run Linux GUI apps inside Docker containers on the macOS desktop.
MacOS is not used to run Linux on a Mac.
It can be. macOS includes Apple's Hypervisor.framework [apple.com], atop which tools (such as xhyve [github.com]) can be used to run Linux inside macOS.
This is how Docker for Mac [docker.com] works; it runs the Linux kernel inside Apple's Hypervisor.framework, allowing you to run Linux containers. If you have XQuartz installed, with a bit of fiddling you can run Linux GUI apps inside Docker containers on the macOS desktop.
Yaz
I wonder if I can run Linux inside Windows using parallels?
I wonder if I can run Linux inside Windows using parallels?
I'm not sure why you'd want to, but I certainly see no reason why you couldn't do this.
My vmware and parallels VMs disagree.
My vmware and parallels VMs disagree.
My live distro installs and option boot disagrees with your disagreeing. Zero need for MacOS.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
You mean the thing you freetards have been claiming Microsoft would do for 5+ years and Apple is supposed to be doing any moment for nearly a decade? Doesn’t it get old being so wrong with these doom and gloom predictions that never pan out?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:How long before... (Score:4, Interesting)
The endgame is to marginalize desktop Linux as much as possible. This WSL thing is not desktop linux at all - it's a way to make sure linux back-end developers run Windows on their desktops instead of using desktop linux as the only way to bring their development environment with them.
And maybe, just maybe, that's enough for today's Microsoft. Sure, they'd love to lock down the hardware farther - and they may well try to do it. But they don't need to. Back-end Linux is no longer a threat to them - if only because they've already lost that battle. These days they'd rather you pay them to run Linux for you on their Azure cloud than worry about the fact that you're not using Windows for back-end development. But anything that marginalizes the Windows desktop stands a chance of harming the cash cow that makes the rest of their business work. So, Chromebooks are definitely a threat. Android, again, was a threat up until the moment that Microsoft conceded they'd lost that battle too. The biggest difference between today's Microsoft and Ballmer's is that they're capable of admitting loss and have figured out how to thrive anyway.
Re:How long before... (Score:5, Insightful)
The end game is to provide access to the tools developers like to use. They don't give a shit about "marginalizing Linux on the desktop" The Desktop isn't even a market they are interested in anymore.
A comment that makes sense, at last. Mod this up.
(And yes, I have been a user of this linux-in-Windows since the first regular release.)
The endgame is to marginalize desktop Linux as much as possible.
Errr. No. No one at Microsoft gives a crap about the Linux desktop. It barely registers a blip on market share figures. On the other hand they do care quite a bit about Linux being used in 1/3rd of back end instances on their Azure cloud and are trying to give customers a way of using ${APPLICATION} without leaving the Windows environment.
JFC, REALLY!
If the hardware is capable of running it, it should be able to run it. Maybe after removing a jumper or clicking through a disclaimer, but it should be able to run it without artificial lockdowns.
Oh, and guess what? Typing this on an Ubuntu laptop that works just fine. In fact, better than spyware-infested Windows junk. But hey, pick your poison. Just don't attempt to ram your choice of poison down my throat, thank you very much.
The evidence suggests about minus 1 year (Score:3)
How long before MS considers mandating locked-down bootloaders on all Win 10 machines, even Intel?
Are you sure that they don't already require this because I have been copying and pasting to the WSL console for the past year. The only new thing that they seem to be adding is that you can do it with the usual windows keys instead of using the right mouse button for pasting from Windows->Linux or selecting with the mouse and Ctrl+C for pasting from Linux->Windows. Copy and paste is not a new feature.
Correct, if you go to the blog of the Ms developers (https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/commandline/), that's been their comment all along. They knew people (including themselves) wanted a keystroke-based copy-paste in addition to the existing mouse-based copy-paste, they just didn't have the dev cycles to implement it until now.
That is not how WSL works.....but yeah...go pretend you know what you are doing.
Backwards to me (Score:5, Insightful)
A different thing. They will not try to lock down general purpose hardware as it would just be a problem.
The ones that want to lock things up are the hardware vendors as it simplifies support, the examples of that are many. But what have MS to gain for it? They have their semi-monopoly with Windows and have come to accept (read: forced to accept) Linux. There are no general purpose system (except Linux) that can compete with them so the attempts to lock stuff down are a thing of the past for Microsoft. If t
No they don't you stupid schmuck. How about shoving your paranoid crap up where it belong?
He tried to, but a Windows update screwed up his anus driver.
and graciously allow some people to run "approved" Linux distributions in WSL
Except for the tool they released, which was featured on the front page earlier this week, to allow you to install your distro of choice.
Re: (Score:3)
And why do you trust Windows in a VM on Linux?
Sure, Linux, and most software within your distro is open source but are you sure that all your binary packages are compiled from these sources, and the sources haven been modified along the way, and that some contributor didn't add some backdoor (NSA is a contributor you know...). And what about all the closed source firmware, like the infamous Intel IME? There are also these "ring -1" rootkits that run on top of your "bare metal" OS, which, btw, are a thing se
No one said there wasn't.
However, MMMV. I hate using the mouse, much prefer keystrokes, which don't require me to take my hands off the keyboard.
So now we will have the best of both worlds: mouse clicks for people who like that, and keystrokes for people who like that.
The article is a little unclear on this, but the improvement is that you will be able to use the keyboard, rather than (just) the mouse.
The endgame here: (Score:2)
if there even is one, is to offer a "feature" to monolithic corporations where Linux already exists as a second class citizen. typically these companies already pay a license fee for redhat/suse/Oracle linux and are addicted to consolidation. Directors/managers at these companies have zero Linux experience, but see value in consolidating anything and everything inside a windows world. In the end, "no one ever got fired for buying windows" is going to once again save the bacon of whomever inherits the tra
What's the point? (Score:4, Interesting)
And, why would you want to run a high performance OS virtualized on a bloated OS when you can virtualize the bloated OS on top of the high performance OS that has provided this ability for years?
I have a better question: Why would you think there is any perceptible difference between well virtualised systems on different hosts? I have an even better question: Why would you even bother talking about virtualising when we are talking about running binaries written for Linux on Window's kernel?
Oh and if you have performance questions about that you'll be happy to know that except for I/O which is quite bottlenecked on WSL, WSL runs raw computing operations faster than any virtualised option including u
Why does the WSL exist? (Score:1)
Re:Why does the WSL exist? (Score:5, Interesting)
I can't answer for anyone else but, while I have no interest in running a full Linux desktop at this time, I do like some of the tools available in the Linux terminal.
I did, in the past, try to run Linux as my main desktop, it failed miserably (don't get me started). I tried booting into it for the few tools that I preferred on the platform, it proved to be much too cumbersome to be worth it. Getting easy access to them from within Windows in a fashion that is not Cygwin, is all good in my book.
So, to answer your question, I guess WSL exists for people like me.
I'm in the same boat. Every couple years I try Linux on the desktop and each time something frustrating happens within the first few hours - it's usual one or two fairly trivial things but together they have enough of an impact on my workflow or patience to make me decide it's too much effort.
I've got 20+ years now of Windows desktop knowledge, tools, muscle memory, workflows, etc. It's hard to break that habit; when I need Linux I just ssh to one of a few VPSs I maintain or load up one of a few local VMs I
In other words, not all software source-code can be recompiled for native Windows functioning without breaking the Windows environment. This subsystem route provides an isolated environment for the Linux-dependent software to run within a restricted-yet-accessible op
There is no Linux in WSL.
W O W ! (Score:2)
This company is really committed to comp.sci. advancement!
Going back almost 10 years (Score:2)
Give them a break. They literally implemented whole other operating-systems's-worth of Syscalls, and you're complaining about the correct clipboard keyboard shortcuts? (The clipboard works fine, it's just the keyboard shortcuts which are not there since conhost is used for both win32 and wsl)
There is no WSL, only Zuul (cough) Windows (Score:2)
WSL is not a virtual machine running Linux, in fact it's not Linux at all. Linux is a kernel. People think of distributions built around the Linux kernel as being Linux, but you can run other kernels with the same tools. Depending on your objectives and kernel choice, you can get very different or practically identical functionality while still not technically running Linux. That's all WSL is; it is a bundle of tools associated with Linux distributions but running on the Microsoft Windows kernel instead.
There is no van. There is no Linux. There is no spoon.
Cygwin vs WSL any comparisons? (Score:2)
In fact cygwin terminals, COM terminals, Xterms all copy/paste, but with annoyingly different key combinations. Control-X,
/Control-V, shift-ins/control-ins, middle mouse click .... But in theory the text gets copied.
Anyone migratin
WSL is better than CigWin. You get full access to the file system via Bash (or insert any shell you like) and can install any tools you need via the package manager of the distro you setup.
I moved from Cygwin to WSL when the latter came out. Not sure what the permission quirks are in Cygwin, but the bad news is there are permission quirks in WSL (everything looks like 777). The good news is those will be fixed in the next regular update (and are currently fixed, I'm told, in the Insider Build). Read more here:
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.c... [microsoft.com].
I believe another advantage over Cygwin is that you can install Linux apps directly from the distro's app install, rather than waiting for the Cygwin
/mnt/c
WSL uses regular GNU/Linux distributions and runs their native binaries. So it's almost as native as, say, running the distribution in a VM, except the distro cannot use GUI tools, but does have access to the native file system.
The major issue I've found with WSL is that features will suddenly stop working and require a reboot after a random period of time. For example, on three separate computers running different versions of Windows 10, and with one maintained by someone who isn't me, I've seen 'ssh' j
Re: Cygwin vs WSL any comparisons? (Score:2)
You can use ubuntu's (debian's) `apt` to install/update the actual Ubuntu binaries instead of using cygwin's inferior setup.exe to install recompiled win32 binaries linked to a slew of compatibility libraries.
Try it. You can run them both at the same time - I did for a while until I uninstalled Cygwin.
what i hate about windows most is (Score:2)
Windows 11 desktop environment (Score:2)
in just a short time MS could rebuild Windows 11 as a desktop environment sitting on top of Linux.
The user would be none the wiser, but so much better off.
copy and paste WSL support (Score:1)
makes those fabulous copy pasta stackoverflow abusers that much less likely to make their own mistakes while using someone elses solution to a problem they don't fully understand.
shittiots.
WSL isn't Linux; it's Linux disto tools on Windows (Score:2)
There seems to be a common misunderstanding that WSL is running a Linux kernel. It isn't. WSL is still running on the Windows kernel. People think of popular Linux distributions as being Linux, but they're only Linux because of the kernel, not because of the tools they're bundling to create a distribution. When you switch to a BSD or Mach kernel using the same tools, you're no longer using Linux, regardless of the programs you're running. That's what WSL is too. It's a distribution's bundled tools running o
crap ^C ^V paradigm (Score:2)
Windows uses ctrl C + crtl V
Linux uses mouse index click to cut, mouse middle click to paste - it's very fast. The Linux paradigm is so far ahead in terms of efficiency than using ^C and ^V, which is really horrible. I shouldn't have to take my hand off the mouse to cut and paste.
Cygwin allows this on windows, does WSL?
inb4 Shashdot: Microsoft Windows: The Only Linux Based OS Without SystemD
Guess that makes me a 67 year old kid, Anonymous Coward. I rather like that... sort of like Han Solo: "Scoundrel... I like the sound of that."
"Retarded", otoh, I can do without for a few more years. At least until that Alzheimer's cure they're talking about in another
