Microsoft Windows 10 Gains Linux/WSL Console Copy and Paste Functionality (betanews.com) 42
BrianFagioli writes: For better or worse, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) initiative seems to be moving full steam ahead. There are some very respectable distributions available in the Microsoft Store, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali to name a few. Not to mention, Microsoft is trying to encourage even more maintainers to submit their distros with a new tool.
Apparently, some Windows 10 users have been clamoring for the ability to copy and paste both from and to WSL consoles -- a reasonable request. Well, as of Insider Build 17643, this is finally possible.
'As of Windows 10 Insider build #17643, you can copy/paste text from/to Linux/WSL Consoles!!! We know that this is a feature MANY of you have been waiting for -- our sincerest thanks for your patience and continued support while we untangled the Console's internals, allowing us to implement this feature. To ensure that we don't break any existing behaviors, you'll need to enable the 'Use Ctrl+Shift+C/V as Copy/Paste' option in the Console 'Options' properties page,' says Rich Turner, Microsoft.
What is the endgame here? How long before MS considers mandating locked-down bootloaders on all Win 10 machines, even Intel? After all, WSL gives users a "choice" of operating system, so they no longer "need" to boot a different OS.
No thanks to that or WSL. I'd rather run Linux over bare metal and put Windows in a nice, padded, VirtualBox cell. It gets to communicate/update/run when *I* (rarely) allow it to, not whenever the machine is on.
Well, some of us don't live in the EU and want to run desktop Linux not locked-down Win 10 or MacOS junk... there's always the option of importing unlocked hardware, I guess.
I never said it was. I said that I hope there will always be more (ideally free) bare metal choices on the desktop, not just OS products from Apple, MS, and Google.
You said it was locked down. When I run Linux on my Mac - it's not locked down at all. Then of course, if a person knows Unix, neither is MacOS.
With Mac going ARM
But will Apple implement a locked bootloader?* Or leave it open? Locking it (per Microsoft's specification) does exactly one thing: It gives a user the ability to load Windows on their hardware. Not something Apple would seem to be promoting.
*Apple may implement a locked bootloader with their own keys, to enable a signed MacOS to run. And then they might sign a Linux bootloader as well. But just kick Microsoft to the curb.
It can be. macOS includes Apple's Hypervisor.framework [apple.com], atop which tools (such as xhyve [github.com]) can be used to run Linux inside macOS.
This is how Docker for Mac [docker.com] works; it runs the Linux kernel inside Apple's Hypervisor.framework, allowing you to run Linux containers. If you have XQuartz installed, with a bit of fiddling you can run Linux GUI apps inside Docker containers on the macOS desktop.
Yaz
You mean the thing you freetards have been claiming Microsoft would do for 5+ years and Apple is supposed to be doing any moment for nearly a decade? Doesn’t it get old being so wrong with these doom and gloom predictions that never pan out?
Backwards to me (Score:2)
No they don't you stupid schmuck. How about shoving your paranoid crap up where it belong?
No they don't you stupid schmuck. How about shoving your paranoid crap up where it belong?
He tried to, but a Windows update screwed up his anus driver.
and graciously allow some people to run "approved" Linux distributions in WSL
Except for the tool they released, which was featured on the front page earlier this week, to allow you to install your distro of choice.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
The endgame here: (Score:2)
if there even is one, is to offer a "feature" to monolithic corporations where Linux already exists as a second class citizen. typically these companies already pay a license fee for redhat/suse/Oracle linux and are addicted to consolidation. Directors/managers at these companies have zero Linux experience, but see value in consolidating anything and everything inside a windows world. In the end, "no one ever got fired for buying windows" is going to once again save the bacon of whomever inherits the tra
What's the point? (Score:2)
And, why would you want to run a high performance OS virtualized on a bloated OS when you can virtualize the bloated OS on top of the high performance OS that has provided this ability for years?
Why does the WSL exist? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I can't answer for anyone else but, while I have no interest in running a full Linux desktop at this time, I do like some of the tools available in the Linux terminal.
I did, in the past, try to run Linux as my main desktop, it failed miserably (don't get me started). I tried booting into it for the few tools that I preferred on the platform, it proved to be much too cumbersome to be worth it. Getting easy access to them from within Windows in a fashion that is not Cygwin, is all good in my book.
So, to answe
Re: (Score:1)
In other words, not all software source-code can be recompiled for native Windows functioning without breaking the Windows environment. This subsystem route provides an isolated environment for the Linux-dependent software to run within a restricted-yet-accessible op
W O W ! (Score:2)
