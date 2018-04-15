Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Microsoft Windows 10 Gains Linux/WSL Console Copy and Paste Functionality (betanews.com) 42

Posted by msmash from the coooool dept.
BrianFagioli writes: For better or worse, the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) initiative seems to be moving full steam ahead. There are some very respectable distributions available in the Microsoft Store, such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Kali to name a few. Not to mention, Microsoft is trying to encourage even more maintainers to submit their distros with a new tool.

Apparently, some Windows 10 users have been clamoring for the ability to copy and paste both from and to WSL consoles -- a reasonable request. Well, as of Insider Build 17643, this is finally possible.

'As of Windows 10 Insider build #17643, you can copy/paste text from/to Linux/WSL Consoles!!! We know that this is a feature MANY of you have been waiting for -- our sincerest thanks for your patience and continued support while we untangled the Console's internals, allowing us to implement this feature. To ensure that we don't break any existing behaviors, you'll need to enable the 'Use Ctrl+Shift+C/V as Copy/Paste' option in the Console 'Options' properties page,' says Rich Turner, Microsoft.

  • What is the endgame here? How long before MS considers mandating locked-down bootloaders on all Win 10 machines, even Intel? After all, WSL gives users a "choice" of operating system, so they no longer "need" to boot a different OS.

    No thanks to that or WSL. I'd rather run Linux over bare metal and put Windows in a nice, padded, VirtualBox cell. It gets to communicate/update/run when *I* (rarely) allow it to, not whenever the machine is on.

    • not on servers and not in the EU

      • Well, some of us don't live in the EU and want to run desktop Linux not locked-down Win 10 or MacOS junk... there's always the option of importing unlocked hardware, I guess.

        • Well, some of us don't live in the EU and want to run desktop Linux not locked-down Win 10 or MacOS junk... there's always the option of importing unlocked hardware, I guess.

          MacOS is not used to run Linux on a Mac.

          • I never said it was. I said that I hope there will always be more (ideally free) bare metal choices on the desktop, not just OS products from Apple, MS, and Google.

            • I never said it was. I said that I hope there will always be more (ideally free) bare metal choices on the desktop, not just OS products from Apple, MS, and Google.

              You said it was locked down. When I run Linux on my Mac - it's not locked down at all. Then of course, if a person knows Unix, neither is MacOS.

              • With Mac going ARM, will the ARM MacOS be more of a walled garden like iOS. Will ARM Macs still permit Boot-Camp type dual-booting?

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by PPH ( 736903 )

                  With Mac going ARM

                  But will Apple implement a locked bootloader?* Or leave it open? Locking it (per Microsoft's specification) does exactly one thing: It gives a user the ability to load Windows on their hardware. Not something Apple would seem to be promoting.

                  *Apple may implement a locked bootloader with their own keys, to enable a signed MacOS to run. And then they might sign a Linux bootloader as well. But just kick Microsoft to the curb.

          • MacOS is not used to run Linux on a Mac.

            It can be. macOS includes Apple's Hypervisor.framework [apple.com], atop which tools (such as xhyve [github.com]) can be used to run Linux inside macOS.

            This is how Docker for Mac [docker.com] works; it runs the Linux kernel inside Apple's Hypervisor.framework, allowing you to run Linux containers. If you have XQuartz installed, with a bit of fiddling you can run Linux GUI apps inside Docker containers on the macOS desktop.

            Yaz

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You mean the thing you freetards have been claiming Microsoft would do for 5+ years and Apple is supposed to be doing any moment for nearly a decade? Doesn’t it get old being so wrong with these doom and gloom predictions that never pan out?

      • They're trying to lock down OS and app choices with abominations like Win 10S, Win RT, and locked bootloaders on ARM. They may succeed, they may not. Anyway, thank G_d for easily compromised Chinese hardware which will always give the choice, whether M$ likes it or not.
  • Seems backwards to me. Windows is the shit I need to install and run in a vm on my linux machine from time to time.

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 )
      Micro$oft wants to force everyone to run Windows on bare metal via locked boot loaders, and graciously allow some people to run "approved" Linux distributions in WSL. They can't monetize user data from users who choose to opt out of Win 10 spyware.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Megol ( 3135005 )

        No they don't you stupid schmuck. How about shoving your paranoid crap up where it belong?

        • Except their push is towards locked bootloaders on ARM. I mean, I hope it fails epically, but you can't deny that they're trying.

        • No they don't you stupid schmuck. How about shoving your paranoid crap up where it belong?

          He tried to, but a Windows update screwed up his anus driver.

      • and graciously allow some people to run "approved" Linux distributions in WSL

        Except for the tool they released, which was featured on the front page earlier this week, to allow you to install your distro of choice.

  • if there even is one, is to offer a "feature" to monolithic corporations where Linux already exists as a second class citizen. typically these companies already pay a license fee for redhat/suse/Oracle linux and are addicted to consolidation. Directors/managers at these companies have zero Linux experience, but see value in consolidating anything and everything inside a windows world. In the end, "no one ever got fired for buying windows" is going to once again save the bacon of whomever inherits the tra

  • And, why would you want to run a high performance OS virtualized on a bloated OS when you can virtualize the bloated OS on top of the high performance OS that has provided this ability for years?

     

  • If you want to run Linux, then run Linux, no one in their right mind is going to run Linux on top of Windows. Running Linux on top of Windows is buying a broken down shack of a house, that's falling apart, and loading it with excellent equipment and technology. If you want to use Linux, then run Linux as your base OS and run Windows in a VM, which actually makes sense, instead of trying to use an excellent OS on top of a broken, 1/2 functional bucket of crap.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mascot ( 120795 )

      I can't answer for anyone else but, while I have no interest in running a full Linux desktop at this time, I do like some of the tools available in the Linux terminal.

      I did, in the past, try to run Linux as my main desktop, it failed miserably (don't get me started). I tried booting into it for the few tools that I preferred on the platform, it proved to be much too cumbersome to be worth it. Getting easy access to them from within Windows in a fashion that is not Cygwin, is all good in my book.

      So, to answe

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by nadass ( 3963991 )
      Because sometimes software packages have so many dependency trees that running a virtualized Linux instance ("subsystem") is most reasonable solution, especially when you want to transfer data or networking calls between the software stacks.

      In other words, not all software source-code can be recompiled for native Windows functioning without breaking the Windows environment. This subsystem route provides an isolated environment for the Linux-dependent software to run within a restricted-yet-accessible op

  • This company is really committed to comp.sci. advancement!

