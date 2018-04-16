Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Transportation

Why New York City Stopped Building Subways

Posted by msmash
New York City, which once saw an unprecedented infrastructure boom -- putting together iconic bridges, opulent railway terminals to build the then world's largest underground and rapid transit network in just 20 years -- has not built a single new subway line in more than seven decades. As New York's rapid transit system froze, cities across the globe expanded their networks. A closer inspection reveals that things have actually moved backward -- New York's rapid transit network is actually considerably smaller than it was during the Second World War, and due to this, today's six million daily riders are facing constant delays, infrastructure failures, and alarmingly crowded cars and platforms. This raises two questions: Why did New York abruptly stop building subways after the 1940s? And how did a construction standstill that started nearly 80 years ago lead to the present moment of transit crisis? The Atlantic's CityLab explores: Three broad lines of history provide an explanation. The first is the postwar lure of the suburbs and the automobile -- the embodiment of modernity in its day. The second is the interminable battles of control between the city and the private transit companies, and between the city and the state government. The third is the treadmill created by rising costs and the buildup of deferred maintenance -- an ever-expanding maintenance backlog that eventually consumed any funds made available for expansion.

To see exactly how and why New York's subway went off the rails requires going all the way back to the beginning. What follows is a 113-year timeline of the subway's history, organized by these three narratives (with the caveat that no history is fully complete).

Why New York City Stopped Building Subways

  • Because tunnel companies (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Are busy selling flamethrowers than doing any actual work.

  • Nothing about corruption? (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday April 16, 2018 @03:37PM (#56447671)

    There's no way the rampant corruption and cronyism around construction in New York City does not have a massive role to play in all this.

    It's a real shame, as other cities now have much nicer metro options and I don't nee NYC getting better at all, anytime soon.

  • Uh, no. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    NYC is currently in the middle of its largest subway construction project in history, but don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative!

    • "with the caveat that no history is fully complete"

      Yeah, they were (past tense) necessarily writing about how things were (past tense).

      Or at least CityLabs tends to look backwards, decry the failures, and then look forward to a Utopian recovery.

      Well, they don't have to pay for it, so sure they do. Surely city planners worldwide hang on their every syllable.

  • The statement...

    ... today's six million daily riders are facing constant delays, infrastructure failures, and alarmingly crowded cars and platforms.

    should read...

    ...today's six million daily riders are facing constant delays, infrastructure failures, and alarmingly crowded, old, dirty, noisy cars and platforms. (Bold mine...)

    New Yorkers should visit places like Dubai, Shanghai, St Petersburg in Russia or even Singapore City, to see what a subway should look like and function.

    Sadly, Americans still think they have the best and greatest in the world.

    • You haven't seen the bi-directional cattle car that is the Austin metro rail.
      Its nothing more than a single ~15 mile stretch of rail that goes from downtown Austin to a couple towns north. 2 cars. 6 stops. 1 hour waits. Imagine a single line between Brooklyn and Manhattan to service all of New York, and you get the idea.

    • Sadly, Americans still think they have the best and greatest in the world.

      You mean New Yorkers?

      Few other Americans care about subways.

  • The subway’s cost-induced construction paralysis becomes more severe with every passing decade. We must learn from history in order to break it.

    In different words, subways are too expensive to build and maintain and voters are not willing to approve either the fare increases or the tax increases to pay for them. It's unclear what the authors want to "learn" from that. In fact, it's more likely that more subway lines will get closed over time, instead of new ones getting opened.

  • There's already way too many Subways, just like there's too many Starbucks, too many McDonald's, etc.

  • Huh? This is an immutable law, or just what you write when you aren't sure what you wrote won't offend someone?

    Gawd, now my American History AND World History teachers are spinning in their graves.

  • They are already broke ;)

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • The shmucks decided to make it pretty.

    So they built HUGE stations, with ceilings that are 30ft above the tracks. I could see making them wider, but the idiots made them tall. Minimal benefit for massive expenses.

    And they build these huge monstrosities deep underground.

    The subway stations accounted for most of the cost over runs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ghoul ( 157158 )

      They were meant to double as bomb shelters hence the extra space for breathing air

  • "Alarmingly crowded cars and platforms?" Are you sure about that? [youtube.com]
    • That about sums it up.

      They even pay people to push people in tighter, yet the fake news here is how bad NYC's system is.

      Every link in this story is to the same website. Eventually another site will pick it up and perpetuate this completely fake news.

  • The subways were originally built by private companies but the fare was set by the city. This caused financial problems as costs rose.

    After a while these companies went bankrupt and now they along with the commuter railroads who were also originally private companies were all bought out by the state and turned into the MTA. A state sponsored private corporation that the state, the city and other counties control.

    In the 80's the private companies who ran the bus system were also integrated into the MTA

  • There was an attempt to expand the system, but it was never explained why the workers packed their equipment, and just rejoined the crowded surface.

    A few nights later, one late night talk show host mentioned something along the lines: There is that awful smell of piss in the subway, and it is never going away
     
    There may be a connection between the two.

  • Once NY implemented taxi medallions to restrict the trade organized crime took over the business. Subways compete with taxis so I suspect heavy "lobbying" was done to curtail new projects. And until Uber toppled the medallion cart a single medallion was worth well over a million dollars. They're still selling for about two hundred thousand but a far cry from their former glory.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GlennC ( 96879 )

      You're correct. Taxis had nothing to do with it, since the idea of the subway predates the automobile, and both are targeted toward different user groups.

      At least, that's what I think your pro-Uber anarcho-capitalist rant seems to say,

