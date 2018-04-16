Why New York City Stopped Building Subways (citylab.com) 58
New York City, which once saw an unprecedented infrastructure boom -- putting together iconic bridges, opulent railway terminals to build the then world's largest underground and rapid transit network in just 20 years -- has not built a single new subway line in more than seven decades. As New York's rapid transit system froze, cities across the globe expanded their networks. A closer inspection reveals that things have actually moved backward -- New York's rapid transit network is actually considerably smaller than it was during the Second World War, and due to this, today's six million daily riders are facing constant delays, infrastructure failures, and alarmingly crowded cars and platforms. This raises two questions: Why did New York abruptly stop building subways after the 1940s? And how did a construction standstill that started nearly 80 years ago lead to the present moment of transit crisis? The Atlantic's CityLab explores: Three broad lines of history provide an explanation. The first is the postwar lure of the suburbs and the automobile -- the embodiment of modernity in its day. The second is the interminable battles of control between the city and the private transit companies, and between the city and the state government. The third is the treadmill created by rising costs and the buildup of deferred maintenance -- an ever-expanding maintenance backlog that eventually consumed any funds made available for expansion.
To see exactly how and why New York's subway went off the rails requires going all the way back to the beginning. What follows is a 113-year timeline of the subway's history, organized by these three narratives (with the caveat that no history is fully complete).
There's no way the rampant corruption and cronyism around construction in New York City does not have a massive role to play in all this.
It's a real shame, as other cities now have much nicer metro options and I don't nee NYC getting better at all, anytime soon.
Of course, if it is ever late, the conductor commits hara-kiri:
And is still being expanded with refurbished stations, new stations and entire new lines. When I lived there (Shibuya ward) I could walk ten minutes in any direction from my apartment and encounter stations on for different lines.
They call it the "New York premium": When your tunnel workers are all getting six-figure salaries plus cushy retirement, the city couldn't afford to build the system if all those tunnels were being drilled through a gold lode.
NYC is currently in the middle of its largest subway construction project in history, but don't let facts get in the way of a good narrative!
Probably the Second Avenue Subway. Started in the 1920s, so if they're in the middle of it now, we can expect it done by the early 22nd century. Which is about par for the course given (union heel-dragging|Republican budget cuts).
RTP, also known as Russian Troll Project.
the second ave subway
7 train extension
L train tunnel rehab
rebuilding dozens of stations
East Side Access for LIRR to Grand Central
"with the caveat that no history is fully complete"
Yeah, they were (past tense) necessarily writing about how things were (past tense).
Or at least CityLabs tends to look backwards, decry the failures, and then look forward to a Utopian recovery.
Well, they don't have to pay for it, so sure they do. Surely city planners worldwide hang on their every syllable.
A more accurate depiction of the subway's status.. (Score:3)
The statement...
... today's six million daily riders are facing constant delays, infrastructure failures, and alarmingly crowded cars and platforms.
should read...
New Yorkers should visit places like Dubai, Shanghai, St Petersburg in Russia or even Singapore City, to see what a subway should look like and function.
Sadly, Americans still think they have the best and greatest in the world.
You haven't seen the bi-directional cattle car that is the Austin metro rail.
Its nothing more than a single ~15 mile stretch of rail that goes from downtown Austin to a couple towns north. 2 cars. 6 stops. 1 hour waits. Imagine a single line between Brooklyn and Manhattan to service all of New York, and you get the idea.
Sadly, Americans still think they have the best and greatest in the world.
You mean New Yorkers?
Few other Americans care about subways.
Too crowded for me....I like to have some "elbow room".
I'd rather have a house with driveway and garage/car port, and a back yard where I can keep my grills, my smoker, my set up for home brewing or crawfish boils, etc.
I really also prefer to NOT share walls with neighbors, so that when either they or myself want to watch the Flintstones at concert volume, it won't bother anyone else.
I spent a lot of years and $$ building a great AV system, and I like to listen to it at volume.
Density 28,491/sq mi (11,000/km2)
Straight from Wikipedia.
i'd say that's pretty damn crowded.
Density 28,491/sq mi (11,000/km2)
i'd say that's pretty damn crowded.
Meh. Metro Manila has four times that.
List of cities by population density [wikipedia.org]
what's there to "learn"? (Score:2)
In different words, subways are too expensive to build and maintain and voters are not willing to approve either the fare increases or the tax increases to pay for them. It's unclear what the authors want to "learn" from that. In fact, it's more likely that more subway lines will get closed over time, instead of new ones getting opened.
It's quite evident (Score:2, Troll)
There's already way too many Subways, just like there's too many Starbucks, too many McDonald's, etc.
Simple. Those aren't new subway lines. They're extensions to, and interconnects between existing subway lines. There's been a lot of construction over the decades, but in total, the entire system is still quite old.
"with the caveat that no history is fully complete (Score:2)
Huh? This is an immutable law, or just what you write when you aren't sure what you wrote won't offend someone?
Gawd, now my American History AND World History teachers are spinning in their graves.
Because (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Talk about the new subway as well (Score:2)
The shmucks decided to make it pretty.
So they built HUGE stations, with ceilings that are 30ft above the tracks. I could see making them wider, but the idiots made them tall. Minimal benefit for massive expenses.
And they build these huge monstrosities deep underground.
The subway stations accounted for most of the cost over runs.
They were meant to double as bomb shelters hence the extra space for breathing air
Alarmingly crowded cars and platforms? (Score:2)
They even pay people to push people in tighter, yet the fake news here is how bad NYC's system is.
Every link in this story is to the same website. Eventually another site will pick it up and perpetuate this completely fake news.
the companies went bankrupt (Score:2)
The subways were originally built by private companies but the fare was set by the city. This caused financial problems as costs rose.
After a while these companies went bankrupt and now they along with the commuter railroads who were also originally private companies were all bought out by the state and turned into the MTA. A state sponsored private corporation that the state, the city and other counties control.
In the 80's the private companies who ran the bus system were also integrated into the MTA
The lesser known reason (Score:2)
There was an attempt to expand the system, but it was never explained why the workers packed their equipment, and just rejoined the crowded surface.
A few nights later, one late night talk show host mentioned something along the lines: There is that awful smell of piss in the subway, and it is never going away
There may be a connection between the two.
If nw subterranean. construction is so hard (Score:2)
Why not a series of monorails?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
It put North Haverbrook on the map!
I'm sure this had nothing to do with it (Score:2)
You're correct. Taxis had nothing to do with it, since the idea of the subway predates the automobile, and both are targeted toward different user groups.
At least, that's what I think your pro-Uber anarcho-capitalist rant seems to say,