Tesla Temporarily Stops Model 3 Production Line (theverge.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Tesla is temporarily stopping production of its Model 3 electric car, amid a long waiting list and several missed targets. The company, however, says the shutdown is intended to resolve some of the problems that have contributed to the numerous delays in getting the cars to hundreds of thousands of reservation holders. The automaker said Monday it would halt production of the Model 3 sedan for 4-5 days at its Fremont, California assembly plant, BuzzFeed reported. Tesla, however, says this is part of a planned period of downtime that was similar to another shutdown in February, and it isn't intended to have an affect on the company's current production targets for the car. "Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1," a Tesla spokesperson told The Verge. "These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this."
Next - janitorial staffing updates (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends where the janitors come from.
Re: (Score:2)
It is a swindle.
Welcome to Unrestrained Capitalism, anything that is not illegal will be attempted, and then some.
Re: Next - janitorial staffing updates (Score:1)
Meanwhile, teachers in West Virginia went on strike. And Oklahoma. And Kentucky. Where the governor admitted that the teachers were the ones keeping children from being sexually abused and poisoned, but well, they just couldn't be fairly paid for that critical task.
Yay America! Where two black men still can't wait at Starbucks before ordering.
Re: (Score:2)
There are also starving children somewhere. What any of this has to do with Tesla?
Re: Next - janitorial staffing updates (Score:4, Informative)
Turns out AC's right -- people are cancelling, and in many cases Tesla's taking a really really long time to refund their money (up to 3 months, it seems). More at https://www.wired.com/story/ca... [wired.com]
Not technically "not refunding", but still pretty poor.
Re: (Score:2)
I was about to respond, snippily, that it's not like there's a whole lot of people cancelling, and then thought I'd google.
Turns out AC's right -- people are cancelling, and in many cases Tesla's taking a really really long time to refund their money (up to 3 months, it seems). More at https://www.wired.com/story/ca... [wired.com]
Not technically "not refunding", but still pretty poor.
Did you read your own link?
"The next day, I found a FedEx envelope on my doorstep. My refund had arrived — 61 business days after I cancelled my reservation.
Not every Tesla refund takes this long — or this much work. "It was easy," says Jeff Maggard, a former reservation holder from Ithaca, New York, who cancelled his deposit in February after a career change made it hard to justify buying a new car. His refund showed up on his credit card less than two weeks later. "I did it all online without
Re: (Score:2)
There is nothing trivial when a car company which took prepaid orders is years late.
It is a swindle.
They're not "years late".
No deposits for Model 3 were taken before Mar 31st, 2016 and at the time the start of production for North America was supposed to be Fall 2017.
So they're running months behind, not years
Re:Next - janitorial staffing updates (Score:4, Funny)
Because people are genuinely interested in the amount of fiber in Mr. Musk's diet.
Re: (Score:2)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla?
Experienced automakers wouldn't be going through that. They know how to deal with it.
Of course they would. It just doesn't make the news when they do.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla? Are we also going to get "Janitors at Tesla factory had to put overtime to unclog plugged toilet" headlines?
Maybe because Tesla and Musk constantly demand attention. Heck, Musk installs a few solar panels at one bldg. in Puerto Rico and its an international story. But that's ALL HE DID in PR. Its not like installing solar panels is some great achievement, its been done for decades. Meanwhile, individuals and organizations that did so much more were and are still ignored.
Maybe also because Tesla is worth billions in market value, but is still burning cash like crazy with no indication they can do anything better t
Re: (Score:2)
"Maybe because Tesla and Musk constantly demand attention. Heck, Musk installs a few solar panels at one bldg. in Puerto Rico and its an international story. But that's ALL HE DID in PR. Its not like installing solar panels is some great achievement, its been done for decades. Meanwhile, individuals and organizations that did so much more were and are still ignored"
yeah, Tesla Energy only installed at least 6 projects to restore power in Puerto Rico incl at a children's hospital.
Stupid of Elon to go through
Re: (Score:3)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla? Are we also going to get "Janitors at Tesla factory had to put overtime to unclog plugged toilet" headlines?
Pff! What? Nooo... *closes Slashdot submission tab detailing plumbing issues*
Re: (Score:2)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla? Are we also going to get "Janitors at Tesla factory had to put overtime to unclog plugged toilet" headlines?
Good. Now I can count my today's time on
/. toward mandatory court-ordered community service time.
Pff! What? Nooo... *closes Slashdot submission tab detailing plumbing issues*
Re: (Score:1)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla? Are we also going to get "Janitors at Tesla factory had to put overtime to unclog plugged toilet" headlines?
There is clearly an effort underway to sow uncertainty about Tesla by its competitors and also by Wall Street traders hoping to make money on the ups and downs.
If Tesla can actually ramp up production and make the line profitable that is a huge threat to some very big entrenched interests and the uncertainty about that is a huge opportunity for some Wall Street vulture capitalists.
I wish Tesla well.
Re: (Score:3)
Stock pricing I imagine. There's a lot of people with short term investments in the company.
This isn't a "janitorial issue" either. This is about Tesla consistently failing to hit production targets by orders of magnitude, with stock that is prices mostly on assumptions of future performance and hence promises. This shut down actually appears to be the consequence of previous Tesla story of them actually managing to increase production to something close to a quarter or so of what they actually promised to
Re: (Score:2)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla?
You really have to ask? The answer's really quite obvious. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
There is good news coming out of China suggesting that TESLA will be able to open a plant in China while still holding control of the company.
The market weasels want to talk down the stock so they can get a better price as the implications of TESLA opening a plant in China move out into the general investor marketplace.
Tomorrows headlines will be something like, TESLA to lose all IP and lose key management as a result of internal division and revolt related to horrid plans to build plant in China.
The percei
Short sellers (Score:3)
Tesla is the most shorted [cnbc.com] company right now.
The problem with the situation is that most investors *want* Tesla to fail so that they can make money from the short sales.
OTOH, Elon Musk is aware of the shorts and tends to do something to prop up the stock price whenever it drops a little. Like announcing a new model or a new production goal. (The production goals are never met, but the announcements make the stock tick up a couple of percent.)
So right now we're awash in bear market opinions, and many suggesti
Re: (Score:2)
Also, specifically Tesla predicts that they won't need another round of financing, but that option is certainly open if they need it.
Musk had to say this. The cash burn at Tesla is factual and well known so any shareholder rightly cares if Tesla can pay its bills. When a company doesn't make a profit the only way to keep the doors open are borrowing or selling shares. Tesla's long term debt currently trades at a substantial discount to face value so the bond markets are saying they don't believe the hype and don't really want to lend to Tesla. If Tesla can't borrow then they have to sell shares. At depressed stock prices, any meaningful
Re: (Score:2)
"Tesla loses money on every car they sell" "Tesla only survives due to government handouts"
I have always wondered about these arguments. I haven't looked at Tesla's P&L recently (in spite of being a stockholder) but I was under the impression that they are plowing tons of money into R&D.
So if they wanted to suddenly be profitable all they would have to do is stop spending on R&D. Just bank the gross profit they get off of selling their existing product which is heavily in demand.
So what would their stock be worth if they did that?
Re: (Score:2)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla? Are we also going to get "Janitors at Tesla factory had to put overtime to unclog plugged toilet" headlines?
Because Tesla is a heavily shorted stock, and has started to return to the "good news" phase of the cycle.
Whenever a stock is heavily shorted, good news that increases the stock value must be immediately followed by a series of damning articles to make the stock value drop again.
So if Model 3 production was completely on-track, and there was nothing else bad to report about the company, you absolutely would see a front-page article on the terrible toilet problems that were causing issues at the factory. (O
Re: (Score:2)
I expect it is Musk takes a Tech Sector approach towards its products (High Automation, Smart Software, ). Many of them such as Automobiles already have an industry with its own sets of standards and best practices behind them. So it is interesting to see what manufacturing changes stay and what roles back to the traditional tried and true method. They are camps that wants to see these new methods succeed (because these new manufacturing methods can put America back to manufacturing again, by reducing th
Re: (Score:2)
Why such obsession over trivial and routine manufacturing decisions at Tesla?
Two reasons:
First, anything which seems like it could possibly be construed as a setback is cited by the Tesla haters as evidence that the company is certainly doomed to fail. Some conservatives, because they oppose government subsidies and are skeptical of the forecast (and Gore-cast) AGW apocalypse, by association despise Tesla and talk it down at any opportunity. Of course, Tesla is long-term bet on the profitability of mass-producing smart electric cars. Growing pains, such as deviations from forecas
Re: (Score:2)
In other news, Slashdot temporarily shut down it's web site this morning. But no comment on that.
Because Slashdot shutdowns happen pretty often and many think it's a good thing, so it's not news worthy.
A production shutdown at Tesla doesn't happen too often and some might not think it's a good thing, making it news worthy.
Personally, I don't care about either.
Re: Uh, what? (Score:2)
Yet we hear that the ancient car companies can't improve because their lines are so inflexible. That's at least something that Tesla has promised to avoid.