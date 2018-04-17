Microsoft Delays Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Because of 'Higher Percentage of BSODs' (bleepingcomputer.com) 39
Microsoft has admitted that it had to postpone the release of Spring Creators Update, the upcoming major update to its Windows 10 desktop operating system due to technical issues. BleepingComputer notes: More precisely, Microsoft says it encountered a higher percentage of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors on PCs, the company's Insiders Program managers said in a blog post yesterday. Microsoft says that instead of shipping the Springs Creators Update faulty as it was, and then delivering an update later to fix the issues, it decided to hold off on deploying the defective build altogether. The OS maker says it will create and test a new Windows 10 build that also includes the BSOD fixes, and ship that one instead of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17134, the build that was initially scheduled to be launched as the Spring Creators Update on April 10, last week.
Dammit...I hate to read this.
I was on the fast ring. About a month ago I got a BSOD. So I did the smart thing, and I went out and bought a new computer. I was NOT going to wrestle with figuring out how to get a new copy of Windows, etc.
Stupid BSOD.
Look, I'm a Linux user, but if you've got a Windows 10 resulting from a Windows 7 or Windows 8(.1) upgrade (or the Windows Store), you have a digital entitlement [microsoft.com]. In any other case, you should have a product key. A digital entitlement is (relatively) cool in the sense that you simply boot with the Windows 10 ISO, which you can download directly from Microsoft [microsoft.com], when a product key is asked, you say "skip" and after installation, your copy auto-activates the digital entitlement. This is ev
I havn't seen a BSOD in Windows in over a decade now myself.
I have had major processes get stuck, slowing the PC to a crawl, forcing me to reboot to fix it. Random bits of hardware not detecting only for me to reenable it (Wi-Fi, Touchscreen mostly).
The last time I got a BSOD was over a decade ago and I think it was on Windows XP.
I've seen the IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL every now and then.
This is probably because the new default is to just reboot when Windows crashes.
tl;dr: Windows doesn't "BSOD" anymore unless you explicitly ask it to display the BSOD screen.
Oh, I had to deal with an MS botched patch that was applied last month that resulted in a BSOD every time someone logged off a PC, shutdown, or initiated a reboot. The message was SESSION_HAS_VALID_POOL_ON_EXIT' 0x00000ab. Clearly this was a software kernel panic, not HW which is normally you see with faulty storage or RAM. Occasionally, a buggy device driver can cause one too. But no, this bug was the direct fault of Microsoft!
FYI you can apply the fix via KB4099467 however.
Deploying bad releases? (Score:2)
I find it quite disturbing that they were even considering releasing this obviously faulty build and fixing it later. Do they not care about the name brand? It's already got people pissed off as it is.
Well Microsoft haters will hate. Chances are this BSOD is a fairly rare condition, and sending out an update at would introduce the BSOD vs the additional benefits of the update is a decision that will need to be made.
For all products there is a point where someone will need to say "this isn't perfect, but it is good enough". Because the cost of the flaw is minor while the improvements are great.
So Microsoft did the responsible thing Considered releasing a product that could possibly BSOD, or make people w
> Well Microsoft haters will hate.
Wouldn't surprise me if it's related to driver rollouts. There's a lot of complaints in the fast and slow channels over MS once again deciding to force driver updates on everything. Not only was windows rolling back drivers in some cases, but rolling out drivers that people were using that made their system stable and then overwriting newer signed drivers with MS 'certified' drivers like on a new OS install. It's the biggest thread in the driver section and has been for quite awhile.
Well, That's Nice (Score:4, Interesting)
Meanwhile, the update that I got about 10 days ago broke the ability of this computer to do the "no password required" bootup. It would give an error message and tell me unless I logged out and then logged in myself, my creations wouldn't be accessible in the future. Or something like that. Ran a few diagnostics / fixes such as scannow and it passed fine. So now, rather than run around and try to find the cause, I'm just waiting for the next update to fix it. The laptop is working fine, no problems with no-password bootup. Its just that a month ago, while on a cross-country trek from Virginia to Arizona, something happened (probably another update) and the keyboard and touchpad stopped working. Then, 2 days later, it magically began working again. (Probably another update.) Win 10 computers are getting to be really unreliable because of the updates dicking with them all the time.
Windows 10 Spring Creators Update 2018 (Score:4, Funny)
Windows 10 Spring Creators Update 2018:
Coming the Winter of 2019.
Microsoft's software quality dropping fast (Score:4, Informative)
The only way to fix it is a reboot!
Microsoft - we updated your computer while you slept - figure out what we broke today! What fun!
Pff! Sounds like an unfounded rumor! (Score:3)
I've been using the latest Win10 update and my computer is justttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt
Don't leave us in suspense.
Bullshit (Score:1)
What broke is the user tracking software. That is why they are delaying it.
That's sort of the question, isn't it? (Score:2)
What happens when they have buildings filled to the brim with software engineers working on projects/components, but each new component has a small chance of adding a new bluescreen on a subset of machines?
The whole point of Windows 10 was supposed to be that it was the end-state, the stage where all further upgrades would be updates to this. But lashing another sail onto the boat doesn't seem to be adding the thust expected, or bring the income desired.
They really wanted the Windows Store to be the future
Poor Quality By Design (Score:3)
At least Microsoft learned from the botched deployment of RS2 (aka Redstone-2, or the "Creators Update") which didn't work well on anything older than Skylake for several months. Looks like it is going to take them similar amounts of time to stabilize RS4 (Spring Creators Update... I wish they would just call it RS4 instead of coming up with meaningless marketing names) but at least they won't hold people's machines hostage in the meantime.
This is a natural consequence of the new world order Microsoft established with Windows 10. Now, the more money you pay for your Windows license, the more stability you get. At the bottom rung is the "insiders" who can actually install Windows totally for free. But they will always and forever be using beta releases, never will they be on a officially released version. Instead of paying MSFT with money, you pay them by giving away free QA. Next up is the people with the "Home" license. Most people are in this category. They get the newest release forced up their butt every 6 months. Next up if you paid for the "Pro" license you get a checkbox that lets you delay the newest release until another release is given after that. Finally, if you pay through the teeth for an enterprise license, then you get the Windows 7 level of service, highly tested stable releases every 3 years.
diversify (Score:1)
This is why I have Windows, MacOS, and Linux computers at home -- hopefully at least one group of them works at any given time