Cybersecurity Tech Accord: More Than 30 Tech Firms Pledge Not to Assist Governments in Cyberattacks (cybertechaccord.org) 10
Over 30 major technology companies, led by Microsoft and Facebook, on Tuesday announced what they are calling the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, a set of principles that include a declaration that they will not help any government -- including that of the United States -- mount cyberattacks against "innocent civilians and enterprises from anywhere."
The companies that are participating in the initiative are: ABB, Arm, Avast, Bitdefender, BT, CA Technologies, Cisco, Cloudflare, DataStax, Dell, DocuSign, Facebook, Fastly, FireEye, F-Secure, GitHub, Guardtime, HP Inc., HPE, Intuit, Juniper Networks, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Nielsen, Nokia, Oracle, RSA, SAP, Stripe, Symantec, Telefonica, Tenable, Trend Micro, and VMware.
The announcement comes at the backdrop of a growing momentum in political and industry circles to create a sort of Digital Geneva Convention that commits the entire tech industry and governments to supporting a free and secure internet. The effort comes after attacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya hobbled businesses around the world last year, and just a day after the U.S. and U.K. issued an unprecedented joint alert citing the threat of cyberattacks from Russian state-sponsored actors. The Pentagon has said Russian "trolling" activity increased 2,000 percent after missile strikes in Syria.
Interestingly, Amazon, Apple, Google, and Twitter are not participating in the program, though the Tech Accord says it "remains open to consideration of new private sector signatories, large or small and regardless of sector."
This will last until... (Score:2)
...the first time one of these tech company executives is sent to jail for ignoring a court order...
Or perhaps they'll wait till they find themselves being audited by the IRS (or your local equivalent, wherever you live) every single year....
Re: (Score:2)
Too little, too late (Score:1)
An empty promise (Score:4, Interesting)
Nobody ever builds weapons to use against "innocent civilians and enterprises".
Instead, everyone builds weapons to use only against those evil and horrible people who are guilty of offenses against the one true ideology, or the one true religion, or the one true culture. Of course, those who are aiding those terrible villains are also guilty of aiding the enemy. Then, of course, it's a small stretch to accept that those who are neutral are still helping the enemy with their neutrality, and those who aren't helping anyone are hindering our own ability to fight.
"We won't harm innocent civilians" is just as useless as a certain other company's promise to "don't be evil", and for the same reason. It all depends on the perspective used to define what's "evil" or "innocent".
Innocent (Score:2)
I would remind these (and all other companies), that you are innocent until proven guilty.
"We must indeed all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately." â" Benjamin Franklin
Huawei and Samsung are not on the list (Score:2)
Tellingly, "Do no evil" Google is also not on the list. They probably decided that the list is not sufficiently diverse to join.
Really? (Score:2)
All the people in bed with the NSA aren't going to assist with government with cyberattacks? This is my believing face.
But some already participate (Score:2)
After all, if not for Microsoft operating systems and productivity products, many cyber attacks would be impossible.