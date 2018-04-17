Former Cambridge Analytica Employee Says Facebook Users Affected Could Be 'Much Greater Than 87 million' (theverge.com) 21
Cambridge Analytica and its partners used data from previously unknown "Facebook-connected questionnaires" to obtain user data from the social media service, according to testimony from a former Cambridge Analytica employee. From a report: Brittany Kaiser provided evidence to the British Parliament today as part of a hearing on fake news. Kaiser, who worked on the business team at Cambridge Analytica's parent company until January of this year, wrote in a statement that she was "aware in a general sense of a wide range of surveys" used by Cambridge Analytica or its partners, and she said she believes the number of people whose Facebook data may have been compromised is likely higher than the widely reported 87 million.
... how information you GAVE AWAY to unknown people is "compromised", just because it was used by someone you may not have wanted to know it?
It's in CA's interest to keep fanning this flame as they only profit if people -- and potential clients -- believe CA really helped change history.
The information was freely given to Facebook - not to third parties.
When you do a pen-test you set boundaries with the client up-front. Things like "just break into the DMZ" or "leave our customer database alone" are part of the contract. If you go in and gather that customer database, then that customer data is compromised (and you are in breach of contract). My understanding is FB only sells anonymous data, so CA gathering real sheeple data is where the "compromise' comes from.
The question I'm more interested in (Score:5, Insightful)
You're not alone. I wonder if we're in better standing to sue the pants off someone.
(Congratulations, bleating sheep of America. You not only gave a huge social engineering war-chest to the evil corporations you ranted about on FaceBook, but also probably to the Evil Government you ranted about on FaceBook, and most certainly to the Evil Enemies of America you ranted about on FaceBook. I hope you are proud of yourselves.)
Guaranteed if you had any friends or family on there, you're on there too. Probably this applies to co-workers in many situations as well.
How many non-users did Cambridge get information on? It's been known for some time - and was admitted in congress recently - that facebook has profiles for non-users as well as actual users. For myself and
... well, I'm told repeatedly that I am the only remaining person alive between the age of 8 and 80 who doesn't have a profile there ... it would be really interesting to know if Cambridge got information on "us" as well.
Citation please. Zuckerberg admitted to running analytics on anonymous users--you know, keeping web server logs--NOT to creating "shadow profiles," a term that still makes zero sense. I've read the Gizmodo article [gizmodo.com] and I really think it comes down to somebody who doesn't understand what a relational database is and how trivial it is for FB to suggest contacts based on the loads of info your friends and family have already provided. There is no need to pre-generate anything.
All of these questionnaires and Facebook linked apps primarily exist to harvest your data, and sell it for ads.
Nobody is making these things for your benefit, it's always been about corporate greed.
Sorry people, but that's what Facebook is for, it just comes in the guise of something you think you can't live without.
