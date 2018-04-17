Windows 10 Update Will Support More Password-Free Logins (engadget.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: It's not just web browsers that are moving beyond passwords. Microsoft has revealed that Windows 10's next update will support the new FIDO 2.0 standard, promising password-free logins on any Windows 10 device managed by your company or office. You could previously use Windows Hello to avoid typing in a password, of course, but this promises to be more extensive -- you could use a USB security key to sign into your Azure Active Directory.
From the summary it looks like they are reverting to only using something you have, which is, normally, a lower level of security.
Computers are to blame. What used to be good enough is now easy to bypass because of increasing computer power. You think your random 64-characters password is safe? Wait until quantum computers become commonplace.
Those were cool for their time. I knew one dot.com that used those instead of contactless badges for door entry because they didn't trust RFID transponders.
The US government has already proven and the courts agreed that a finger print can be compelled. I'd like to use a combination of facial recognition, a finger print and a password, and maybe even a physical device. A voice recognition option would be an effective addition as well. Any less and you might as well just not use any security at all.
Why not add a duress password/phrase/keystroke/specific fingerprint that induces a deep wipe pf the device.