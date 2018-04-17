Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Windows IT

Windows 10 Update Will Support More Password-Free Logins (engadget.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
An anonymous reader writes: It's not just web browsers that are moving beyond passwords. Microsoft has revealed that Windows 10's next update will support the new FIDO 2.0 standard, promising password-free logins on any Windows 10 device managed by your company or office. You could previously use Windows Hello to avoid typing in a password, of course, but this promises to be more extensive -- you could use a USB security key to sign into your Azure Active Directory.

Windows 10 Update Will Support More Password-Free Logins More | Reply

Windows 10 Update Will Support More Password-Free Logins

Comments Filter:

  • From the summary it looks like they are reverting to only using something you have, which is, normally, a lower level of security.

    • For the average home user that reuses passwords with names and birthdays or simple repeated phrases it is a massive security improvement. For someone that understands the consequences of bad password management, password strength and reuse it is a decrease. The reality is for decades we have all tried to teach password health and for decades users have failed to learn, not sure if it is us IT people to blame or the users, either way it means passwords are very very weak security for a large percentage of th

      • Computers are to blame. What used to be good enough is now easy to bypass because of increasing computer power. You think your random 64-characters password is safe? Wait until quantum computers become commonplace.

    • Also Known As...Something you have that can be stolen that can be used to fake the computer into thinking its you.
  • We've rediscovered java rings I see...
    https://www.javaworld.com/arti... [javaworld.com]

    • Those were cool for their time. I knew one dot.com that used those instead of contactless badges for door entry because they didn't trust RFID transponders.

  • ...nothing new?

  • OTHER parts of your anatomy can also be used for "fingerprint" login! (Unless you are Trump, it which case your "Little Donny" is far too small!)

  • The US government has already proven and the courts agreed that a finger print can be compelled. I'd like to use a combination of facial recognition, a finger print and a password, and maybe even a physical device. A voice recognition option would be an effective addition as well. Any less and you might as well just not use any security at all.

    • The US government has already proven and the courts agreed that a finger print can be compelled. I'd like to use a combination of facial recognition, a finger print and a password, and maybe even a physical device. A voice recognition option would be an effective addition as well. Any less and you might as well just not use any security at all.

      Why not add a duress password/phrase/keystroke/specific fingerprint that induces a deep wipe pf the device.

Slashdot Top Deals

Programmers used to batch environments may find it hard to live without giant listings; we would find it hard to use them. -- D.M. Ritchie

Close