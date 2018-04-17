Windows 10 Update Will Support More Password-Free Logins (engadget.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: It's not just web browsers that are moving beyond passwords. Microsoft has revealed that Windows 10's next update will support the new FIDO 2.0 standard, promising password-free logins on any Windows 10 device managed by your company or office. You could previously use Windows Hello to avoid typing in a password, of course, but this promises to be more extensive -- you could use a USB security key to sign into your Azure Active Directory.
Something you have and something you know (Score:2)
From the summary it looks like they are reverting to only using something you have, which is, normally, a lower level of security.
Computers are to blame. What used to be good enough is now easy to bypass because of increasing computer power. You think your random 64-characters password is safe? Wait until quantum computers become commonplace.
You think your random 64-characters password is safe? Wait until quantum computers become commonplace.
My password will be safer then. All the bad guys will be trying to break into the fancy new quantum computers instead of my 386 desktop with a 64-character password.
Because you like licking your computer? You don't know who else has licked it, you know. It's like you're licking everyone who has ever used that computer.
I'm gonna go set up a Kickstarter for tongue condoms. I'll be rich!
Those were cool for their time. I knew one dot.com that used those instead of contactless badges for door entry because they didn't trust RFID transponders.
So... (Score:2)
...nothing new?
What is safer (Score:2)
The US government has already proven and the courts agreed that a finger print can be compelled. I'd like to use a combination of facial recognition, a finger print and a password, and maybe even a physical device. A voice recognition option would be an effective addition as well. Any less and you might as well just not use any security at all.
The US government has already proven and the courts agreed that a finger print can be compelled. I'd like to use a combination of facial recognition, a finger print and a password, and maybe even a physical device. A voice recognition option would be an effective addition as well. Any less and you might as well just not use any security at all.
Why not add a duress password/phrase/keystroke/specific fingerprint that induces a deep wipe pf the device.
