Chrome 66 Arrives With Autoplaying Content Blocked By Default

Posted by BeauHD from the sound-of-silence dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from VentureBeat: Google today launched Chrome 66 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android. The desktop release includes autoplaying content muted by default, security improvements, and new developer features. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome. In our tests, autoplaying content that is muted still plays automatically. Autoplaying content with sound, whether it has visible controls or not, and whether it is set to play on loop or not, simply does not start playing. Note that this is all encompassing -- even autoplaying content you are expecting or is the main focus of the page does not play. YouTube videos, for example, no longer start playing automatically. And in case that's not enough, or if a page somehow circumvents the autoplaying block, you can still mute whole websites.

  • About time (Score:3)

    by sbrown123 ( 229895 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @09:04AM (#56457437) Homepage

    So many sites playing audio and video ads nowadays. And they work more diligently than the best ad blockers at getting in your face.

    • Just last night, I was looking up some information, I still head headphones plugged in to my laptop, but I didn't have them in my ears. I went back to working in an other program, then I heard faint voices to my left. I first I thought the neighbors were talking, but it kept on having the voices, and that wasn't the pattern of someone loudly talking. being that the earbuds had fallen in the couch, to my left the most advanced piece of technology was an end-table lamp with a Compact Florescent bulb. My wif

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sinij ( 911942 )
        You found your way to /. so you are not a technological troglodyte. From your story it is obvious that they bothered you. So why are you not blocking these ads?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      In the heyday of Newspapers, fortunes were made with little more than static ads on the same pages of the news and in the back of the paper.

      But for some reason the Ad Industry now believes that they have to actually block content with their ad in order for it to be effective, shout at you, and nag you.

      I have never clicked on, let alone purchased a product contained in one of these intrusive ads.

      I have clicked on and purchased a product in ads by Northern Tools and Harbor Freight, which were simply static ad

  • I'm tired of websites wasting my bandwidth with videos I never wanted to watch in the first place.

    Now can we do something about those awful video-converted-to-animated-GIF monstrosities?

  • Didn't work on CNN just now (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Jay Maynard ( 54798 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @09:19AM (#56457509) Homepage

    I just updated to Chrome 66. By far my biggest autoplay annoyance is CNN; they autoplay video on every story page that has video. I'm there to read, dammit, not to watch.

    Unfortunately, this new feature in Chrome isn't helping, there: CNN still autoplays, with sound. I checked, and my media engagement index there is 0.02.

    Guess it's time to turn the hard HTML5 media block back on.

    And why not give us an option to stop autoplay on videos, whether sound is present or not?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Primary motivation for rolling HTML5 media was that Flash was too easy to auto-block.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Even if you disable HTML5 video those fuckers will just send you an animated GIF, and if that fails to play a stream of JPEGs updated by Javascript.

      Fortunately some combination of Privacy Badger, uBlock Origin, uBlockOrigin Extra, CanvasFingerprintBlock, Video Autoplay Blocker and Disable WebGL seems to kill it. That lot is blocking at least 23 items on this Slashdot comment page...

  • Why can’t we do the same with auto play, gifs, and everything else that fights for our attention?

    My gueriila suggestion: just start clicking on all ads that annoy you. Make the advertisers pay. And mess up their “valuable” tracking metrics in the process.

    • Because clicks on an ad are taken as positive feedback.

      Not to mention that they'll track you and start showing you more ads for that seller...

  • Feudal (Score:3)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @09:20AM (#56457517)
    I had a moment of fun fitting this news into Bruce Shneier's notion of electronic feudalism. As serfs on the Google plantation, we look to Google to protect us from various raiding barbarians. We pay for this protection by allowing ourselves to be farmed by the Google ad machine.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Well, wait until they start amputating your digital middle fingers so you are not able to protect yourself from raiding barbarians and have to rely on Google for protection.
  • I always thought they were a supreme waste of bandwidth and energy overall. Hopefully it will block any of those cryptocurrency engines some websites were using.
  • Autoplay videos are intensely annoying, especially on many news websites that play a video and then continue playing *other* videos when the first one ends. Not only that, but they make the video follow you down the page when presumably you're just reading the article the video summarises. It is profoundly annoying.

    Browsers should by default not play any video but allow users to whitelist sites that they're okay about autoplay - streaming services and so on. It can be done discretely such as when the user

