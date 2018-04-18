Russia Admits To Blocking Millions of IP Addresses (sfgate.com) 42
It turns out, the Russian government, in its quest to block Telegram, accidentally shut down several other services as well. From a report: The chief of the Russian communications watchdog acknowledged Wednesday that millions of unrelated IP addresses have been frozen in a so-far futile attempt to block a popular messaging app. Telegram, the messaging app that was ordered to be blocked last week, was still available to users in Russia despite authorities' frantic attempts to hit it by blocking other services. The row erupted after Telegram, which was developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, refused to hand its encryption keys to the intelligence agencies. The Russian government insists it needs them to pre-empt extremist attacks but Telegram dismissed the request as a breach of privacy. Alexander Zharov, chief of the Federal Communications Agency, said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published Wednesday that Russia is blocking 18 networks that are used by Amazon and Google and which host sites that they believe Telegram is using to circumvent the ban.
But it is absolutely in Russia's right to show the world how they can't even get one single insignificant app blocked and make a complete mockery of their whole internet surveillance show. Why take a threat like "we shut you down" serious when they can't even get a phone app under control?
That's the big hackers we're afraid of? For real? You sure they're working for the same government that can't even get a single app blocked?
Wouldn't it be nice if they did? And I mean completely. That way you could easily identify Russian spammers: It's the ones that use the internet from Russia.
Usually conspiracies are way more intricate than the reality. Even spies like to KISS.
In post soviet Russia Telegram stops internet
Someone hand that guy a mod point or two, he at least made me smile today.
The timing correlates with a drop in attacks on our servers.
Block away Vlad, block away.
I admit that I had already blocked millions of their IP addresses.
Yep, if you look to be coming from a Russian, Iranian, Chinese, or North Korean netblock, your packets get dropped on the floor.
Fun fact, there are several rather large porn / adult sites hosted out of Russia and hide behind CDNs. I don't expect the blocks to last all that long.
There's also the gaming community, though I don't think anyone in NA would care if Russia, China, Korea, etc all lost access. Less screaming, cheating kids.
The server lag in World of Warcraft seems to have magically evaporated too...
How different from the USA's Jeffersonian democracy, where every 4 years the voters get to choose between a psychotic murderous criminal and a ridiculous uneducated imbecile.
Neither of whom would have any power or discretion if they are elected, since the real owners sit in darkness.
But proof? I doubt it.
It's why I chide those among us liberals convinced that Donny had the vote tabulation servers hacked.
Could be true, but is it? Really IS IT TRUE ought be our byword
...they don't want foreign entities trying to destroy their society through the internet!
No, they don't.
If I were to punch someone, I will actually try to block their punch back. Self interests usually overrides the abstract notion of Hypocrisy.
It doesn't mean I have some moral high ground, just that I have some physical advantage. Life isn't fair. Balance and Ying/Yang are just abstract notions. Perhaps the repercussions will bite them in the future. But they will immediately react to their current self interest.
Russia doesn't care they messed with an outer society via the internet, it is t
I'd be more impressed if Telegram encrypted ALL communications, not as just a user selectable option for mobile users. Hell, it's not even on by default.
I only use the desktop client, and there's no option to turn on encryption.
Hey look, I think this one is getting smarter!
Music to my ears!
We don't need no stinking First Amendment! Vlad knows what we should be permitted to see!
With that kind of tactics against extremists, the Russian government *are* extremists. The defense is making more damage than the threat.