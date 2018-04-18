Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


The Internet Encryption

Russia Admits To Blocking Millions of IP Addresses

Posted by msmash
It turns out, the Russian government, in its quest to block Telegram, accidentally shut down several other services as well. From a report: The chief of the Russian communications watchdog acknowledged Wednesday that millions of unrelated IP addresses have been frozen in a so-far futile attempt to block a popular messaging app. Telegram, the messaging app that was ordered to be blocked last week, was still available to users in Russia despite authorities' frantic attempts to hit it by blocking other services. The row erupted after Telegram, which was developed by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, refused to hand its encryption keys to the intelligence agencies. The Russian government insists it needs them to pre-empt extremist attacks but Telegram dismissed the request as a breach of privacy. Alexander Zharov, chief of the Federal Communications Agency, said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published Wednesday that Russia is blocking 18 networks that are used by Amazon and Google and which host sites that they believe Telegram is using to circumvent the ban.

  • Long live ayatolla Vlad (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In post soviet Russia Telegram stops internet

  • Awesome, I hope they block more. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by I'm just joshin ( 633449 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @11:38AM (#56458271)

    The timing correlates with a drop in attacks on our servers.

    Block away Vlad, block away.

    • I admit that I had already blocked millions of their IP addresses.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yep, if you look to be coming from a Russian, Iranian, Chinese, or North Korean netblock, your packets get dropped on the floor.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Fun fact, there are several rather large porn / adult sites hosted out of Russia and hide behind CDNs. I don't expect the blocks to last all that long.

      There's also the gaming community, though I don't think anyone in NA would care if Russia, China, Korea, etc all lost access. Less screaming, cheating kids.

  • few montht ago when ukraine blocked some most outrageous russian propaganda sites , russian mass media was telling people that such blocking is âoenot democraticâ and pointless. At the same time they shown on state TV how to circumvent blocking with a use of vpn. :D Well , russian government is so russian, they are doing a job of ruining their country very well..

  • ...they don't want foreign entities trying to destroy their society through the internet!

    • No, they don't.

      If I were to punch someone, I will actually try to block their punch back. Self interests usually overrides the abstract notion of Hypocrisy.

      It doesn't mean I have some moral high ground, just that I have some physical advantage. Life isn't fair. Balance and Ying/Yang are just abstract notions. Perhaps the repercussions will bite them in the future. But they will immediately react to their current self interest.

      Russia doesn't care they messed with an outer society via the internet, it is t

  • I'd be more impressed if Telegram encrypted ALL communications, not as just a user selectable option for mobile users. Hell, it's not even on by default.

    I only use the desktop client, and there's no option to turn on encryption.

  • We don't need no stinking First Amendment! Vlad knows what we should be permitted to see!

  • With that kind of tactics against extremists, the Russian government *are* extremists. The defense is making more damage than the threat.

