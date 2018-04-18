Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Elon Musk's Alleged Email To Employees on Tesla's Big Picture (jalopnik.com) 166

Posted by msmash from the inside-Musk's-mind dept.
An email allegedly sent by Elon Musk to Tesla staff has announced that the Model 3, which has faced a number of production issues, will go into "24/7" production by June, resulting in 6,000 Model 3 units made per week. But apart from this update, in the email, Elon Musk sheds light on how much he values precision in his cars. An excerpt: Most of the design tolerances of the Model 3 are already better than any other car in the world. Soon, they will all be better. This is not enough. We will keep going until the Model 3 build precision is a factor of ten better than any other car in the world. I am not kidding.

Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.

Some parts suppliers will be unwilling or unable to achieve this level of precision. I understand that this will be considered an unreasonable request by some. That's ok, there are lots of other car companies with much lower standards. They just can't work with Tesla.

  • Meh (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:03PM (#56458405)

    The only reason of the "X per week" argument is to appease Wall Street analysts, so called "experts" who have never built anything in their lives.
    What Musk needs to do is maintain the vision but turn over operations to those more qualified to eek out every optimization in logistics and the assembly line.
    There's plenty of those folks available in Detroit but I guess he wants to DIY...

    • Re:Meh (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:17PM (#56458489)

      What Musk needs to do

      He had delegated this work. He's back in the middle now because they failed. I don't know why, and you don't either; Tesla doesn't share enough information to know and the stuff appearing in the media about all this isn't credible for a whole bunch of reasons.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Higaran ( 835598 )
        He pretty much admitted it. They tried to take too many people out of the equation of actually building the car, and they failed. Automation is great, and can help efficiency, but it's not the end all be all that some people think it is.
        • You need to re-read what he wrote. He said that he had taken too many out. He removed the conveyor and replaced it already.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by linuxguy ( 98493 )

      "There's plenty of those folks available in Detroit"

      Do it old school then?

      I don't think you understand what Tesla is all about. Sure they are only making 2,000 cars/week at the moment, but give them time. They can keep doing things their way and still get to 6,000 cars/week. Their cars are expensive but nobody else has higher customer satisfaction rates.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Their cars are expensive but nobody else has higher customer satisfaction rates.

        The same can be said for Scientologists and Mormons.

        And your point in mentioning a very subjective metric?

        Here's MY point: Tesla has a cult following - like 1990's Apple. It's purely psychological.

        It's also the reason why the Tesla board approved Elon's obscene compensation package: share price is based upon his cult of personality.

        Those of us who have actual accounting training see the fact that Tesla has LOST money in all of its 15 years. Cite: Its financial statements filed with the Securities and Exch

        • Tesla has a cult following - like 1990's Apple. It's purely psychological.

          I beg to differ. Many Apple customers in the 90's were self identified 'apple people' and continued to use what was - at that time - a far inferior and far more expensive product.

          I've been driving BMW's for decades, they are excellent vehicles. I now own Tesla S and I enjoy it far more then the BMW I previously owned.

          The Tesla is not perfect by luxury car standards. There is many places where it can be improved. But that said, it is a

          • Re:Meh (Score:4, Insightful)

            by angel'o'sphere ( 80593 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @01:54PM (#56459105) Journal

            Many Apple customers in the 90's were self identified 'apple people' and continued to use what was - at that time - a far inferior and far more expensive product.
            Inferiour to modern Macs? Yes.
            Inferiour to a unix workstation? Arguable, depending on what you wanted to do.
            Inferiour to an Amiga? Probably, again depending on what you wanted to do, much more expensive, yes.
            Inferiour to a Windows PC, most definitely not.

            Macs at those times had Mac OS and Apple/UX (Apples Unix) as operation systems. The development environment was a kind of Cygwin for Macs running a tc-shell and most unix tools (under Mac OS), the environment was called MPW (Macintosh Programmers Workshop): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

            Inferiour my ass.

            I've been driving BMW's for decades, they are excellent vehicles. Then you are very lucky, BMW had a quality crisis in the 1990s. But it might be it mostly hit the bikes, don't remember, never had an BMW.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by mandolin ( 7248 )

              Inferiour to a Windows PC, most definitely not.

              From a hardware bang-for-buck perspective, it was. This ended up being a good thing when we resold some of our old equipment.

              From a software perspective, it didn't start out that way (System 7 was much more pleasant for me to use than Windows 3.1), but NT 4.0 came out in 1996. A/UX only ran on some 68k-based Macs, which were getting long in the tooth by the late 90s.

            • Re:Meh (Score:4, Interesting)

              by Waccoon ( 1186667 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @09:32PM (#56461777)

              Inferiour to a Windows PC, most definitely not.

              In the Windows 3.1 era, that may have been the case. However, once Win95 became available, it completely spanked the Mac in every possible way, including reliability and window management. Apple made no headway on Copland and aggressively defied adapting a taskbar or similar mechanism for window management to avoid the stigma of copying Microsoft. By 1995, productivity was way, way higher on a PC as Apple refused to adapt to new ways of working, and continued pushing their views of apps using fixed amounts of memory and having multiple windows open per app, a la Desk Accessories. That just covered the usability, mind you -- I don't even talk about performance per dollar. It was a mess, and every student at my university saw Macs as a joke. Only the teachers were die-hard Apple fans.

              It was actually school policy that our departments were only allowed to buy Macs, no matter how much we begged the school to let us buy PCs. It was much easier and faster for me to leave class, go to my dorm, do my assignment on my $800 PC, print everything out, and walk back to class than to do the work in the lab on a brand new $5,000 Mac.

              Having recently seen Amiga die, I was certain Apple would also be out of business by the end of the century. That very nearly happened, had Apple not reached an epiphany: they finally accepted they couldn't design or maintain their own OS, and they should give up and buy someone else's. Classic Macs were a trainwreck.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              The joke was always that the best Mac was an Amiga, running Shapshifter and MacOS under an early kind of virtual machine. The Amiga was faster, cheaper, had better hardware and could also run all the Amiga stuff.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Uberbah ( 647458 )

          Tesla has a cult following - like 1990's Apple. It's purely psychological.

          If it's all about cults, then just like with Apple, it's funny how another company with better products and/or prices hasn't created their own cult via a marketing campaign, and driven Tesla out of business.

        • The problem with Tesla is Elon Musk.

          That's a rather silly statement.

          Without Musk, Tesla would not exist. At the beginning, Musk was more hands-off at Tesla - he was running SpaceX, and Tesla was a sort of side investment. That did not really turn out well for Tesla. Then Musk kind of strongarmed himself into being the CEO, and took things over directly. Tesla has done a lot better since. Under previous management, Tesla was struggling to build the Roadster. Now it builds three models, in much greater numbers.

          Yeah, Elon Musk is a sociopath. Pr

        • you know, the company with a $900B market cap?

      • Not to mention that most of the problem with American car MFGs are the people left in Detroit. They offshored most of the MFG, but it was the management (corporate and union) that was the actual problem.

        I'd stay the hell away too. I'm happy with my made in the USA Honda's, and my made in the USA Tesla. When I had cars from American companies, none of them were actually made in America, and all of them had real problems before the first 5 years was up. So again, why does Elon want to use Detroit? I think he'

      • I didn't say Old School, I indicated that there are people who are well versed in logistics and assembly line optimization. People may bitch about US car mfg. quality but I'll also add that some of that is old history.

        I also view those who buy a Tesla are also looking for a status symbol, but the same can be said by the people who buy Ferraris etc. It's a status symbol and people are reluctant to complain about issues with their favorite toys especially when it drives them into a wall.

        I do respect what Musk

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mlyle ( 148697 )

      The whole reason of the "X per week" argument is because it's the thing upon which all the capital requirements hinge.

      • That never seems to bother Amazon.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mlyle ( 148697 )

          You don't think analysts watching Amazon are thinking about whether they're going to run out of cash (looking less likely these days ;)? Same thing for Tesla-- if they can produce enough units per month, they can drastically improve their cash flow situation. If not, they will require increasingly harsh measures to borrow and raise capital and remain a going concern, which are harmful to existing shareholders.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          I dunno, Amazon has a pretty good record of shipping on time.

          Elon's problem isn't (only) that he's not making a profit, it's that he's not even delivering the product that was ordered.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      The only reason of the "X per week" argument is to appease Wall Street analysts, so called "experts" who have never built anything in their lives. What Musk needs to do is maintain the vision but turn over operations to those more qualified to eek out every optimization in logistics and the assembly line. There's plenty of those folks available in Detroit but I guess he wants to DIY...

      The problem with this is that the valuation of Tesla is based almost entirely on the dream that they will be very profitable in the future. Tesla can't be sold for anywhere near this amount, and their technology isn't so special that licensing it would result in a huge check either.

    • Re:I need my bullshit 99% precise (Score:4, Insightful)

      by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @02:22PM (#56459311) Homepage Journal
      He has no tolerance for sane engineering. This quote:

      Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.

      is not a boast despite how its worded (and what Musk obviously thinks.) It's an admission they fucked up. Designing something so it has poor tolerances is a bug, not a feature. It means the design is shitty. It means you've multiplied the possibilities of failure.

      He might as well boast about a computer that requires "only the most advanced cooling system known to man", or a book "with binding so advanced that merely turning the pages too quickly will cause the papers to fall out."

      • I should probably add that this would make me think the memo is bogus, if it wasn't for the fact that, well, Musk's public nonsense about transit makes me think he's the kind of person who would mansplain to a bunch of engineers something completely and totally ridiculous. Hopefully my fears are misplaced, and the memo is fake.

  • This one... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sacrilicious ( 316896 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:08PM (#56458437) Homepage

    We will keep going until the Model 3 build precision is a factor of ten better than any other car in the world.

    That's so ordinary. When you're 10x better than everyone else, you're fully cranked up, you want to go further, where can you go? Nowhere...

    ... unless they go to 11.

    • These could all but be direct from Henry Leland from the early days of Cadillac.

      He basically tacked on an entire digit and then some to tolerances, and was able, for example, to build rings and pistons that all fit one another, rather than a crafter sitting down to adjust them in pairs.

      The precision meant, for example, that it was possible to stock spare engine parts for Cadillacs rather than needing to custom build or repair in machine shops.

      So, yes, this strategy has been used before, and worked.

      Cadillacs

  • That's only the same as other car manufacturers. (Score:5, Informative)

    by nicolaiplum ( 169077 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:11PM (#56458451)

    Other cars with the cost of Tesla are also built to those standards. Modern car assembly is incredibly precise - if you see any panel fit that is visibly misaligned it is either damaged or has been repaired or replaced. Over the length of (say) the gap at the side of the bonnet where it meets the wing you can detect a couple of millimeters mis-alignment with a glance, and less than 1mm if you look carefully. Body panels are also either very rigid, or elastic enough to retain their shape.

    Cheaply produced vehicles, or large truck type vehicles, may not be this well built, but the people selling passenger cars at Tesla's prices are this good already. Maybe the domestic US manufacture is not that good, but any of the premium German or Japanese manufacturers will be that precise. If I get a new car from any of them and the measurement is not as specified, indeed my measuring tape should be replaced.

    It is good to see that Musk realises he has to have consistent and precise manufacturing quality, but he's not as superior as he claims.

    • In the 90's I did some tool and die work and the tolerances on the tools used to cut engines into shape were +- 2 / 10000ths of an inch, manufacturers noticed and made emergency phone calls to your tool and die shop if you sent them a carbide cutting edge that was off by 3 / 10000ths of an inch.

      So nothing you are saying makes any sense to me. Its as if you are talking straight out your ass. You do not have the visual fidelity to even grok the tolerances, let alone "see" them.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You're talking about mechanical tolerances for engines and so forth, and the guy you responded to was talking about panel gaps. There's a difference.

      • He's talking about panel gaps. Which have long been a point of pride in high end cars.

        I presume you're talking about grinding carbide mills in some custom profile.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe the domestic US manufacture is not that good, but any of the premium German or Japanese manufacturers will be that precise.

      I worked in a Detroit factory. We made parts for Ford, GM, Toyota, BMW, and Lotus. Same machines. Same processes. A dirty secret of Japanese and German precision that Musk needs to learn is they both outsourced the finer details to suppliers with a century of experience in Michigan.

      Precision manufacturing only coming from Germany or Japan is marketing copy. Today, parts are like programmers. They can come from anywhere.

  • Unnecessary precision? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:12PM (#56458453)

    Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.

    If this is genuine, it seems a bit dumb. Tighter tolerances cost money to achieve, so in general, you do not use higher tolerances than you actually need. Now I haven't read the article, so maybe he goes on to give perfectly valid reasons as to why he wants such precise tolerances, but otherwise it just sounds like a way to pointlessly push up production costs. Since I don't believe Elon is that dumb, I'm questioning whether this email actually is genuine.

    • It is a bit dumb, unless you're still able to get there within the mathematical precision. The problem is, many times the precision is not only not feasible, but don't help any actual value (which is your point). Sometimes, people do (and say) things "just because". In this case, I suspect the memo was initially leaked for "image" (marketing) purposes. And for that reason alone, may make it worth it.

    • Re:Unnecessary precision? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by WhiplashII ( 542766 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:36PM (#56458619) Homepage Journal

      The reason to require 3 nines when only 2 nines are needed is so that when someone misses the spec the vehicle still works. Consider two scenarios:

      1) A car with 10,000 parts is assembled. The tolerances were exactly specified, so any tolerance miss creates a non-working car. All vendors meet tolerance 99.999% of the time. 10% of the cars coming off the line won't work. (So you will have to spend money ripping them back apart, more testing of the parts to find the 0.001% of the parts that are bad, etc. Tests with false positive rates lower than 0.001% are hard)

      2) A car with 10,000 parts is assembled. The tolerances were over specified, so only 10% of tolerance misses create a non-working car. All vendors meet tolerance 99.999% of the time. 1% of the cars coming off the line won't work.

      This appears to be an extension of the "Kanzen" technique originally used by the Japanese car manufacturers. It took them from essentially not competitive in the US to a dominant position in very few years.

      • This appears to be an extension of the "Kanzen" technique originally used by the Japanese car manufacturers. It took them from essentially not competitive in the US to a dominant position in very few years.

        It was the combination of Japanese cars being smaller and more fuel efficient, and a gas crisis in 1980 that led to Japan taking a huge position in US car sales.

        • That got it started but consumers them realized the superior quality and stuck with the brands even after gas prices came back down.

      • Re:Unnecessary precision? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by cmdr_klarg ( 629569 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @01:38PM (#56459007)

        Klipstein's Law: Tolerances will accumulate unidirectionally toward maximum difficulty of assembly.

      • This appears to be an extension of the "Kanzen" technique

        "Kaizen"

        And this isn't anything unique to Japan or their car industry. It's just a fancy management term that describes doing the same thing. Examples include:
        Toyota called it the Toyota Production System
        Motorola called it 6Sigma
        Other variants include 5S
        All together it's called Continuous Improvement and frankly every company in the Fortune 500 has some kind of system like this in place.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Elon is a marketer. This is marketing. In response to the shitty build quality, he claims not only is build quality not shitty, they are going to make it better than anyone x10! Surely investors want to hear that - elon plants the seed with cheerleaders that quality is so important he is willing to miss production. Meanwhile, on earth, his cars are dangerous with crappy build quality - with design that is being eclipsed by TM, the germans, and even GM.

      TSLA is overpriced assuming they can meet claims, wh

  • This email is not targeted to the employees... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DrTJ ( 4014489 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:12PM (#56458455)

    ... but rather to customers, investors and suppliers, I think.

  • order of operations (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    He wants to get production up and running and THEN tighten down tolerances? Oh boy, where have I heard that before, oh yeah, from every marketing wanker anywhere. Reality is that equipment does the best job it can, once it's in mass production the bills are payed and the equipment vendors wont lift a finger to make the machines any better without getting payed for it. Meanwhile machinery starts experiencing wear and tear... Machines are not like fine wine, they don't get better with age, they make their mos

  • Esoteric (Score:3)

    by demon driver ( 1046738 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:23PM (#56458535) Journal

    I won't pay one cent for an amount of 'precision' on those parts of a car which would be in perfect order with ten or twenty times less 'precision'. If Musk doesn't want me to sell a sensible car with high investments in engineering and manufacturing only where it counts, making it unnecessarily expensive, there are still other manufacturers (even if Tesla does have a certain lead right now).

  • all those sunroofs leaks were precise leaks (Score:4, Funny)

    by mikeabbott420 ( 744514 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:26PM (#56458559) Journal
    the leaky sunroof saga tells us Tesla values precision, but not accuracy :)

  • Problems with part interchangeability? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If this is a real e-mail (big if):

    I wonder if this reflects on underlying production problems with assembly line delays due to parts not being interchangeable? E.g., not all body panels fitting right on all cars, etc.

  • Variation Simulation (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:31PM (#56458589)

    I wonder if Tesla has failed to use variation simulation tools?

    There is no need for precision 10 times greater than other car companies. That is just wasteful! They need to find out WHERE the precision is needed, and HOW MUCH precision is needed. Blindly improving precision "10 times" is ridiculous.

    I worked on variation simulation technology in the 1980s. This is the current version of the product I worked on:

    https://www.plm.automation.sie... [siemens.com]

    Hopefully, Tesla is using this or something similar.

    I originally ported this code from code written by a university professor at Wayne Statue University in Detroit, and then designed a domain-specific language and implemented a compiler for it, to make models easier to write. (Probably the most important thing I did, though, was to strong-arm my boss into hiring a mathematician to help clean up what was some pretty awful and buggy statistical and geometric-transform code...) The product has changed hands a couple of times since then, before landing at it's current home at Siemens.

    The original company that developed this (where I worked) both created the product, and worked with the Detroit automakers on several breakthrough projects that address just where Tesla should be applying this.

    For example, the 1984 Corvette C4 was the first car out of Detroit to use BOLT HOLES instead of slots in hood hinges. This was made practical with VSA analysis.

    There was a big push for lowered emissions at the time - VSA allowed auto companies to model variability between engines, and predict what percentage would be rejected with a given design.

    An important re-design of the FA-18 used VSA modeling extensively, and solved many manufacturing problems with the airframe.

    I recall MANY door clearance and other similar fit-and-finish projects.

    You could not build today's disk drives at a practical cost without VSA. Every drive manufacturer uses it.

    Before VSA, it was largely guesswork. Once you get past a liner stack, it is nearly impossible to work-out by hand. There was some prior use, during WWII. One of the first - if not the first - uses of VSA was in WWII when the technique was developed at Willow Run Labs to solve manufacturability problems with planes being built for WWII. It was done crudely, with a room full of workers on manual calculators...

    Professor Greg Gruska at Wayne State dusted off the mothballs in the early 1980s, and wrote some Fortran code to implement it on their mainframe (the code I had to port to IBM PC...) and taught a class in variation simulation analysis. I was the first technical employee at the company that commercialized it.

    I believe there was some parallel work in Japan at the time, and there are a couple of competing products.

    Did Tesla somehow miss this important analysis technique?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mckwant ( 65143 )

      Just curious, but you sound like a good guy to ask.

      I heard a rumor that the window sealant on early Teslas sold to Finland won't survive multiple Scandinavian winters.

      No idea whether that's true or not, just curious about the amount of localization that needs to occur. Similarly, how much work is done ON that localization? I'd expect quite a bit, and presume that Tesla can't buy, say, Ford's knowledge base.

      Is it actually reasonable to expect a well-finished product on the first couple of attempts?

      • I'm a software guy, and away from the auto industry for many, many years, so can only relate a famous "oops" that I'm aware of from consumer experience. (Actually, consumer near-miss, as I didn't own the specific BMW models with this "oops", just aware because I bought one used, and educated myself...)

        BMW had a big problem with aluminum engine parts and the high sulfur levels in American gasoline. They don't have those high levels of sulfur in European gas, and didn't anticipate the problem. One little thin

    • That is just wasteful!

      Unless it becomes a marketing point. There's whole product markets that exist on the sole premise of 10x more precise than the competitor.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imidan ( 559239 )
      This is very interesting, thanks for bringing it up. I don't have anything to do with manufacturing, but I had idly imagined this kind of analysis being done. It's cool to discover it's a real thing.

  • So, about this "staff" email (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday April 18, 2018 @12:38PM (#56458627)

    Did Elon include various journalists' email addresses right there in the "To:" field, or did he at least go to the trouble of putting them on the "Bcc:" line?

  • Despite my hatred for this blowhard dbag, this reads as if written by some trolling fanboy from his mom's basement. Either he went way off the cuff here and his handlers did not proof or it's bullshit. Who would measure panel gaps with a tape?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Entrope ( 68843 )

      Who would measure panel gaps with a tape?

      Someone who doesn't know what they're doing? And apparently Tesla's QA department, but maybe I repeat myself?

  • I'm sure that everyone will be talking about the tolerances and the production targets, but the one bone I'd like to pick is the "chain of command" comment. Elon seems very hostile to the very idea, which is to be expected given his origins in tech. However, in a production environment a well-working CoC is an important part of effective communications. I agree that it's important for workers to feel comfortable talking to any level supervisor if needed, and if you need to report a problem to another depart

  • As much as I admire Elon Musk, his ability to look far into the future, define goals for that far future, and, apparently, his being capable of making these things happen, the man is batshit insane. Don't get me wrong; for the most part, it's the good kind of batshit insane. But batshit insane nevertheless.
    I just hope he doesn't end up a hermit hiding inside a hotel room for years and years, and marrying a duck.

  • If I were a potential Tesla customer I'd be much more interested in knowing that much touted the "self-driving" capabilities were actually working to save my life than I would be in whether there was a slight gap in some decorative panel.

    I'd think that Tesla investors would also.

    • Why? Just don't use the autopilot if you're worried about it not being safe. Nobody's forcing you to turn it on.

  • The email mentions CEO approval for 1 million dollars or more.

    I don't know what the norm is on companies that size. If it is going up from half mill, it is good news I guess. If it is coming down from 5 mill, it is bad news and the stories of impending cash crunch has more credibility.

    Disclaimer: Booked a 3 on 1 april 2016, got the invite, configured the car, got the wall charger, working on getting it installed. Expecting vin in three weeks, delivery two weeks after.

    • I have been spending some time in the Tesla forum after the invite.

      The cancellation is around 7%, some 450K pre orders are still on the books, they seem to show no sign of deserting in droves

      Fan base is maintaining a detailed google spreadsheet of preorder date, invite date, VIN date and delivery date, configuration and destination. They are reporting all preorders before 3/31/2016 got invite, all line standees got preference and die cast model 3 as a gift. 19 inch wheels are getting delivered within 10

  • In the past, panel gap differences up to 3mm are deemed 'acceptable' by Tesla. Especially in Europe it is considered very strange. People working frequently with body shops here consider that the limit for crashed car repairs. It's good Elon Musk considers this an issue and addresses this. The 'general public's might be less understanding about this minor flaw than us 'believers', who bought the cars to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy useage (and because it runs Linux ;)

  • Those tight tolerances get rid of necessary flex room. Pay more attention to the people that make the parts for a living and know this shit first-hand, Elon, and get the fuck out of your bubble.

  • Precision is only really important in the internal combustion block design, where bearing tolerances and bore tolerances matter. For everything else, precision only matters up to a point. Precision also does not mean reliability or that car will be free of defects.

  • Musk long since has noticed that the Japanese and the Germans have this car thing pretty much squared away and that tolerances and quality with US cars are shit. His bar isn't other US cars, his bar are the Nipponese and the Germans. That's why US once again is building one of the best cars in the world with Tesla. A first in a long time.

    I personally would like to see BMW and Volkswagen and their ilk get a massive kick in the bollocks for dragging their heels on the electric front.

    What I don't like is Tesla

