Elon Musk's Alleged Email To Employees on Tesla's Big Picture (jalopnik.com) 61
An email allegedly sent by Elon Musk to Tesla staff has announced that the Model 3, which has faced a number of production issues, will go into "24/7" production by June, resulting in 6,000 Model 3 units made per week. But apart from this update, in the email, Elon Musk sheds light on how much he values precision in his cars. An excerpt: Most of the design tolerances of the Model 3 are already better than any other car in the world. Soon, they will all be better. This is not enough. We will keep going until the Model 3 build precision is a factor of ten better than any other car in the world. I am not kidding.
Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.
Some parts suppliers will be unwilling or unable to achieve this level of precision. I understand that this will be considered an unreasonable request by some. That's ok, there are lots of other car companies with much lower standards. They just can't work with Tesla.
Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.
Some parts suppliers will be unwilling or unable to achieve this level of precision. I understand that this will be considered an unreasonable request by some. That's ok, there are lots of other car companies with much lower standards. They just can't work with Tesla.
Meh (Score:2)
The only reason of the "X per week" argument is to appease Wall Street analysts, so called "experts" who have never built anything in their lives.
What Musk needs to do is maintain the vision but turn over operations to those more qualified to eek out every optimization in logistics and the assembly line.
There's plenty of those folks available in Detroit but I guess he wants to DIY...
Re: (Score:2)
Both ebay and amazon predate paypal, his first venture into e commerce
Viaweb predated at least e-Bay, doesn't it?
I see you're unfamiliar with NASAs space shuttle, a far more practical design than anything he's created
Oh come on, that's just dumb, isn't it? What's "far more practical" about throwing 60% of your hardware mass away each time?
For starters, it doesn't lose several tons of lift capacity by having to reserve fuel for landing.
Reserve fuel that is cheaper than throwaway hardware. When will you people finally learn to use a calculator? And how about the Shuttle losing forty tonnes of payload by having wings and a heat shield, that doesn't bother you? How's that for your hypocrisy?
:-p
Re: (Score:3)
Mass production (making all parts within exacting tolerances so they can be swapped, as opposed to being custom fit together in the end product) and the assembly line are the twin juggernauts of modern manufacturing, working hand in hand.
However, his statement for needless 10x improvement on the formet smacks more of justification FUD for delays than any real need.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Does he think other manufacturers make sloppy parts on purpose?
The process defines the margin. Tesla injection molds/presses/machines tools will _not_ be 10x more precise then others. I don't care how often Musk has them change the tooling.
I worked for a manager that didn't understand dimensioning. She added two 0s to a dimension on a drawing before sending it to a contract manufacturer. Those would have been some insanely expensive 0s, if they hadn't been just undoable. Specing an O.D. to 0.25000 inch
Re: (Score:1)
What Musk needs to do
He had delegated this work. He's back in the middle now because they failed. I don't know why, and you don't either; Tesla doesn't share enough information to know and the stuff appearing in the media about all this isn't credible for a whole bunch of reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
"There's plenty of those folks available in Detroit"
Do it old school then?
I don't think you understand what Tesla is all about. Sure they are only making 2,000 cars/week at the moment, but give them time. They can keep doing things their way and still get to 6,000 cars/week. Their cars are expensive but nobody else has higher customer satisfaction rates.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that most of the problem with American car MFGs are the people left in Detroit. They offshored most of the MFG, but it was the management (corporate and union) that was the actual problem.
I'd stay the hell away too. I'm happy with my made in the USA Honda's, and my made in the USA Tesla. When I had cars from American companies, none of them were actually made in America, and all of them had real problems before the first 5 years was up. So again, why does Elon want to use Detroit? I think he'
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't say Old School, I indicated that there are people who are well versed in logistics and assembly line optimization. People may bitch about US car mfg. quality but I'll also add that some of that is old history.
I also view those who buy a Tesla are also looking for a status symbol, but the same can be said by the people who buy Ferraris etc. It's a status symbol and people are reluctant to complain about issues with their favorite toys especially when it drives them into a wall.
I do respect what Musk
Re: (Score:2)
The whole reason of the "X per week" argument is because it's the thing upon which all the capital requirements hinge.
Re: (Score:2)
That never seems to bother Amazon.
Musk must be kicking himself (Score:2)
He forgot the confidentiality clause at the end of that email.
This email and any files transmitted with it are confidential and intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom they are addressed.
Re:Musk must be kicking himself (Score:4, Insightful)
Why would he kick himself? This email is clearly intended to be leaked. "We're doing great and we're going to do better!" Why wouldn't he want the press to repeat that message?
Re: (Score:2)
I need my bullshit 99% precise (Score:1)
Tesla has no tolerance for lesser bullshit
This one... (Score:5, Insightful)
We will keep going until the Model 3 build precision is a factor of ten better than any other car in the world.
That's so ordinary. When you're 10x better than everyone else, you're fully cranked up, you want to go further, where can you go? Nowhere...
Not even new . . . (Score:2)
These could all but be direct from Henry Leland from the early days of Cadillac.
He basically tacked on an entire digit and then some to tolerances, and was able, for example, to build rings and pistons that all fit one another, rather than a crafter sitting down to adjust them in pairs.
The precision meant, for example, that it was possible to stock spare engine parts for Cadillacs rather than needing to custom build or repair in machine shops.
So, yes, this strategy has been used before, and worked.
Cadillacs
That's only the same as other car manufacturers. (Score:5, Informative)
Other cars with the cost of Tesla are also built to those standards. Modern car assembly is incredibly precise - if you see any panel fit that is visibly misaligned it is either damaged or has been repaired or replaced. Over the length of (say) the gap at the side of the bonnet where it meets the wing you can detect a couple of millimeters mis-alignment with a glance, and less than 1mm if you look carefully. Body panels are also either very rigid, or elastic enough to retain their shape.
Cheaply produced vehicles, or large truck type vehicles, may not be this well built, but the people selling passenger cars at Tesla's prices are this good already. Maybe the domestic US manufacture is not that good, but any of the premium German or Japanese manufacturers will be that precise. If I get a new car from any of them and the measurement is not as specified, indeed my measuring tape should be replaced.
It is good to see that Musk realises he has to have consistent and precise manufacturing quality, but he's not as superior as he claims.
Re: (Score:2)
So nothing you are saying makes any sense to me. Its as if you are talking straight out your ass. You do not have the visual fidelity to even grok the tolerances, let alone "see" them.
Re: (Score:1)
You're talking about mechanical tolerances for engines and so forth, and the guy you responded to was talking about panel gaps. There's a difference.
Re: (Score:2)
He's talking about panel gaps. Which have long been a point of pride in high end cars.
I presume you're talking about grinding carbide mills in some custom profile.
Unnecessary precision? (Score:2, Insightful)
Our car needs to be designed and built with such accuracy and precision that, if an owner measures dimensions, panel gaps and flushness, and their measurements don't match the Model 3 specs, it just means that their measuring tape is wrong.
If this is genuine, it seems a bit dumb. Tighter tolerances cost money to achieve, so in general, you do not use higher tolerances than you actually need. Now I haven't read the article, so maybe he goes on to give perfectly valid reasons as to why he wants such precise
Re: (Score:2)
It is a bit dumb, unless you're still able to get there within the mathematical precision. The problem is, many times the precision is not only not feasible, but don't help any actual value (which is your point). Sometimes, people do (and say) things "just because". In this case, I suspect the memo was initially leaked for "image" (marketing) purposes. And for that reason alone, may make it worth it.
Re: (Score:3)
The reason to require 3 nines when only 2 nines are needed is so that when someone misses the spec the vehicle still works. Consider two scenarios:
1) A car with 10,000 parts is assembled. The tolerances were exactly specified, so any tolerance miss creates a non-working car. All vendors meet tolerance 99.999% of the time. 10% of the cars coming off the line won't work. (So you will have to spend money ripping them back apart, more testing of the parts to find the 0.001% of the parts that are bad, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
It was the combination of Japanese cars being smaller and more fuel efficient, and a gas crisis in 1980 that led to Japan taking a huge position in US car sales.
This email is not targeted to the employees... (Score:5, Insightful)
... but rather to customers, investors and suppliers, I think.
order of operations (Score:1)
He wants to get production up and running and THEN tighten down tolerances? Oh boy, where have I heard that before, oh yeah, from every marketing wanker anywhere. Reality is that equipment does the best job it can, once it's in mass production the bills are payed and the equipment vendors wont lift a finger to make the machines any better without getting payed for it. Meanwhile machinery starts experiencing wear and tear... Machines are not like fine wine, they don't get better with age, they make their mos
Esoteric (Score:2)
I won't pay one cent for an amount of 'precision' on those parts of a car which would be in perfect order with ten or twenty times less 'precision'. If Musk doesn't want me to sell a sensible car with high investments in engineering and manufacturing only where it counts, making it unnecessarily expensive, there are still other manufacturers (even if Tesla does have a certain lead right now).
all those sunroofs leaks were precise leaks (Score:3)
Problems with part interchangeability? (Score:1)
If this is a real e-mail (big if):
I wonder if this reflects on underlying production problems with assembly line delays due to parts not being interchangeable? E.g., not all body panels fitting right on all cars, etc.
Variation Simulation (Score:3)
I wonder if Tesla has failed to use variation simulation tools?
There is no need for precision 10 times greater than other car companies. That is just wasteful! They need to find out WHERE the precision is needed, and HOW MUCH precision is needed. Blindly improving precision "10 times" is ridiculous.
I worked on variation simulation technology in the 1980s. This is the current version of the product I worked on:
https://www.plm.automation.sie... [siemens.com]
Hopefully, Tesla is using this or something similar.
I originally ported this code from code written by a university professor at Wayne Statue University in Detroit, and then designed a domain-specific language and implemented a compiler for it, to make models easier to write. (Probably the most important thing I did, though, was to strong-arm my boss into hiring a mathematician to help clean up what was some pretty awful and buggy statistical and geometric-transform code...) The product has changed hands a couple of times since then, before landing at it's current home at Siemens.
The original company that developed this (where I worked) both created the product, and worked with the Detroit automakers on several breakthrough projects that address just where Tesla should be applying this.
For example, the 1984 Corvette C4 was the first car out of Detroit to use BOLT HOLES instead of slots in hood hinges. This was made practical with VSA analysis.
There was a big push for lowered emissions at the time - VSA allowed auto companies to model variability between engines, and predict what percentage would be rejected with a given design.
An important re-design of the FA-18 used VSA modeling extensively, and solved many manufacturing problems with the airframe.
I recall MANY door clearance and other similar fit-and-finish projects.
You could not build today's disk drives at a practical cost without VSA. Every drive manufacturer uses it.
Before VSA, it was largely guesswork. Once you get past a liner stack, it is nearly impossible to work-out by hand. There was some prior use, during WWII. One of the first - if not the first - uses of VSA was in WWII when the technique was developed at Willow Run Labs to solve manufacturability problems with planes being built for WWII. It was done crudely, with a room full of workers on manual calculators...
Professor Greg Gruska at Wayne State dusted off the mothballs in the early 1980s, and wrote some Fortran code to implement it on their mainframe (the code I had to port to IBM PC...) and taught a class in variation simulation analysis. I was the first technical employee at the company that commercialized it.
I believe there was some parallel work in Japan at the time, and there are a couple of competing products.
Did Tesla somehow miss this important analysis technique?
Re: (Score:2)
Just curious, but you sound like a good guy to ask.
I heard a rumor that the window sealant on early Teslas sold to Finland won't survive multiple Scandinavian winters.
No idea whether that's true or not, just curious about the amount of localization that needs to occur. Similarly, how much work is done ON that localization? I'd expect quite a bit, and presume that Tesla can't buy, say, Ford's knowledge base.
Is it actually reasonable to expect a well-finished product on the first couple of attempts?
So, about this "staff" email (Score:2)
Did Elon include various journalists' email addresses right there in the "To:" field, or did he at least go to the trouble of putting them on the "Bcc:" line?
Re: (Score:2)
Not likely ... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Someone who doesn't know what they're doing? And apparently Tesla's QA department, but maybe I repeat myself?
Chain of Command (Score:2)
I'm sure that everyone will be talking about the tolerances and the production targets, but the one bone I'd like to pick is the "chain of command" comment. Elon seems very hostile to the very idea, which is to be expected given his origins in tech. However, in a production environment a well-working CoC is an important part of effective communications. I agree that it's important for workers to feel comfortable talking to any level supervisor if needed, and if you need to report a problem to another depart
Wonderfully batshit insane (Score:2)
I just hope he doesn't end up a hermit hiding inside a hotel room for years and years, and marrying a duck.
Fix "Autopilot" first, then worry about panel gaps (Score:2)
If I were a potential Tesla customer I'd be much more interested in knowing that much touted the "self-driving" capabilities were actually working to save my life than I would be in whether there was a slight gap in some decorative panel.
I'd think that Tesla investors would also.
1 million dollar approval by CEO (Score:2)
I don't know what the norm is on companies that size. If it is going up from half mill, it is good news I guess. If it is coming down from 5 mill, it is bad news and the stories of impending cash crunch has more credibility.
Disclaimer: Booked a 3 on 1 april 2016, got the invite, configured the car, got the wall charger, working on getting it installed. Expecting vin in three weeks, delivery two weeks after.
Re: (Score:2)
The cancellation is around 7%, some 450K pre orders are still on the books, they seem to show no sign of deserting in droves
Fan base is maintaining a detailed google spreadsheet of preorder date, invite date, VIN date and delivery date, configuration and destination. They are reporting all preorders before 3/31/2016 got invite, all line standees got preference and die cast model 3 as a gift. 19 inch wheels are getting delivered within 10
10 times better than 3mm, seems about right... (Score:1)
Utter stupidity (Score:2)
Those tight tolerances get rid of necessary flex room. Pay more attention to the people that make the parts for a living and know this shit first-hand, Elon, and get the fuck out of your bubble.