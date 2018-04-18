Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Communications

Puerto Rico is Experiencing an Island-Wide Blackout (engadget.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Seven months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, the power grid is still unstable. But progress was being made; according to CBS, less than 10 percent of the island was without power as of a month ago. But now, the Associated Press reports that the island is undergoing yet another full blackout. The power company is still investigating the cause and estimates it will take 24 to 36 hours for power to be restored. The saga of Puerto Rico's power grid has been an unhappy one. The US territory was already facing a financial crisis before the hurricane hit. The island only has one electric company, and prior to Maria, it was $9 billion in debt and utilizing outdated infrastructure and equipment.

  • How can any company be so far in debt and still operating, in any shape or form. I would have figured they would have closed long ago and their assets sold to other companies.

    • Re: How is that possible?? (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If it's so unprofitable to operate there, other companies won't want to buy in just to lose money?

      • PREPA is in the process of being sold off.

        The modern standard would be to setup an independent system operator (ISO), a transmission operations company, sell each of the generation units separately and dispatch via power bids into a pool.

        We'll see what the corrupt government of Puerto Rico does. I bet the whole thing ends up in the hands of contributors, particularly any profitable, low cost, generation stations.

        The key problem the power company has is not getting paid for the power they generate, wh

    • Government. It is both the cause, because it is seen as the only solution.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      PREPA - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority [aeepr.com] is a public corporation, not private. One of the benefits of socialized utilities is that they can spend other people's money forever.

    • The government must keep it running regardless of its financial woes. It's not Sears losing to Walmart.

  • Stiff the power company's creditors. Allow them to declare bankruptcy. Then re-capitalize the whole thing without debt and move on with what you can actually pay for. If that's impossible or they are too corrupt/incompetent to get that done, then as an individual you should factor in whole-house power generation before getting a house or moving to PR. I'm not saying this with a shaking finger or judgment, I'm just saying it seems like common sense, now.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And then the next time they try to issue bonds or borrow in some other way for some large dollar project, all the potential lenders will treat them as junk and want 15% interest to cover the fact that they'll likely default again.

      Brilliant plan.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bws111 ( 1216812 )

      The power company is owned by the government. While governments can declare bankruptcy it is not really a good idea if you are going to expect credit in the future.

  • Democracy is the best way for people to remove a government peacefully. I do realize that in the USA that's generally not possible, American's can only vote for "the other lizard", you can't actually remove both. However, in almost every other place in the world such gross mismanagement of the economy would lead to at least a viable opposition being created. What is so special about the USA when their government (i.e. congress) regularly has support in the low teens. The government of Syria has more sup
    • "The government" is the one responsible for the horrid state of the power grid in Puerto Rico, both structurally and financially. The power company is publicly owned (i.e. government controlled) and they prohibit anyone else from selling power.

      Any time you create a situation like that, there's a risk the people managing the utility will become complacent about doing their jobs or in some cases simply not doing their jobs, because there's no way for them to lose their jobs. There's nothing wrong with go

