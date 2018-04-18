Puerto Rico is Experiencing an Island-Wide Blackout (engadget.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: Seven months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, the power grid is still unstable. But progress was being made; according to CBS, less than 10 percent of the island was without power as of a month ago. But now, the Associated Press reports that the island is undergoing yet another full blackout. The power company is still investigating the cause and estimates it will take 24 to 36 hours for power to be restored. The saga of Puerto Rico's power grid has been an unhappy one. The US territory was already facing a financial crisis before the hurricane hit. The island only has one electric company, and prior to Maria, it was $9 billion in debt and utilizing outdated infrastructure and equipment.
If it's so unprofitable to operate there, other companies won't want to buy in just to lose money?
PREPA is in the process of being sold off.
The modern standard would be to setup an independent system operator (ISO), a transmission operations company, sell each of the generation units separately and dispatch via power bids into a pool.
We'll see what the corrupt government of Puerto Rico does. I bet the whole thing ends up in the hands of contributors, particularly any profitable, low cost, generation stations.
The key problem the power company has is not getting paid for the power they generate, wh
Government. It is both the cause, because it is seen as the only solution.
The government must keep it running regardless of its financial woes. It's not Sears losing to Walmart.
The government of PR has over spent on other things so are incapable of bailing out the electric company. The electric company hasn't been maintaining it's infrastructure for decades. Hurricane comes though and blows away what little infrastructure was there. This is the result.
It's a catch 22... Folks are leaving the island in droves because living conditions suck, reducing economic activity and reducing tax receipts the government has to service it's debt and sucking any cash available to improve livi
Stiff the creditors (Score:2)
And then the next time they try to issue bonds or borrow in some other way for some large dollar project, all the potential lenders will treat them as junk and want 15% interest to cover the fact that they'll likely default again.
Brilliant plan.
The power company is owned by the government. While governments can declare bankruptcy it is not really a good idea if you are going to expect credit in the future.
How did the people of Puerto Rico allow this? (Score:2)
Any time you create a situation like that, there's a risk the people managing the utility will become complacent about doing their jobs or in some cases simply not doing their jobs, because there's no way for them to lose their jobs. There's nothing wrong with go
Is this the same place that sent away the crews that had started rebuilding the infrastructure after the hurricane because they suspected cronyism with the Trump Administration?
Because a company with an employee count that can totaled on the hand of a drunk carpenter is the best possible choice to rebuild the power infrastructure of a whole island. Not to mention the contract prevented the PR government from auditing the contract and that the company was charging over $300 per hour for each worker.... Their contract was bigger than the one for the Army Corp of Engineers! That whole situation smelled worse than, well, a San Juan fish market after a few weeks of no refrigeration.